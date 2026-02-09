New trailers for ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ and more debut during Super Bowl

New trailers for ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ and more debut during Super Bowl

‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ was among several upcoming films teased during the Super Bowl. (Disney)

With a stacked slate of films ahead in the year 2026, some studios chose the biggest stage in television, the Super Bowl, to give audiences a look at upcoming films.

Here are some of the film trailers that aired during the Super Bowl:

Disclosure DayJust before kick-off, Disclosure Day, an upcoming project directed by Steven Spielberg aired, giving the first glimpse at the science-fiction thriller. Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo and more star in the film, due in theaters June 12.  A synopsis reads, “If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.”

The Mandalorian and Grogu: The film got a brief Big Game spot, airing during the first quarter of the Super Bowl, giving us an early taste of director Jon Favreau‘s upcoming Star Wars movie. The project, due out May 22, will see Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal, and his young apprentice Grogu face off against the Imperial Remnant. Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

New Netflix look stars Brad Pitt: Netflix aired an advertisement starring Brad Pitt back in form as Cliff Booth, the role that won him an Oscar in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. According to Variety, the new look is attached to the upcoming sequel The Adventures of Cliff Booth, written by Tarantino but directed by David Fincher. ABC News has reached out to Netflix for more information.

Project Hail Mary: A final trailer was released Sunday for the upcoming movie starring Ryan Gosling and hitting theaters on March 20. The Amazon MGM film is based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Andy Weir. It follows middle school teacher Ryland Grace, played by Gosling, who finds himself on a spacecraft with no memory of his past or even how he arrived there. Oscar-winning filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller directed the movie.



Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Chris Hemsworth stars as Thor in new ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ teaser trailer
Chris Hemsworth stars as Thor in new ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ teaser trailer
The logo for ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ (Marvel)

The God of Thunder stars in the new teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel released the second teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Tuesday, and it stars Chris Hemsworth back as the Asgardian god Thor.

The trailer finds Thor kneeling in the wilderness as he prays to be able to return home to his daughter.

“Father, all my life I have answered every call. To honor, duty, to war. But now fate has given me something I never sought. A child. A life untouched by the storm,” Thor says in the teaser. “Lend me the strength of the All-Fathers so that I may fight once more. Defeat one more enemy and return home to her. Not as a warrior, but as warmth. To teach her not battle, but stillness. The kind I never knew. Please, Father, heed my words.”

As Thor prays, we see a clip of him inside a home, where his daughter, Love, rests inside of her bed. He goes to her and comforts her at her bedside.

Love is played by Hemsworth’s real-life daughter, India Hemsworth. She first took on the role in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

The teaser ends with a black screen and text that reads, “Thor will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

This is the second teaser for the film. It follows a previous trailer that showed off the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, a character who hasn’t appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in theaters on Dec. 18, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Aniston goes Instagram official with boyfriend Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston goes Instagram official with boyfriend Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston attends ‘The Morning Show’ New York City premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on Sept. 9, 2025. (James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston has made her new relationship Instagram official.

The Morning Show actress posted a black-and-white photo of herself with boyfriend Jim Curtis to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate his birthday.

Aniston stands behind Curtis with her arms wrapped around him in the photo.

“Happy birthday my love,” she wrote in the caption. “Cherished.”

The post amassed more than 1 million likes in less than 24 hours, with Instagram users flocking to the comments to share their support.

Aniston, 56, was first linked to the hypnotherapist and author in July, according to People.

According to his website, Curtis, 50, “has been a voice in the wellness world — holding leadership roles at WebMD, Everyday Health, and the Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN),” coaching “entrepreneurs, creatives, and public figures through deep inner work — blending neuroscience, subconscious reprogramming, and emotional healing.”

Curtis also marked his milestone birthday with an Instagram post over the weekend, posting several snapshots from what appeared to be a birthday celebration.

“50 and feeling good!” he captioned the post.

He added, “Thank you for all the wishes and love. So grateful for you my friends, family and community.”

Aniston was previously married to fellow actor Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. She was also in a relationship with actor, director and screenwriter Justin Theroux from 2011 to 2017 and has been previously linked to musician John Mayer, actor Vince Vaughn, and actor and comedian Tate Donovan.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Quinta Brunson launches fund to cover field trip costs for Philly students
Quinta Brunson launches fund to cover field trip costs for Philly students
Quinta Brunson on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ (DISNEY/Lorenzo Bevilaqua)

Abbott Elementary is not Quinta Brunson‘s only project based on her experience in the Philadelphia school system. The actress has also just launched a fund that will benefit students attending Philly public schools. The Quinta Brunson Field Trip Fund will collect donations that will go toward the cost of field trips, allowing students in underserved communities to visit museums, national landmarks, parks, discover centers and more.

“Field trips were some of the most memorable parts of my own education growing up in Philadelphia,” Brunson said in a statement. “They opened my world, sparked my creativity, and helped me imagine a future beyond what I saw every day.”

“Going somewhere new shows you that the world is bigger and more exciting than you believe, and it can shape what you come to see as achievable,” she continued. “I’m proud to support Philadelphia students with experiences that remind them their dreams are valid and their futures are bright.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.