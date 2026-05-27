Steven Spielberg narrates ‘Disclosure Day’ final trailer

Steven Spielberg narrates ‘Disclosure Day’ final trailer

Emily Blunt in ‘Disclosure Day,’ directed by Steven Spielberg. (Niko Tavernise/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

The final trailer for Steven Spielberg’s film Disclosure Day has arrived.

Universal Pictures released the final trailer for the new, original event film on Thursday. It returns Spielberg to his extraterrestrial roots.

Josh O’Connor, Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo star in the thriller, which is based on a story by Spielberg.

Spielberg is the top-grossing director of all time. He previously explored stories about extraterrestrial life in the films E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and War of the Worlds.

The trailer starts with Spielberg doing a direct-to-camera address.

“I am much more inclined now than I was when I made Close Encounters to really believe that we’re not the only intelligent civilization in the universe,” Spielberg says, before footage from the film kicks in.

O’Connor’s character, Daniel Kellner, then admits he has stolen long-kept government secrets about proof of living beings not on Earth.

Spielberg continues, saying, “This is a story about us. All of us, up against the most extraordinary event in human history.”

David Koepp, the writer of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, wrote the screenplay for this new movie.

Disclosure Day arrives in theaters on June 12.

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Ariel Winter says ‘it’s amazing’ to reprise titular role in ‘Sofia the First’ reboot
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Poster for ‘Sofia the First: Royal Magic’ (Disney)

It’s been eight years since the last episode, but just like that — abracadabra — Sofia the First is back. Ariel Winter reprises her role as the voice of Sofia in Sofia the First: Royal Magic.

“There’s so much that’s exciting about being able to be Sofia again. …She is just such an amazing little character. It was amazing in the first place to be able to influence young kids in such a positive way,” she tells ABC Audio, noting she’s grateful for the chance to return. “Sofia’s just such a great character. She’s so kind and empathetic and brave and welcoming to everyone. I feel like that’s just something that we really could use these days.” 

This time round, “Sofia’s in a whole new world now than she was before,” as she’s now enrolled in a school for royal magic.

“That comes with all sorts of new adventures. She has discovered that she is the most magical princess in the Ever Realm, which is so cool,” Ariel reveals. “And we’ll get to see more princesses this time. We actually have Moana this season, which is really exciting. There’s just so much new stuff and a lot of new characters.”

She hopes that young viewers watching the show learn “to be kind to everybody…go into every situation glass half full and try to do your best to be good to people and be your best self in as many situations as possible.”

Ariel adds that adults watching with their kids can also enjoy in the series.

“As a grown person watching the show, it’s fun, the world is so fun, the music is so great,” she says, noting they can also learn from Sofia’s top-tier conflict resolution skills. 

The first episodes of Sofia the First: Royal Magic are now on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

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Will Smith to star in ‘Supermax’ for Amazon MGM Studios
Will Smith to star in ‘Supermax’ for Amazon MGM Studios
Will Smith attends the ‘Emancipation’ Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on Nov. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Will Smith has found his next role.

The actor is set to star in the upcoming action-thriller film Supermax for Amazon MGM Studios, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Pineapple Express and Halloween director David Gordon Green will helm the film, which is set to stream worldwide on Prime Video. Amazon MGM Studios acquired the rights to the movie from Miramax.

Smith will star as Rex in the film, which is described to be “a propulsive and twist-laden action thriller.” It follows two FBI agents who investigate a murder that has taken place inside the world’s most secure prison.

Casting on the movie is currently ongoing and production is set to start in mid-August.

David Weil and David J. Rosen, who are known for their work on the TV shows Hunters and Invasion, wrote the film. Smith will produce the movie for his company Westbrook.

Supermax will mark Smith’s first onscreen appearance since the 2024 film Bad Boys: Ride or Die. That movie was his first major film part after the 2022 incident in which he slapped presenter Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards. It was the same night he won his best actor Oscar for portraying Richard Williams in the biopic King Richard.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Madison’ renewed for season 3 and more
In brief: ‘The Madison’ renewed for season 3 and more

Dan Stevens has joined the cast of Dexter: Resurrection season 2. The actor will take on a series regular role in the second season as he plays The Five Borough Killer, a serial killer who taunts police officers with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent people and eventually follows through on the awful deeds …

Young Sherlock has been renewed for season 2 at Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered a second season of the show that stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Sherlock Holmes. Guy Ritchie directed season 1 of the show, which consisted of eight episodes that tell the origin story of the legendary detective …

The Madison has been renewed for season 3 on Paramount+. The show’s first season premiered on March 14 and earned 8 million global views in its first 10 days on the streaming platform. Production on season 2 of the show has ended, and its premiere date will be announced at a later time. Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell star in the series from Taylor Sheridan …

 

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