Kathryn Hahn cast as Mother Gothel in live-action ‘Tangled’ film

Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) and Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi) in the 2010 film ‘Tangled.’ (Disney)

Kathryn Hahn has been mother, but now she’s officially Mother Gothel.

Walt Disney Studios has announced that Hahn will star as the villainous Mother Gothel in its live-action film adaptation of the animated movie-musical Tangled.

The news was shared in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, which Hahn collaborated on with Walt Disney Studios. In the video, Hahn wears a black T-shirt that has many images of the animated character Mother Gothel adorned on it.

“OOTD, Mother Gothel,” the caption of the video reads.

Additionally, Hahn has changed her Instagram bio. It now reads “mother knows best,” alongside a mirror emoji, a reference to her character’s song in the musical, called “Mother Knows Best.”

Australian actress Teagan Croft will lead the film as the Disney Princess Rapunzel, while Milo Manheim, star of Disney Channel’s Zombies franchise, will take on the role of the dashing rogue Flynn Rider. 

The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey will helm the film from a script by Do Revenge writer and director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Kristin Burr of Cruella and Freakier Friday will produce.

Croft and Manheim will take on the characters that were originated by Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi in the 2010 animated feature. Donna Murphy was the voice of Mother Gothel in the original film.

The original Tangled was directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard, with a screenplay by Dan Fogelman. It earned more than $582 million at the worldwide box office, according to The Numbers. Additionally, the film won a Grammy for the song “I See the Light,” which also earned a best original song nomination at the Academy Awards.

Jonas Brothers star in ‘Camp Rock 3’ first teaser trailer
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas attend the Jonas Brothers hand and footprint in cement ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on Dec. 3, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

This is real, this is me, I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be — to watch the teaser trailer for Camp Rock 3.

Disney has released the first teaser trailer for the third film in the Camp Rock franchise. It finds the Jonas Brothers returning as the brothers of the fictional band Connect 3, and will premiere on Disney+ and Disney Channel in summer 2026.

The trailer starts with lines from the first two films — as delivered by Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas — playing over scenic shots of the iconic campground, before the song “Wouldn’t Change a Thing” from Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam kicks in.

The Jonas Brothers then appear, looking out at the camp’s expansive lake. “Music, friendship, memories. We’re back,” Nick says, before Joe adds, “Exactly where we’re supposed to be.”

Kevin then adds: “Still no birdhouse.”

The teaser also shows off a first look at the new generation of campers who have joined the franchise.

Camp Rock 3 follows Connect 3 as they lose the opening act for their major reunion tour. The band returns to Camp Rock with the hope of discovering the next big thing.

“As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise, and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances,” according to an official synopsis.

New cast members in this third film include Liamani Segura as Sage, Malachi Barton as Fletch, Lumi Pollack as Rosie, newcomer Hudson Stone as Desi, Casey Trotter as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as Callie and Ava Jean as Madison. Sherry Cola also joins the franchise in the role of Lark.

Veronica Rodriguez directs Camp Rock 3 from a script by Eydie Faye. The Jonas Brothers and Lovato all executive produce the new film, although Lovato will not reprise her role of Mitchie Torres.

In brief: ‘The Magnificent Seven’ TV series, and more
The classic 1960 western The Magnificent Seven is being turned into a series for MGM+ with Matt Dillon in the starring role. He’ll play the leader of a group of seven mercenaries who agree to protect a village from a greedy land baron …

The new sci-fi series The Boroughs is coming to Netflix on May 21. The eight-episode series, about a group of retirees who fight monsters, stars Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, Geena Davis, Bill Pullman, Denis O’Hare and Clarke Peters. Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews are creators, showrunners and executive producers on the project, with Stranger Things’ The Duffer Brothers also on board as executive producers … 

Another box office milestone for Zootopia 2: The Disney animated film is now officially the highest-grossing domestic movie release of 2025, taking in over $424 million.

Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg achieves EGOT status with 1st Grammy win
Steven Spielberg attends the AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

In the history of Hollywood and the world of entertainment, around two dozen people have achieved what is known as EGOT status, the ultimate prize amid the industry’s yearly awards season.

On Sunday Steven Spielberg became the newest member of Hollywood’s EGOT club when he won his first-ever Grammy.

EGOT is an acronym for the four biggest awards in the entertainment industry: the Emmys, the Grammys, the Academy Awards or Oscars and the Tonys.

Spielberg nabbed his win for best music film for Music by John Williams, which he produced. Spielberg’s Grammy completes his EGOT status, adding to his already stacked trophy case, which includes three Oscars, four Emmys and one Tony.

Following the Grammy win, Spielberg’s production company, Amblin Entertainment, shared a post on Instagram congratulating the team behind the film, including director Laurent Bouzereau and Spielberg on his EGOT status.

The post also included a statement from Spielberg, who said of his Grammy win, “This acknowledgment is obviously deeply meaningful to me because it validates what I have known for over 50 years: John Williams influence on culture and music is immeasurable and his artistry and legacy is unrivaled. I am proud to be associated with Laurent’s beautiful film.”

