Kirsten Dunst joins cast of ‘A Minecraft Movie’ sequel

Kirsten Dunst joins cast of ‘A Minecraft Movie’ sequel

Kirsten Dunst attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Chicken jockey, as they say.

Kirsten Dunst has joined the cast of the currently untitled sequel to A Minecraft Movie, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Dunst will play Alex, one of the primary avatars in the Minecraft video game, in the upcoming sequel. She joins a cast that also includes Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Matt Berry and Jennifer Coolidge.

Warner Bros. Pictures announced its plans to make A Minecraft Movie sequel in October 2025. The film will arrive in theaters on July 23, 2027.

At the time it was announced, Warner Bros. shared a post to its Instagram with two pickaxes and the scheduled release date underneath.

“Building terrain. See you in theaters July 23 2027. #Minecraft,” the post’s caption reads.

Jared Hess directed the first film. He’s set to return to helm the sequel from a screenplay he wrote with Chris Galletta. Its plot is being kept under wraps.

A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4, 2025. The film grossed $424 million in the U.S. and almost $1 billion worldwide.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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‘Abbott Elementary’ renewed for season 6 on ABC
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School is back in session.

Abbott Elementary has been renewed for a sixth season at ABC.

The announcement was made in a post to ABC and Abbott Elementary‘s official Instagram accounts.

“Just got off the phone with Barbara, you might want to give her a call,” the post’s caption reads.

The post features a photo of teacher Barbara Howard, who is portrayed by Sheryl Lee Ralph on the sitcom, and a phone number fans can call. When called, the number takes you to a voicemail Ralph has made in character as Mrs. Howard.

“I am too busy celebrating the good news to come to the phone right now. In case you haven’t heard, Abbott Elementary will be back again for season 6 on ABC,” the voicemail says. “I cannot wait to get back to shaping the young minds and hearts of the future. Oh, and if this is Melissa calling: Girlfriend, I’m running late for our nail appointment because I was recording this message. Listen, try to save me a working massage chair.”

The Quinta Brunson-created series is currently airing its fifth season Wednesdays on ABC, streaming on Hulu the next day. Brunson, Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter and William Stanford Davis star in the sitcom.

Brunson took to Instagram to share the renewal announcement news.

“More @abbottelemabc coming your way :),” she captioned her post.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Road to the Oscars 2026: Fun facts about this year’s nominees
Road to the Oscars 2026: Fun facts about this year’s nominees

The 98th annual Academy Awards ceremony will be held Sunday, and with this group of nominations come a bunch of interesting facts. Here’s a look at some fun facts about this season’s crop of nominees.

Sinners achieved a rare feat to become the most-nominated film in Oscars history. With 16 nominations, it blew past the previous record holders La La Land, Titanic and All About Eve, which all earned 14 nominations each. Director Ryan Coogler and his producing partner and wife, Zinzi Coogler, are the first Black married couple to earn a nomination in any category. Zinzi Coogler is also the first Filipina producer and the third Black woman nominated for best picture.

International films were particularly dominant across many categories this year. Both Sentimental Value and The Secret Agent picked up many nominations across the board. Both films are up for the coveted best picture prize, as well as the best international feature film award. Stellan Skarsgård received his first-ever Oscar nom for his Sentimental Value performance, marking the first time an actor from a film not in the English language has been nominated in the best supporting actor category.

Speaking of The Secret Agent, its star Wagner Moura is the first Brazilian best actor nominee in Oscars history. He’s the third Brazilian acting nominee overall, after Fernanda Torres received a best actress nomination last year for I’m Still Here and her mother, Fernanda Montenegro, received a nomination in the same category for the 1998 film Central Station.

Much has been said about Timothée Chalamet’s feelings toward ballet and opera. But how about the fact that he is the youngest male actor since Marlon Brando, and second youngest overall, to earn three acting nominations at the Oscars. He’s also nominated for best picture as a producer on Marty Supreme, which, at 30 years and 26 days old, makes him the youngest person to ever be double-nominated for producing and acting in the same year. He just beats out Warren Beatty, who was 30 years, 10 months and 20 days old when he received those nominations for the 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde.

The Oscars will take place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.