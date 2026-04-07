Tom Felton extends run as Draco Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’

Tom Felton extends run as Draco Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’

Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ on Broadway. (Matthew Murphy)

Accio, extended Broadway run!

Tom Felton is extending his stint as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter in the Cursed Child on Broadway. The actor will continue his run in the production through Nov. 1.

There are several prescheduled dates where Felton will not appear as the Slytherin wizard, however. He will not be at the performances on May 11 through May 31, Aug. 17 through Aug. 23, Sept. 14 through Sept. 20 and Oct. 12 through Oct. 18.

Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in all eight films in the Harry Potter franchise, made his Broadway debut on Nov. 11, 2025. His casting marks the first time an actor from the original Harry Potter films has joined a stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The official social accounts for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child posted a video of Felton announcing his extension in the role.

“Now, just when you thought you’d seen the last of me, I am very excited to announce that my run as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway has been extended because of you, the fans,” Felton said in the video. 

Felton’s casting was announced back in June 2025. He originally joined the show for a 19-week limited engagement, which was scheduled to last through March 22. That was then extended for an additional seven weeks due to high demand, with his previous last day on stage set for May 10. Now, he continues on with a final performance scheduled for the first day of November.

The play continues the Harry Potter story 19 years after the events of the book series and film franchise. It follows the children of Harry, Hermione, Ron and Draco, who now all attend Hogwarts together.

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The Wakandans take center stage in the new teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel released the fourth teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Tuesday, and it stars Letitia Wright as Shuri, the Wakandan princess who has taken on the mantle of Black Panther after the death of her brother, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman). We see her walk through a desert and hear her speak in a voice-over.

“I’ve lost everyone that matters to me. The king has his duties. To prepare our people for the afterlife. I have mine,” Shuri says in the trailer.

We then see Tenoch Huerta Mejía in character as Namor, who first appeared in the 2022 sequel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

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“King M’Baku of Wakanda,” the man says, reaching out his hand in greeting.

“Ben, uh, Yancy Street, between Broome and Grand,” Ebon Moss-Bachrach‘s Ben Grimm says in response.

The teaser ends with a black screen and text that reads, “The Wakandans and The Fantastic Four will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

Directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo took to Instagram to share the new teaser, where they added new insight to the last four trailers that have been released.

“What you’ve been watching for the last four weeks… are not teasers. Or trailers. They are stories. They are clues… Pay attention. #DoomsdayHasBegun,” they wrote.

This is the fourth teaser for the film. It follows previous trailers that showed off the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, one that focused on Thor and another that centered on the X-Men characters Charles Xavier, Magneto and Cyclops.

Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in theaters on Dec. 18, 2026.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel Entertainment.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Whitney Leavitt extends run in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway
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The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star and season 34 Dancing with the Stars contestant is extending her Broadway debut in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago.

Leavitt will continue to play Roxie Hart in the production for an additional two weeks, the show’s producers announced on Wednesday. She will conclude the first part of her engagement as planned on March 15, before returning a week later to play the role from March 23 to April 5.

“Oh yes, oh yes, OH YESSS!” the production’s official Instagram captioned a graphic announcing the extension. “Due to unprecedented demand, Whitney Leavitt’s run as Roxie Hart has been extended through April 5. Tickets on sale now — get them while they last at the link in bio!”

Leavitt also took to Instagram to share the news. She posted a black-and-white video standing on top of a tall building smoking a cigarette as she gazes out at the New York City skyline.

“Oh, New York, New York. They told me Broadway would chew me up and spit me out,” Leavitt says in voice-over. “And I must say she certainly tried. After all, I am just a small-town girl in a big city. But turns out New York wants a little bit more than just a Costco sample.”

The video then switches to color, as Leavitt says, “I’m not going anywhere, baby.”

The reality TV show personality and dancer captioned her video, “SECRET’S OUT!!!!!!” alongside three eyes emojis.

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Eric Dane remembered by friends, costars after his death at 53
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Dane’s death was confirmed Thursday by ABC News.

The actor, a father of two, revealed in April 2025 that he’d been battling the incurable degenerative neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

As recently as December, Dane said on a panel that he hoped to continue acting in roles involving ALS, saying, “It’s imperative that I share my journey with as many people as I can, because I don’t feel like my life is about me anymore.”

Actor Ashton Kutcher, a friend of Dane’s, was among the first to publicly pay tribute to the late Grey’s Anatomy star, writing on X Thursday, “The Franklin strip fanatics fantasy football league will miss Mr. Eric Dane. We know you’ll be watching from the booth. Miss you, buddy. Let’s keep fighting the fight to solve ALS.”

Dane’s Grey’s Anatomy costar Patrick Dempsey remembered his friend during an appearance on a radio show Friday, saying in part, “He was the funniest man. He was such a joy to work with. And I just want to remember him in that spirit because anytime he was on set, he brought so much fun to it. He had a great sense of humor … we got along instantly.”

In addition to Grey’s Anatomy, on which he portrayed Dr. Mark Sloan, Dane also starred in shows including Charmed, Euphoria and Countdown as well as films including Marley & Me and Bad Boys: Ride or Die, according to his IMDb biography.

Alyssa Milano, who costarred with Dane on Charmed, shared photos of Dane on Instagram, writing in part, “I can’t stop seeing that spark in Eric’s eye right before he’d say something that would either make you spit out your drink or rethink your entire perspective. He had a razor-sharp sense of humor. He loved the absurdity of things. He loved catching people off guard. And when it came to his daughters and Rebecca, everything in him softened. He carried them with him even in rooms where they weren’t present. You could see it in the way his voice changed when he said their names. A breathtakingly beautiful family.”

Journalist Maria Shriver, whose publishing imprint published Dane’s memoir, also paid tribute, writing on Instagram, “What a tragedy. He was so heroic the way he handled his diagnosis. He used his voice to let the world know what it was like living with ALS.”

I Am ALS, an advocacy group Dane worked with, shared a statement after the actor’s death, saying, “Eric brought humility, humor, and visibility to ALS and reminded the world that progress is possible when we refuse to remain silent.”

Born on Nov. 9, 1972, in San Francisco, Dane caught the acting bug in high school and made his television debut in a 1991 episode of Saved by the Bell.

Dane is survived by his two daughters, whom he shares with the actress Rebecca Gayheart.

Gayheart and Dane married in October 2004. Gayheart filed for divorce in 2018 but later requested to dismiss that petition in March 2025, a month before Dane went public with his ALS diagnosis.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.