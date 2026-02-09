Bad Bunny brings Puerto Rican culture, Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin to halftime show stage

Bad Bunny brings Puerto Rican culture, Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin to halftime show stage

Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium on February 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bad Bunny brought his Puerto Rican culture to the stage at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California, during the Super Bowl halftime show, along with a collection of his hit songs, starting with “Tití Me Preguntó.”

He began the performance wearing an all-white football jersey-like outfit with “Ocasio” on the back — the star’s last name — while walking through a field of tall crops. He went on to perform a large collection of hit songs, including “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” and “NUEVAYoL” on an elaborate set that was set up to resemble a Puerto Rican neighborhood, with a barber shop, market, liquor store, men playing dominos and more.

Midway through the show, the star crashed through a roof onto a new set before continuing the show uninterrupted. We also saw a couple getting married; ABC News has confirmed it was an actual wedding.

At one point, Bad Bunny was seen paying homage to his recent success, handing a Grammy award to a young boy on stage. During the song “El Apagón,” or “The Blackout,” Bad Bunny climbed up on an electrical pole — seemingly a reference to the power failures that Puerto Rico has experienced since Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Appearing on the Jumbotron behind Bad Bunny were the words, “THE ONLY THING MORE POWERFUL THAN HATE IS LOVE,” which is what the artist said in his acceptance speech at the Grammys.

Toward the end of the set, Bad Bunny said, “God Bless America” in English, and then reeled off the names of nearly every country in the Americas, including the U.S.A. and Puerto Rico.

Fireworks erupted at the end of the performance during a rendition of his hit song “DtMF.”

The show also included special guests Pedro Pascal, Alix Earle, Karol G, Jessica Alba and Cardi B dancing on the field, before Lady Gaga popped up to perform a Latin arrangement of her hit “Die With a Smile.” Another surprise guest, Ricky Martin, sang a part of Bad Bunny’s song “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii.”

The performance marks a turning point for the Spanish-language genre and Puerto Rican culture, something integral to the artist’s identity. Bad Bunny made history at last weekend’s Grammys when his album became the first fully Spanish-language project to win album of the year.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Danielle Brooks, Lewis Pullman to reveal 2026 Oscar nominations
Danielle Brooks, Lewis Pullman to reveal 2026 Oscar nominations
The 98th annual Academy Awards, airing March 15 on ABC. (The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences)

The hosts for the 2026 Oscar nominations have been announced.

Ahead of the 98th Academy Awards, it was revealed on Good Morning America Thursday that actress Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman will be revealing all the nominees.

Brooks, who is an Oscar nominee for her role in The Color Purple, was recently nominated for a Critics Choice Award for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her performance in the hit HBO Max series, Peacemaker.

The actress also recently starred alongside Michelle Pfeiffer in the Amazon Prime holiday film, Oh. What. Fun.

Pullman is known for starring in several blockbuster films including Top Gun: Maverick and Marvel’s Thunderbolts.

The actor was nominated for an Emmy in 2024 for best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television for his performance in the hit Apple TV+ show Lessons in Chemistry alongside Brie Larson.

He most recently starred in The Testament of Ann Lee alongside Amanda Seyfried, which has been nominated for several awards so far this season, including two Critics Choice Awards for best actress and best song and one Golden Globe for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy.

Nominations voting for the 98th Academy Awards will conclude tomorrow and will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 22, on Good Morning America.

The 2026 Oscars will air on Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

Conan O’Brien will return as host for the second year in a row.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

First official photos released of Sam Mendes’ Beatles cast
First official photos released of Sam Mendes’ Beatles cast
Paul Mescal is Paul McCartney in ‘THE BEATLES – A Four-Film Cinematic Event.’ (Chiabella James)

We’re getting our first official look at Sam Mendes’ films about The Beatles.

Sony has released a set of photos revealing Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. They were also posted to the movie’s official Instagram account and to the accounts of The Beatles and the individual band members.

On Thursday, the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, founded by McCartney, revealed on Instagram that it had received “exclusive postcards” promoting the films, which were hidden around the school for students to find. Students then shared photos of themselves with the postcards, which were posted to the school’s Instagram Story.

According to Variety, the postcards also appeared at other Beatles-related locations, including the Cavern Club in Hamburg, Germany, the Lennon memorial Strawberry Field in New York’s Central Park, Lennon’s childhood home in Liverpool and the Abbey Road Live in Tokyo.

The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event will consist of four films, each told from the perspective of one of band member. Due to hit theaters in April 2028, the cast also includes Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono and Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netflix releases trailer for reimagined ‘Sesame Street’ season 56
Netflix releases trailer for reimagined ‘Sesame Street’ season 56
Elmo and several of his friends in the upcoming season 56 of ‘Sesame Street.’ (Netflix)

Can you tell me how to watch, how to watch the Sesame Street season 56 trailer?

Netflix has released the official trailer for the new season of the freshly reimagined version of the classic children’s TV show.

Season 56 will find the gang going inside the show’s famous brownstone for the first time ever, and will include appearances from celebrity guests, brand-new original music, animated segments and more. The show will launch on Netflix in over 30 languages, giving children across the globe the ability to access the show.

Fans can expect updates to the format of the show with the reimagined new episodes. They will now all center on one 11-minute story, which Netflix says will “put young viewers at the center of the action.”

The episodes will drop in three different volumes, with a different special guest appearing in each volume. NASCAR champion Bubba Wallace will be the featured guest in the first batch of episodes.

Sesame Street‘s executive producer, Sal Perez, spoke about the brand-new season of the show in a press release.

“Season 56 reimagines Sesame Street, inviting children into the action and bringing them hand-in-hand through high-stakes stories, powerful learning moments, and laugh-out-loud surprises,” Perez said. “As always, Sesame Street’s curriculum is designed to meet children’s most pressing needs — so our focus this season is on kindness and compassion, something we can all use more of today.”

Sesame Street first aired on Nov. 10, 1969, with episodes running on PBS since 1970. The show moved to HBO in 2016, with episodes airing on PBS months after they dropped on HBO to ensure maximum reach and accessibility. A deal was struck in 2019 that moved Sesame Street to HBO Max.

Sesame Street season 56 arrives to Netflix on Nov. 10.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.