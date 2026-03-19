ABC shelves Taylor Frankie Paul’s ‘Bachelorette’ season amid domestic violence allegations
Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette has been pulled three days ahead of its premiere following allegations of domestic violence against her.
In a statement shared with ABC News on Thursday, a Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said, “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
With a stacked slate of films ahead in the year 2026, some studios chose the biggest stage in television, the Super Bowl, to give audiences a look at upcoming films.
Here are some of the film trailers that aired during the Super Bowl:
Disclosure Day: Just before kick-off, Disclosure Day, an upcoming project directed by Steven Spielberg aired, giving the first glimpse at the science-fiction thriller. Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo and more star in the film, due in theaters June 12. A synopsis reads, “If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.”
The Mandalorian and Grogu: The film got a brief Big Game spot, airing during the first quarter of the Super Bowl, giving us an early taste of director Jon Favreau‘s upcoming Star Wars movie. The project, due out May 22, will see Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal, and his young apprentice Grogu face off against the Imperial Remnant. Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.
New Netflix look stars Brad Pitt: Netflix aired an advertisement starring Brad Pitt back in form as Cliff Booth, the role that won him an Oscar in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. According to Variety, the new look is attached to the upcoming sequel The Adventures of Cliff Booth, written by Tarantino but directed by David Fincher. ABC News has reached out to Netflix for more information.
Project Hail Mary: A final trailer was released Sunday for the upcoming movie starring Ryan Gosling and hitting theaters on March 20. The Amazon MGM film is based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Andy Weir. It follows middle school teacher Ryland Grace, played by Gosling, who finds himself on a spacecraft with no memory of his past or even how he arrived there. Oscar-winning filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller directed the movie.
Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway is also a singer, having contributed to movie soundtracks and starred in the musical Les Misérables. Now you can hear her sing a song from her upcoming movie Mother Mary, which she co-wrote with none other than Charli XCX.
“Burial” is a moody, electro-pop song that Anne co-wrote with Charli; Charli’s husband, George Daniel, who’s a member of the band The 1975; and Grammy-winning producer and artist Jack Antonoff.
A24, the studio releasing the film, also dropped a 30-second trailer for the movie’s soundtrack, which uses “Burial” as background music and shows Hathaway performing as the title character, who’s a pop star. The movie and the soundtrack arrive April 17.
Last year, Vogue described Anne’s character, Mother Mary, as “a sort of Gaga–Taylor Swift hybrid” who “has fled her tour and sought out the old friend who helped craft her all-consuming public persona in the first place.” That friend, played by Michaela Coel, is a fashion designer who Mother Mary wants to design a dress for her.
According to Vogue, none of the songs had been written by the time shooting started, leaving Hathaway to play a pop star without knowing what the pop star’s music sounded like. The magazine describes the film as “deeply weird.”
Emily will have another chance to explore Europe, as Netflix has renewed its popular series Emily in Paris for season 6.
The fifth season of the show premiered on Dec. 18, 2025. Lily Collins once again stars as the titular American marketing executive who moved overseas for work. Season 5 finds Emily facing new professional and romantic stumbles as she adjusts to life in Italy and takes on a new role as the head of Agence Grateau Rome.
“But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships,” according to its official synopsis. “Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”
Season 5 also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, EugenioFranceschini, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, ArnaudBinard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg and Michèle Laroque.
Darren Star created the series, which he also executive produces and writes for. He was recently awarded the Knight of the Legion of Honour, which is France’s highest civilian honor, from French President EmmanuelMacron.
“I know, dear Darren, that this achievement means a lot to you, as you have made this series your love letter to France,” Macron said at the awards ceremony. “The way you view our country inspires millions to visit France, to return time and time again.”
Star said “being awarded the Legion d’Honneur by President Macron is both humbling and deeply emotional.”
He continued, “France has become an essential part of my creative journey, and I’m grateful for the warmth, curiosity, and generosity with which it has embraced my work.”