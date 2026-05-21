Vivica A. Fox says prosthetics were hardest, funniest part of filming ‘Is God Is’

Vivica A. Fox says prosthetics were hardest, funniest part of filming ‘Is God Is’

The poster for the film ‘Is God Is.’ (Amazon MGM Studios/Orion Pictures)

Vivica A. Fox stars in the film Is God Is, a story about twin sisters, played Kara Young and Mallori Johnson, who have severe burn scars after surviving their father’s attempt to murder them, along with their mother. Her character, Ruby, sets them on a revenge mission to kill their dad, shaping the film’s central storyline — a role Vivica said she appreciated.

“Ruby was the catalyst of basically setting off the revenge mission for the girls. So I loved it,” she said, noting she also enjoyed “working with the girls, Kara and Mallori.”

“They were so, so phenomenally prepared, so phenomenally talented that it just really made the experience easy,” she continued.

The challenge came when it was time to dress for the part of a fire survivor.

“The hardest part was the prosthetics,” Vivica said, noting it took four hours to complete the look. “The funniest part, just to add a little bit of humor to it, was when people would come to set wanting to meet Vivica Fox, and I turned around and I was like, ‘Hey,’ and it was like, ‘Oh my God.'”

She credited director Aleshea Harris for putting together a team that helped make it all possible.

“She hired the best people to work with us to make it believable,” Vivica said, “and I appreciate that I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to play Ruby a way that my audience has never seen me.”

Through her character, Vivica hopes women can learn “to be strong, to know that you can be a survivor and a thriver, and to be honest.”

Is God Is is now in theaters.

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Haymitch enters the Second Quarter Quell in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ official trailer
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Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.’ (Lionsgate)

The odds are in your favor to watch The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping‘s official trailer.

Lionsgate released the full trailer for the highly anticipated sixth Hunger Games film on Monday.

Joseph Zada stars as a young Haymitch Abernathy in the film that follows his journey through the Second Quarter Quell.

Zada leads a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close, Billy Porter and Kieran Culkin.

The trailer starts with Haymitch entering into the bright, candy-colored green meadow of an arena. We then see a clip of President Snow, as played by Fiennes, talking to the young boy.

“Haymitch Abernathy. I bet I know a thing or two about you. You love her and she loves you,” President Snow says, referencing Haymitch’s girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird, who is played by Peak. “But now, you are on your own.”

The trailer also shows off Culkin in the role of Caesar Flickerman and Fanning as Effie Trinket — roles that were originated by Stanley Tucci and Elizabeth Banks in the previous films.

“Go out there and make them remember you,” Effie says to Haymitch before he heads out to be interviewed by Caesar.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins’ novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga.

The novel begins on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, when Haymitch Abernathy is chosen to compete in the deadly arena. Haymitch eventually wins the games, as he goes on to be the mentor for Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20. 

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Paul Walter Hauser joins ‘Scooby-Doo’ live-action Netflix series
Paul Walter Hauser joins ‘Scooby-Doo’ live-action Netflix series
A photo of Paul Walter Hauser. (Nicholas Maggio)

Paul Walter Hauser is ready to solve that mystery.

Netflix has announced that the actor has joined the cast of the upcoming, currently untitled Scooby-Doo live-action series. While the specific role Hauser will play has not been unveiled, he has been cast as a series regular.

Hauser joins the previously announced main cast of the show that includes Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake, Tanner Hagen as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley and Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones.

This currently untitled Scooby-Doo live-action series “will uncover how this mystery-solving crew, and their beloved dog, first teamed up to crack the haunting case that started it all,” according to the streamer.

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will serve as the show’s writers, executive producers and showrunners.

According to Netflix, the show will be a modern reimagining of the Scooby-Doo gang’s origin story.

“During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder,” according to the show’s official synopsis. “Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

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In brief: Pedro Pascal joins Todd Haynes’ film ‘De Noche’ and more
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