Beanie Feldstein is pregnant, expecting first child with wife Bonnie-Chance Roberts
Beanie Feldstein is going to be a mom.
The actress is expecting her first child with wife Bonnie-Chance Roberts.
Feldstein took to Instagram on Monday to share the news of her pregnancy. She collaborated on a post with Roberts, writing, “Limited Edition Scouse Beanie Baby coming soon!!” in the caption, followed by a pink bow emoji and a baby bottle emoji.
The post features photos of the couple dressed in pink clothing. Feldstein and Roberts pose with their hands resting on Feldstein’s baby bump with big smiles on their faces.
The final photo features a two-tiered cake adorned with light pink decorative bows. A message is piped on the cake board in light pink icing. It reads, “B+B are having a baby!”
Many celebrities wished the couple congratulations in the post’s comments section. Feldstein’s close friend Ben Platt wrote, “the universe is healing,” while Feldstein’s Booksmart director Olivia Wilde wrote, “Luckiest baby. And I’m finally a grandma!!!!”
Broadway legend Audra McDonald also sent well-wishes. “Amazing. Congrats to you two!” she wrote, while pop star and Wicked actress Ariana Grande commented a face holding back tears emoji alongside a heart and an exclamation point.
Feldstein and Roberts were married in New York’s Hudson Valley on May 20, 2023. The former shared a post to Instagram in December 2025 celebrating Roberts’ birthday, calling her “the most singular girl in the world – the greatest light to walk into any room – the best thing to ever happen to me,” saying she’s looking forward to their “most magical year ahead.”
Amazon MGM Studios released the first trailer for the upcoming live-action film based on Mattel’s franchise of the same name on Thursday.
Travis Knight directs the movie, which stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and Camila Mendes as Teela. It arrives in theaters on June 5.
The trailer finds Galitzine’s He-Man away from his home world and living on Earth, known by the name Adam Glenn.
“All that stuff that only exists in legends and bedtime stories — talking tigers, spaceships and magic swords that can make a man as mighty as a god — where I come from, that stuff is real,” He-Man says in a voice-over.
Galitzine posted the trailer to his Instagram, captioning it, “Discover your true POWER! Masters of the Universe is out in theaters only, June 5th.”
The actor previously shared the first look at his He-Man transformation in June 2025, when he confirmed that production on the film had ended.
“Well, that’s a wrap on Masters of the Universe. It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He Man,” Galitzine wrote at the time. “It’s been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it. There’s not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we’ve made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work.”
The Masters of the Universe cast is rounded out by Morena Baccarin, James Purefoy, Alison Brie, Charlotte Riley, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Jared Leto, Idris Elba, Sam C. Wilson, HafthorBjornsson, Kojo Attah, Sasheer Zamata, Jon Xue Zhang and Christian Vunipola.
Robert Duvall, the Academy Award-winning actor known for roles in some of American cinema’s greatest films, including The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, has died at age 95.
“Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort,” read a statement posted on the actor’s official Facebook page by his wife, Luciana.
A statement from Duvall’s representative confirmed the actor’s death, reading in part, “Academy Award winning actor Robert Selden Duvall passed away peacefully in his home in Middleburg, Virginia, the evening of Sunday, February 15, 2026, with his wife Luciana Duvall by his side. He was 95.”
Duvall brought a signature naturalism to the roles he played, an unmannered style that infused his myriad characters with a calm intensity – a counterpoint to his self-confessed often hot-tempered on-set disposition – and earned him a reputation as one of his generation’s finest actors. Beginning with his memorable film debut as Boo Radley in 1962’s To Kill a Mockingbird, in which he didn’t utter a word, Robert Duvall went on to appear in more than 90 films over the next seven decades, working with some of Hollywood’s most celebrated filmmakers and performers.
Duvall shared the screen as the outlaw Ned Pepper opposite John Wayne in 1969’s True Grit, originated the role of Maj. Frank Burns in Robert Altman’s 1970 dark comedy M*A*S*H, and starred in the title role in Star Wars creator George Lucas’ 1971 directorial debut, THX 1138. Duvall also played Corleone family consigliere Tom Hagen in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather and The Godfather Part II opposite his acting hero, Marlon Brando, and had a pivotal role as the ruthless network VP Frank Hackett in the acclaimed 1976 media satire Network.
