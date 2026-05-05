Daniel Radcliffe, Luke Evans, Rose Byrne among 2026 Tony Award nominations

Daniel Radcliffe, Luke Evans, Rose Byrne among 2026 Tony Award nominations

2026 Tony Awards. (CBS/Paramount+)

Daniel Radcliffe, Luke Evans, Nathan Lane and Rose Byrne are among the nominees for the 79th Tony Awards.

Nominations were announced Tuesday, with the awards ceremony set to take place Sunday, June 7, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Radcliffe and Lane are nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play, along with John Lithgow, Mark Strong and Will Harrison.

Evans is nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical alongside Nicholas Christopher, Joshua Henry, Sam Tutty and Brandon Uranowitz.

Byrne, who was also an Oscar nominee this year for her role in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, was nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play alongside her Fallen Angels costar Kelli O’Hara, who is now a nine-time Tony nominee.

Other nominees in the category include Carrie Coon, Susannah Flood and Lesley Manville.

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Stephanie Hsu, meanwhile, is nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical along with Sara Chase, Caissie Levy, Marla Mindelle and Christiani Pitts.

Music superstar Pink will host the 2026 Tony Awards for the first time on June 7.

Here are the nominees in the major categories:

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
Nicholas Christopher, Chess
Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show
Joshua Henry, Ragtime
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
Sarah Chase, Schmigadoon!
Stephanie Hsu, The Rocky Horror Show
Caissie Levy, Ragtime
Marla Mindelle, Titaníque
Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
Will Harrison, Punch
Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman
John Lithgow, Giant
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
Mark Strong, Oedipus

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels
Carrie Coon, Bug
Susannah Flood, Liberation
Lesley Manville, Oedipus
Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels

Best play
The Balusters
Giant
Liberation
Little Bear Ridge Road

Best musical
The Lost Boys
Schmigadoon!
Titaníque
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best revival of a play
Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Becky Shaw
Every Brilliant Thing
Fallen Angels
Oedipus

Best revival of a musical
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Ragtime
Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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