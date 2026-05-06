‘Harry Potter’ HBO series renewed for season 2 months ahead of premiere

‘Harry Potter’ HBO series renewed for season 2 months ahead of premiere

Dominic McLaughlin stars in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.’ (Aidan Monaghan/HBO)

Accio, season 2!

HBO has renewed its upcoming Harry Potter series for a second season. This renewal announcement comes months ahead of the debut of the show’s first season. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will air on HBO and debut to HBO Max on Christmas Day 2026. Season 2 is set to begin production in fall 2026.

Additionally, Succession‘s Jon Brown, who was a writer on season 1, has been promoted to co-showrunner for season 2. He will serve in the role alongside Francesca Gardiner, the showrunner of season 1.

“As we have laid out our plans for the overlapping production schedules to finish season one by Christmas and to return to production for season two this Autumn, it has become clear that bringing on a co-showrunner is the key to maintaining our momentum,” Gardiner said. “I’ve loved working with Jon from the very first day we met on Succession through to these recent times together on Harry Potter. Not only do I have huge admiration for his writing, but he’s also a brilliant collaborator and a lovely person. We are lucky to have him.”

Brown said he is “incredibly excited” to collaborate with Gardiner as co-showrunners.

“It has been a joy to write on Philosopher’s Stone and I’d like to thank Francesca and HBO for putting their faith in me to continue this remarkable journey. Seems you’re never too old to get your invitation to Hogwarts,” Brown said.

Dominic McLaughlin leads the cast as Harry Potter. He stars alongside Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, who play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. The show is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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