In brief: ‘Hacks’ season 5 gets official trailer and more

In brief: ‘Hacks’ season 5 gets official trailer and more

The official trailer for the fifth and final season of Hacks has arrived. The Emmy-winning comedy series premieres its final season beginning April 9 on HBO Max. It will consist of 10 episodes and debut a new one each week, with two new episodes on April 30 and May 7, leading up to the series finale on May 28. According to the season’s logline, it follows what happens “in the aftermath of mistaken and unflattering news reports” that Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) has passed away. She and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) then “return to Las Vegas more determined than ever to secure Deborah’s legacy as a comedian.” Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter and Carl Clemons-Hopkins also star …

Richard Gadd’s follow-up to Baby Reindeer now has a premiere date. His new show Half Man will premiere to HBO on April 23. Gadd stars alongside Jamie Bell in the upcoming limited series …

HBO has announced that Mahershala Ali has joined season 2 of its series Task. “Welcome to Delco,” the network captioned a photo of Ali to announce his joining the show. The first season of Task starred Mark Ruffalo as Agent Tom Brandis, and season 2 will now find Ali stepping into the role of his counterpart …

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John F. Kennedy Jr., Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s love story examined in new special
John F. Kennedy Jr., Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s love story examined in new special
John F. Kennedy, Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy arrive at the annual John F. Kennedy Library Foundation dinner and Profiles in Courage awards in honor of the former president’s 82nd birthday, May 23, 1999, at the Kennedy Library in Boston. (Justin Ide/Boston Herald/Getty Images)

Close friends and contemporaries of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy are speaking out about the couple’s love story in a new special examining their lives and tragic deaths.

John and Carolyn | Love, Beauty and Loss, airing Tuesday, Feb. 17 on ABC, features interviews with close friends of the late couple, as well as their contemporaries and the journalists who covered their lives.

“From the very beginning, they had a volatile relationship, and unfortunately, the cameras were always there recording,” one person says in the trailer for the special, which dropped Feb. 12 on Good Morning America.

The couple’s lives were cut short when they died in a fatal plane crash in July 1999, along with another passenger, Bessette Kennedy’s older sister Lauren. The accident occurred when the light aircraft that Kennedy was piloting crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

“There just wasn’t enough time,” a friend of the couple says in the special’s trailer.

John and Carolyn | Love, Beauty and Loss, airs Tuesday, Feb. 17, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

In addition to new interviews, the special also features newly unearthed photographs of Bessette Kennedy and rare footage from the couple’s 1996 wedding, according to ABC News Studios, which produced the special.

The special on the Kennedys coincides with the release of Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette, a Ryan Murphy-produced scripted series about the couple, airing on FX.

In John and Carolyn | Love, Beauty and Loss, viewers will also go behind the scenes of the FX series and see new interviews with its stars, as well as its executive producers, costume designer and production designer.

Disney is the parent company of Disney+, Hulu and ABC.

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‘XO, Kitty’ season 3 gets release date, first-look photos
‘XO, Kitty’ season 3 gets release date, first-look photos
Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey and Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho in ‘XO, Kitty’ season 3. (Netflix)

Still haven’t filled the Jenny Han love story hole in your heart after The Summer I Turned Pretty ended its three-season run? You’re in luck.

Netflix has shared its first look at season 3 of XO, Kitty. The streamer also announced that the third season will debut on April 2.

Additionally, the first synopsis for the third season of the show has arrived. It finds Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) returning “for her final year at KISS with her perfect senior year mapped out. She’s going to make meaningful memories with her friends, grow closer to her relatives in Korea, and make big decisions about her future.”

“And she’s going to define her relationship with Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee). For real this time,” the synopsis continues. “But when surprise revelations throw her plans, and relationships, off course, Kitty will have to learn to embrace the unexpected.”

XO, Kitty is a spinoff series inspired by the popular To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film trilogy, which itself is based on Han’s bestselling books. Season 3 will consist of eight 30-minute episodes. Valentina Garza serves as the showrunner, executive producer and writer while Han executive produces.

Han took to Instagram on Wednesday to share all of the new photos from the upcoming season. Her carousel begins with a photo of Kitty and Min Ho in front of a cherry blossom tree staring into each other’s eyes.

“First look at @xokittynetflix Season 3,” Han captioned the post alongside a love letter emoji. “Out April 2!”

Also starring in season 3 are Minyeong Choi as Dae, Gia Kim as Yuri, Anthony Keyvan as Q and Regan Aliyah as Juliana.

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In brief: ‘It’s Florida, Man’ renewed for season 3 and more
In brief: ‘It’s Florida, Man’ renewed for season 3 and more

The Housemaid will be available to watch at home soon. Deadline reports the Paul Feig-directed Lionsgate film will arrive on premium digital and premium video on demand on Feb. 3. That means it will have played a 46-day theatrical-only window. Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried star in the film, which Lionsgate has announced has a sequel on the way …

Only two of the best original song nominees will be performed at the 2026 Oscars. Variety reports that The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have confirmed that only “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters and “I Lied to You” from Sinners will be performed live at the 98th annual awards ceremonyThese remaining nominees will not be performed: “Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless, “Train Dreams” from the movie of the same name and “Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi!

It’s Florida, Man has been renewed for a third season. The late-night comedy series will get a season 3 on HBO and HBO Max. The show, which is executive produced by Danny McBride, brings headlines from the Sunshine State to life. A rotating cast of actors and comedians recreate accounts from everyday Floridians. Season 2 starred Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson, Tiffany Haddish, Haley Joel Osment, Nick Swardson, Johnny Knoxville, Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, Joel Kim Booster and more …

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