Kerry Washington to star in ‘What Remains’ series in development at Hulu

Kerry Washington to star in ‘What Remains’ series in development at Hulu

Kerry Washington of Onyx Collective’s ‘Unprisoned’ poses for a portrait during the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on Jan. 14, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (JSquared Photography/Contour by Getty Images) | The book cover for ‘What Remains.’ (Blackstone Publishing, Inc.)

Kerry Washington has found her next TV role.

The actress is set to star in and executive produce a new thriller drama called What Remains, ABC Audio has confirmed. Hulu is developing the series that is based on Wendy Walker’s 2023 novel of the same name.

What Remains follows what happens to Detective Elise Sutton (Washington) after she takes the life of a disturbed man in the line of duty.

Detective Sutton, who is known as “a devoted wife, loving mother, and cold case specialist — reels from the guilt of her actions,” according to the show’s official logline. “To convince herself that she did the right thing, she makes contact with a mysterious man that she saved that day, only to discover that he’s not at all what he seems. She’s soon caught in a dangerous game of cat and mouse, following the clues he leaves for her and realizing that the only person who can stop him…is her.”

A Million Little Things‘ Chris Luccy is set to write the adaptation while McG will direct it. Both are set to executive produce. The series hails from 20th Television and Kapital Entertainment.

USA Today bestselling author Walker is set to produce the series. Her psychological suspense novels have been translated into over 23 different languages.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Hulu and 20th Television.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85’ gets teaser trailer, Netflix release date
‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85’ gets teaser trailer, Netflix release date
A still from ‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.’ (Netflix)

We now have the release date and teaser trailer for the upcoming animated Stranger Things TV series.

Netflix has announced that it will release the animated series Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 on April 23.

This new series will welcome audiences back to Hawkins, Indiana, during the winter of 1985.

“Our heroes Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max have settled back into a normal life of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days. But beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened,” its official synopsis reads. “Could it be from the Upside Down? From the depths of Hawkins Lab? Or from somewhere else entirely? Our heroes must race to solve this mystery and save Hawkins in this untold story set in the Stranger Things universe.”

Brooklyn Davey Norstedt voices Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport takes on the voice of Max, Luca Diaz voices Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams is the voice of Lucas, Braxton Quinney plays Dustin, Ben Plessala is the voice of Will and Brett Gipson voices Hopper.

Additional voice cast members include Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo and Lou Diamond Phillips.

Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer serve as executive producers on the show, as do Hilary Leavitt, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen. Eric Robles is its showrunner and executive producer.

“We want the audience to feel that these kids are in danger, the stakes are real, and bad things can happen to anyone. And things do happen that are very scary in a sense, so that really makes the danger for the kids that much more tangible,” Robles said in a statement. “We were able to freeze time and really go on these never before told adventures with them in this timeline.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Daniel Radcliffe, Luke Evans, Rose Byrne among 2026 Tony Award nominations
Daniel Radcliffe, Luke Evans, Rose Byrne among 2026 Tony Award nominations
2026 Tony Awards. (CBS/Paramount+)

Daniel Radcliffe, Luke Evans, Nathan Lane and Rose Byrne are among the nominees for the 79th Tony Awards.

Nominations were announced Tuesday, with the awards ceremony set to take place Sunday, June 7, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Radcliffe and Lane are nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play, along with John Lithgow, Mark Strong and Will Harrison.

Evans is nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical alongside Nicholas Christopher, Joshua Henry, Sam Tutty and Brandon Uranowitz.

Byrne, who was also an Oscar nominee this year for her role in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, was nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play alongside her Fallen Angels costar Kelli O’Hara, who is now a nine-time Tony nominee.

Other nominees in the category include Carrie Coon, Susannah Flood and Lesley Manville.

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Stephanie Hsu, meanwhile, is nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical along with Sara Chase, Caissie Levy, Marla Mindelle and Christiani Pitts.

Music superstar Pink will host the 2026 Tony Awards for the first time on June 7.

Here are the nominees in the major categories:

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
Nicholas Christopher, Chess
Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show
Joshua Henry, Ragtime
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
Sarah Chase, Schmigadoon!
Stephanie Hsu, The Rocky Horror Show
Caissie Levy, Ragtime
Marla Mindelle, Titaníque
Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
Will Harrison, Punch
Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman
John Lithgow, Giant
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
Mark Strong, Oedipus

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels
Carrie Coon, Bug
Susannah Flood, Liberation
Lesley Manville, Oedipus
Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels

Best play
The Balusters
Giant
Liberation
Little Bear Ridge Road

Best musical
The Lost Boys
Schmigadoon!
Titaníque
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best revival of a play
Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Becky Shaw
Every Brilliant Thing
Fallen Angels
Oedipus

Best revival of a musical
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Ragtime
Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and more join cast of ‘A Quiet Place Part III’
Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and more join cast of ‘A Quiet Place Part III’
Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt attend The 2024 BAFTA Tea Party at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Jan. 13, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. (Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

The cast of A Quiet Place Part III has been announced.

As previously reported, John Krasinski is returning to direct, write and produce the upcoming fourth film in the A Quiet Place series for Paramount Pictures.

Krasinski announced the film’s cast to his Instagram on Monday.

“So proud to be a part of this #AQuietPlace family… old and new! Here we go!” Krasinski captioned his post.

Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy are set to return to the franchise, as are Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. Jack O’Connell, Jason Clarke and Katy O’Brian are joining the cast this time around.

While the plot of the upcoming film has yet to be announced, one can assume it will again follow the alien creatures who have an incredible sense of hearing.

Krasinski is resuming his role as director after he helmed the first two films in the franchise. Michael Sarnoski directed the 2024 spinoff film A Quiet Place: Day One, which starred Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn.

The release date for the new film has also shifted. It previously was set to open on July 9, 2027. Now, A Quiet Place Part III will arrive in theaters on July 30, 2027.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.