As the shirtless, cowboy hat-wearing Lt. Col. Bill Kilgore in Coppola’s 1979 Vietnam War epic Apocalypse Now, Duvall delivered the film’s most oft-quoted line: “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.” Four years later, Duvall won the Academy Award for best actor for playing Mac Sledge, a recovering alcoholic country music star attempting to make amends, in Tender Mercies.
Other career highlights included playing cynical sportswriter Max Murphy in the 1984 Robert Redford baseball fable The Natural; NASCAR crew chief Harry Hogge opposite Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in the 1990 action hit Days of Thunder; Sgt. Martin Prendergast, the retiring LAPD officer who spends his final day on the job pursuing Michael Douglas’ unhinged character in 1993’s Falling Down; and a criminal court judge accused of murder who’s defended by his estranged son, played by Robert Downey Jr., in the 2014 legal drama The Judge.
Of all his many celebrated acting roles, however, Duvall repeatedly said his favorite was that of retired Texas Ranger Augustus “Gus” McCrae in the 1989 TV Western miniseries Lonesome Dove. The series was one of several TV projects in which Duvall starred. Others included playing the title role in 1992’s HBO film drama Stalin, for which he won a Golden Globe – his fourth lifetime win – and the 2006 AMC Western miniseries Broken Trail, which earned Duvall a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor, in addition to another for producing the series.
In total, Duvall was nominated for seven Academy Awards, the final three for his performances in 1997’s The Apostle, which he also wrote and directed; 1998’s A Civil Action, co-starring with John Travolta as a corrupt corporate attorney; and 2014’s The Judge. His nomination for The Judge, at age 84, then made him the oldest actor ever nominated in the best supporting actor category, until Christopher Plummer, at age 86, was nominated three years later for All the Money in the World.
Other notable later films in which Duvall appeared include The Handmaid’s Tale in 1990, 1996’s Sling Blade, 1998’s sci-fi action thriller Deep Impact, Crazy Heart in 2009 – this time with Jeff Bridges playing a down-on-his luck country singer – and as a shooting range owner in the 2012 Tom Cruise hit Jack Reacher.
In addition to his Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe wins, Robert Duvall won a BAFTA and a Screen Actors Guild Award, the former for Apocalypse Now and the latter for A Civil Action, as well as dozens of other critical and popular award nominations and wins. He was also awarded the National Medal of Arts by then-President George W. Bush in 2005.
Duvall was married four times, most recently in 2005 to Luciana Pedraza, who survives him. He had no children.
Actor and comedian Dave Coulier says he is now in remission from tongue cancer, which he was diagnosed with one year after finishing treatment for another type of cancer, Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
“It’s been a roller coaster ride for sure,” Coulier said in a live interview Wednesday on Good Morning America. “I’m in remission with both cancers. And what a journey this has been.”
The 66-year-old actor revealed in December that he had been diagnosed with p16 squamous carcinoma at the base of his tongue, one year after he completed treatment for Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
“I was going in for a checkup for the lymphoma and got a PET scan and it revealed that something was in my throat, and they said, ‘Let’s take a look at this,'” Coulier recalled on GMA.
Coulier said he underwent a robotic surgery so doctors could get a biopsy and confirm a second cancer diagnosis, which doctors told him was unrelated to his previous cancer diagnosis.
“It was revealed that I have carcinoma. And totally unrelated,” said Coulier. “That PET scan and early detection … saved my life.”
Coulier previously said he would undergo 35 radiation treatments through the end of 2025 to address the squamous carcinoma. He opened up about the experience on GMA as well.
“[Radiation has] totally different side effects. It can steal parts of your life away from you — psychologically, emotionally and certainly physically,” Coulier said. “And I wasn’t going to allow cancer to do that. I was going to laugh my way through it and keep the people that I love close to me and that helps.”
Coulier credits his family and close friends, like Full House co-star John Stamos, for supporting him along his cancer journey.
“My wife, Melissa, has been amazing through all of this. I just love her to death,” Coulier said.
“And John flew into Michigan, came and visited us and made me laugh,” he added. “He’s my brother. He wore a bald cap, and when he came around the corner, dressed like that, I dropped to the floor laughing. And he got COVID while he was staying with us. [We were] like two fifth-graders sitting in the hallway, talking to each other with walkie-talkies.”
Coulier said he hopes to encourage others to pay attention to their health and get regular checkups as necessary.
“I never wanted to be the poster boy for cancer, believe me, but now I feel like I can encourage people to get those prostate exams and mammograms and just talk to your doctors and get ahead of this,” Coulier said. “Because even though I’m in remission, I feel like cancer is always in the rear-view mirror … so early detection really means everything.”