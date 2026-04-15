In brief: ‘The Madison’ renewed for season 3 and more
Dan Stevens has joined the cast of Dexter: Resurrection season 2. The actor will take on a series regular role in the second season as he plays The Five Borough Killer, a serial killer who taunts police officers with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent people and eventually follows through on the awful deeds …
Young Sherlock has been renewed for season 2 at Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered a second season of the show that stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Sherlock Holmes. Guy Ritchie directed season 1 of the show, which consisted of eight episodes that tell the origin story of the legendary detective …
The Madison has been renewed for season 3 on Paramount+. The show’s first season premiered on March 14 and earned 8 million global views in its first 10 days on the streaming platform. Production on season 2 of the show has ended, and its premiere date will be announced at a later time. Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell star in the series from Taylor Sheridan …
The celebrity romance that took the country by storm in the ’90s plays out in the new limited seriesLove Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.
This first season, which arrives to FX and Hulu on Thursday, marks the debut of Ryan Murphy’s brand-new Love Story anthology series. It stars relative newcomers Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon as the titular couple.
On the red carpet at the show’s New York premiere, Pidgeon spoke about what it was like to bring this story to life.
“We understood the sensitivities … of trying to portray real people. But I think we always tried to lead with integrity and the truth of what might have happened behind closed doors,” Pidgeon said.
What was happening behind closed doors “was sort of the focus of this show,” Pidgeon continued. “We know the reality that they were dealing with and what might have been those discussions that the public wasn’t always privy to.”
Erich Bergen stars as Anthony Radziwill, the nephew of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and cousin of John F. Kennedy Jr.
He says that John F. Kennedy Jr. and Bessette were the perfect couple to start this new Love Story anthology series off with.
“I think when you look at a photo of John and Carolyn, especially in those years before they got married and on their wedding day, and even after their wedding day, these photos are filled with this tangible energy of excitement, and it was all still right in front of them,” Bergen said. “It was falling in love in New York City, which is the greatest city to fall in love in, and it’s very different than falling in love in other places. The energy here, the excitement. You fall in love with each other and fall in love with the city at the same time.”
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Here’s a look back at those in the entertainment community we lost in 2025:
January January 3 — Jeff Baena, director, husband of Aubrey Plaza January 15 — David Lynch, director, Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet January 30 — Marianne Faithfull, Grammy-nominated singer, actress
February February 26 — Michelle Trachtenberg, actress, Gossip Girl, Buffy the Vampire Slayer February 26 — Gene Hackman, actor, The French Connection February 28 — David Johansen, rock singer, New York Dolls
March March 1 — Angie Stone, singer, Grammy nominee, “Wish I Didn’t Miss You” March 21 — George Foreman, boxing legend, grill entrepreneur March 25 — Dennis Arndt, actor, Basic Instinct
April April 1 — Val Kilmer, actor, Top Gun, Batman Forever April 21 — Pope Francis, first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church
May May 11 — Robert Benton, director, Oscar winner, Kramer vs. Kramer May 20 — George Wendt, actor, Cheers May 25 — Phil Robertson, reality TV star, Duck Dynasty May 30 — Loretta Swit, actress, M*A*S*H
June June 9 — Sly Stone, singer, Sly and the Family Stone June 11 — Brian Wilson, singer, The Beach Boys June 17 — Anne Burrell, celebrity chef, host, Worst Cooks in America
July July 16 — Connie Francis, singer, “Pretty Little Baby,” “Stupid Cupid” July 20 — Malcom-Jamal Warner, actor, The Cosby Show July 22 — Ozzy Osbourne, frontman, Black Sabbath July 24 — Hulk Hogan, wrestler
August August 6 — Jon Miyahara, actor, Superstore August 11 — Danielle Spencer, actress, What’s Happening!! August 17 — Terence Stamp, actor, Superman
September September 10 — Charlie Kirk, right-wing commentator, founder, Turning Point USA September 16 — Robert Redford, actor, founder, Sundance Film Festival September 23 — Claudia Cardinale, actress, 8 ½
October October 1 — Jane Goodall, primatologist, conservationist October 4 — Ike Turner Jr., son of Tina Turner October 11 — Diane Keaton, actress, Annie Hall, The Godfather October 14 — D’Angelo, singer, Grammy winner October 16 — Ace Frehley, lead guitarist, KISS October 24 — Dawn Little Sky, actress, Disney artist
November November 3 — Diane Ladd, actress, Chinatown November 3 — Dick Cheney, former vice president of the U.S. November 11 — Cleto Escobedo III, bandleader for Jimmy Kimmel Live!
December December 9 — Sophie Kinsella, author, Confessions of a Shopaholic December 14 — Rob Reiner, actor, director, When Harry Met Sally…, The Princess Bride December 28 — Brigitte Bardot, actress, And God Created Woman
The Half Manofficial trailer has arrived. Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd created, executive produced and stars in the new HBO six-episode limited series. The show debut April 23 on HBO and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes will debut weekly on Thursdays through May 28 …
Dark Matter season 2 has set its premiere date at Apple TV. The sci-fi series starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly will make its debut on Aug. 28, with a new episode dropping every Friday through Oct. 30. Dark Matter is based on the book by bestselling author Blake Crouch. If follows a physicist who is abducted and taken into an alternate version of his life …
There are a few new faces coming to the fifth and final season of The Boys. Prime Video has announced that Ely Henry, Dylan Colton, Emma Elle Paterson and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan have joined the cast of the superhero satire TV series. Henry will take on the role of The Worm, while Colton, Paterson and Ramakrishnan will be the members of Teenage Kix, an all-teenage superhero team …