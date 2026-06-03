Mason Thames joins cast of ‘John Wick’ spinoff film ‘Caine’

Mason Thames joins cast of ‘John Wick’ spinoff film ‘Caine’

Mason Thames attends the premiere of ‘Black Phone 2’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on Oct. 8, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Kayla Oaddams/WireImage via Getty Images)

Mason Thames has joined the John Wick universe.

The actor is set to star in the upcoming Lionsgate film Caine, ABC Audio has confirmed. Caine will be a John Wick spinoff directed by and starring actor and martial artist Donnie Yen as the titular fan-favorite character from John Wick: Chapter 4.

As previously announced, Rina Sawayama has also been cast in Caine. She will reprise her role as Akira. Also part of the cast is Stranger Things actor Dacre Montgomery.

Thames’ role is currently being kept under wraps, as is the film’s logline. According to Lionsgate, it will continue Yen’s story arc through the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, “as Caine has been freed from his obligations to The High Table.”

The film is currently in production, with John Wick star Keanu Reeves producing.

The Batman Part II writer Mattson Tomlin, who also wrote the adaptation of the Reeves-created comic book  BRZRKR, wrote the screenplay with Michael McGrale.

Lionsgate says Caine will be “shaped by Yen’s signature approach to action filmmaking, blending precision choreography with emotional storytelling.”

Thames recently finished production on the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon 2. He will appear in the upcoming Green Day inspired film Nimrods as well as the Dave Franco and O’Shea Jackson Jr. starring film Idiots.

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Miley Cyrus stars as Hannah Montana in trailer for 20th anniversary special
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Miley Cyrus stars as Miley Stewart on Disney Channel’s ‘Hannah Montana.’ (Disney Channel/Bob D’Amico)

Miley Cyrus back in costume as Hannah Montana This is the life.

Disney has released the first trailer for its upcoming Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, which debuts to Disney+ on March 24, exactly 20 years after the series originally premiered on Disney Channel.

“Happy Hannah-versary! The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary special premieres March 24 on Disney+. #HannahMontana20,” the trailer’s caption reads.

The trailer marks the first time fans have seen Miley perform as Hannah Montana in 15 years. It begins with the pop star, donning Hannah’s signature blonde wig and sequins, stepping onto the sitcom’s iconic set of the Stewart family’s kitchen and living room.

“I’m already getting emotional,” Miley says as she takes in the recreation of the set all by herself.

We also see a snippet of Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper interviewing Miley.

“This show defined a generation,” Cooper says, before the trailer cuts to a new clip of Miley and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, dancing in front of the Stewart family’s iconic green couch.

We also see Miley and her mother, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, looking through a scrapbook in a recreation of Hannah’s iconic closet, which is filled to the brim with Y2K fashions.

Miley then notes the importance of the Hannah Montana fans. “This anniversary is for them, it’s for us. This feels like home to me,” she says in the trailer.

There’s also a short clip of Miley onstage as Hannah with a band as confetti falls down, blowing a kiss out to a crowd.

Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection,” Miley said in a press release back in February.

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In brief: Harlan Coben’s ‘I Will Find You’ trailer and more
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The official trailer for Harlan Coben’s I Will Find You has arrived. Netflix will release the series on June 18. The show follows an innocent father serving life in prison for the murder of his own son. He breaks out of prison after he discovers his child may still be alive. The series stars Sam Worthington, Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia, Logan Browning and Chi McBride …

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 has received a new teaser trailer. Starz will premiere the second season of the Outlander spinoff series on Sept. 18. The trailer shows off the continued love stories of Henry Beauchamp and Julia Beauchamp, as well as Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie. The trailer reveal came on Monday, June 1, which is also known as World Outlander Day, as it’s the anniversary of the first Outlander book being published …

Zoë Kravitz is set for Megan Park’s next film. Deadline reports that Kravitz will star in the lead role in Apple’s upcoming movie from director Park. The film, which is currently untitled, is also keeping its logline under wraps. Park will executive produce and direct from a script she wrote …

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Oscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan wins best actor
Oscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan wins best actor
Michael B. Jordan accepts the actor in a leading role award for ‘Sinners’ during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan won best actor at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night for his dual roles as Smoke and Stack in Sinners.

This was Jordan’s first Oscar nomination and win. He was nominated alongside Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke and Wagner Moura.

Last year’s winner, Adrien Brody, took to the stage to announce this year’s best actor nominees. Brody won the award in 2025 for his performance in The Brutalist. He poked fun at himself by referencing his infamously long acceptance speeches for his win last year, as well as his 2003 win for The Pianist.

Jordan is the sixth Black actor to win in the category. He follows Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker and Will Smith. Jordan thanked the actors who came before him, as well as best actress Oscar winner Halle Berry, when accepting his award.

“I stand here because of the people that came before me,” Jordan said.

The actor continued by thanking everybody in attendance at the Oscars and everyone watching the ceremony at home for supporting him over the course of his career.

“I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me. So thank you for keeping betting on me,” Jordan said. “I’m going to keep stepping up, and I’m going to keep being the best version of myself I can be.”

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