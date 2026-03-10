Miley Cyrus stars as Hannah Montana in trailer for 20th anniversary special

Miley Cyrus stars as Miley Stewart on Disney Channel’s ‘Hannah Montana.’ (Disney Channel/Bob D’Amico)

Miley Cyrus back in costume as Hannah Montana This is the life.

Disney has released the first trailer for its upcoming Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, which debuts to Disney+ on March 24, exactly 20 years after the series originally premiered on Disney Channel.

“Happy Hannah-versary! The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary special premieres March 24 on Disney+. #HannahMontana20,” the trailer’s caption reads.

The trailer marks the first time fans have seen Miley perform as Hannah Montana in 15 years. It begins with the pop star, donning Hannah’s signature blonde wig and sequins, stepping onto the sitcom’s iconic set of the Stewart family’s kitchen and living room.

“I’m already getting emotional,” Miley says as she takes in the recreation of the set all by herself.

We also see a snippet of Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper interviewing Miley.

“This show defined a generation,” Cooper says, before the trailer cuts to a new clip of Miley and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, dancing in front of the Stewart family’s iconic green couch.

We also see Miley and her mother, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, looking through a scrapbook in a recreation of Hannah’s iconic closet, which is filled to the brim with Y2K fashions.

Miley then notes the importance of the Hannah Montana fans. “This anniversary is for them, it’s for us. This feels like home to me,” she says in the trailer.

There’s also a short clip of Miley onstage as Hannah with a band as confetti falls down, blowing a kiss out to a crowd.

Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection,” Miley said in a press release back in February.

Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams named Met Gala 2026 co-chairs
Beyoncé attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney’s ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Music superstar Beyoncé, actress Nicole Kidman and tennis legend Venus Williams have been named co-chairs of the 2026 Met Gala, alongside Anna WintourVogue announced Wednesday.

Beyoncé is returning to “fashion’s biggest night out” after a decade. The Cowboy Carter singer and songwriter last attended the Met Gala in 2016, when Taylor Swift and Idris Elba co-chaired the gala alongside Wintour and Jony Ive, the former chief design officer for Apple who now runs design firm LoveFrom.

Next year’s gala is set to take place on May 4, 2026.

Following this year’s theme of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” next year’s Met Gala will embody the theme of “Costume Art.”

The annual Met Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Met Costume Institute in New York City. The institute’s corresponding Costume Art spring exhibition will open after the gala on May 10, 2026, and will run until Jan. 10, 2027.

 

‘Harry Potter’ HBO series star Dominic McLaughlin on letter from Daniel Radcliffe
Dominic McLaughlin on set of the upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ HBO TV series. (Aidan Monaghan/HBO)

The boy who lived, squared.

Dominic McLaughlin, the young actor who has taken over the role of Harry Potter in the upcoming HBO TV series based on the books by J.K. Rowling, is opening up about a personal letter he received from Daniel Radcliffe, who originated the role in the popular film franchise.

McLaughlin shared what it was like to get a letter from Radcliffe in a recent interview with BBC’s Saturday Mash-Up! Live.

“I got a letter from the man himself, from Daniel Radcliffe,” McLaughlin said. “It was insane. I was on the train back up to Glasgow … and my dad tapped me on the train and just gave me this letter.”

The 11-year-old actor said he didn’t fully understand what he was reading until he reached the end of the page.

“I read it and then I got to the bottom, and it said ‘Dan R.,'” McLaughlin said. “I was going mad, but I had to [keep cool]. I was on the train.”

McLaughlin also shared an update on how the Harry Potter TV series is progressing.

The show has been “going amazing,” he said. “It’s going really well. I’ve made good friends with everyone, it’s great to be there.”

HBO shared first-look photos of McLaughlin in costume as Harry Potter and Nick Frost in costume as Hagrid in July. The photos were shared the same week cameras officially started rolling on the series as it began production at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England, the same location where all eight of the Harry Potter films were made.

McLaughlin leads the cast alongside Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, who will play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, respectively.

The Harry Potter series will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.

 

Walton Goggins talks ‘Fallout’ season 2, which will premiere early
Walton Goggins in ‘Fallout’ season 2. (Lorenzo Sisti/Prime Video)

‘Tis the season, because Fallout season 2 will premiere on Prime Video one day earlier than planned.

The first episode of season 2 of the popular show based on the hit video game franchise is set to debut on Tuesday. It was previously expected to release on Wednesday.

Walton Goggins stars as The Ghoul in Fallout, and he spoke with ABC Audio about what he’s most looking forward to fans seeing in season 2.

The actor said he’s “been in television for a very long time” and “been lucky to be in” the position of starring in an incredibly popular first season of a TV show before this.

“In season 2, you have an opportunity to do something really spectacular if you’re able to achieve it,” Goggins said. “The table is set for you to do something much deeper because the groundwork has already been laid. And I’m just excited for the audience to see how deep we go in season 2 for all of these characters and all of the relationships.”

Goggins is also excited for fans to see “the way in which this analog version of what at times can be a green screen world — how that’s not what we’ve leaned into.”

Instead, the actor wants viewers to see “that it’s tactile and it’s real and a lot of people put a lot care into it. So I can’t wait for people to see that.”

The actor also teases there are many video game Easter eggs in season 2, but that they “aren’t gratuitous.”

“They are weaved into the story because it’s organic to the story,” he continued. “One glaring example is the introduction of Robert House into this world, played by Justin Theroux, who happens to be a really good friend of mine in real life.” 

