‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette’ hits 65 million hours streamed

‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette’ hits 65 million hours streamed

Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and Paul Anthony Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr. in ‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.’ (FX)

It’s a Love Story, and audiences just said yes.

The FX series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette has crossed 65 million hours streamed across Hulu and Disney+, according to numbers from Disney.

Its season finale marked a series high on those streaming platforms, as it was up nearly 20% from the prior week’s episode and 90% ahead of the series premiere after its first day streaming.

Additionally, the show’s premiere episode added 1 million views on Hulu and Disney+ since the finale dropped last Friday, meaning it has reached over 14 million multi-platform views across FX, Hulu and Disney+ to date.

All nine episodes of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette are streaming now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.

Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon star as the titular couple in this first installment of Ryan Murphy’s Love Story anthology series. It is based on the book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy by Elizabeth Beller.

“He was the closest thing to American royalty. The country watched him grow from a boy to a beloved bachelor and media sensation. She was a star in her own right. Fiercely independent and with a singular style, she rose from being a sales assistant to an executive at Calvin Klein, and became a trusted confidante of its eponymous founder,” according to the show’s official synopsis. “As their love story unfolded on a national stage, the intense fame and media attention that came along with it threatened to rip them apart.”

The show also stars Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy, Naomi Watts as Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Alessandro Nivola as Calvin Klein.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

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Oscars 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson wins best director for ‘One Battle After Another’
Oscars 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson wins best director for ‘One Battle After Another’
Paul Thomas Anderson at the 98th annual Academy Awards. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

In the battle for best director, Paul Thomas Anderson came away with the win for his film One Battle After Another.

“You make a guy work hard for one of these, I really appreciate it,” Anderson said in accepting the award, thanking the academy for “finding my work worthy of this highest honor.”

He also recognized his fellow nominees in the category, Chloé Zhao for Hamnet, Ryan Coogler for Sinners, Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme and Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value

“I couldn’t ask for a better class. It’s an honor to be counted amongst you guys,” he said. “There will always be some doubt in your heart that you deserve it, but there is no question at the pleasure for having it for myself.”

Finally, Anderson noted, “This is a wonder gift, and I’m so happy to call the movies home. This is really terrific.”

The win comes after 14 career Academy Award nominations for Anderson. It was his second win of the night, after winning best adapted screenplay.

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Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler talk history-making ‘Sinners’ collaboration
Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler talk history-making ‘Sinners’ collaboration
Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler joined ‘GMA’ to discuss their record-breaking film. (ABC News)

Sinners star Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler are opening up on making Oscar nominations history.

The actor-director duo sat down for an interview with Good Morning America‘s Chris Connelly to discuss Sinners, which gathered a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations, and their partnership, which has been over a decade in the making.

Coogler and Jordan recalled meeting in a Starbucks in 2011 to discuss their first joint project, Fruitvale Station.

“He reassured me. ‘Mike, I think you’re a movie star. Let’s go do this,'” Jordan said Coogler told him at the time.

The pair also discussed the moment they both realized that they had broken Oscars history on Oscar nomination morning.

Jordan said he woke up to missed messages and called his mother. “It felt great. You know, just to kind of hear her happiness and joy and knowing how much that she poured into me.”

Coogler said he watched the nominations with his spouse, Zinzi Coogler, who is also nominated as a producer on the film, and the pair celebrated with waffles.

Sinners marks the fifth collaboration between Coogler and Jordan, a partnership that includes the Creed movies and Black Panther.

Coogler reflected on what makes Jordan such an effective presence on screen.

“There’s a magic to Mike that I think like Tom Hanks has, where you see him and you care about him,” Coogler said. “As a character, he does everything. So what that gives him is an incredible amount of empathy when he’s on the screen,” Coogler said, adding that he also has “incredible drive.”

The pair said working together for as many years as they have has allowed them to work in sync.

“We complement one another,” said Jordan.

“You kind of know what the other person might need at a particular time to achieve a certain goal,” Coogler added.

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Oscar winner Paul Thomas Anderson on how ‘One Battle After Another’ represents our current moment
Oscar winner Paul Thomas Anderson on how ‘One Battle After Another’ represents our current moment
Paul Thomas Anderson wins at the 98th Oscars on March 15, 2026. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

It was Paul Thomas Anderson’s film One Battle After Another that came away as the big winner during Sunday night’s 98th Academy Awards.

The movie earned six Oscars including best picture. Anderson won his first-ever Academy Awards at the ceremony, and backstage after those wins, he was asked how One Battle After Another represents this year and the current time period we are living in.

“Our film obviously has a certain amount of parallels to what’s happening in the news every day. So, it obviously reflects what’s happening in the world,” Anderson said.

The director then reflected on how One Battle After Another offers some hope for where our real world could be headed.

“In terms of where it’s going, I don’t know. But I know that the end of our movie is our hero, Willa, heading off to continue to fight against evil forces,” Anderson said. “And, I think, like I said in my speech, bring at least common sense and decency back into fashion.”

Anderson also addressed some of the criticism his film has faced over its portrayal of Teyana Taylor’s character, Perfidia Beverly Hills. The writer and director explained that Perfidia has to be who she is so that the film’s hero, Willa, played by Chase Infiniti, can right the mistakes of her parents.

“The point of it is to set up the story of Willa. The next generation. What happens when your parents, who are damaged, have handed quite a difficult history to you? How do you manage that? That’s our story. And our story is in Chase and her evolution,” Anderson said.

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