Zendaya says she’d love to work with Ryan Coogler: ‘He just makes beautiful work’

Zendaya says she’d love to work with Ryan Coogler: ‘He just makes beautiful work’

Zendaya on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (Disney/Randy Holmes)

Zendaya has worked alongside stars including John David Washington, Colman Domingo and Timothée Chalamet, but during a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she revealed someone who is on her collaboration bucket list.

“You know, I would love to work with Ryan Coogler. … For years I’ve felt this way, since Fruitvale Station,” she said of her fellow Bay Area native. “I thought that was such a beautiful and powerful film. But I’m from Oakland, too, and I remember when that happened.”

“He means so much to the world but he also means so much to us,” she went on. “I always joke, I’m like, ‘I know I don’t know you. But I feel like you’re my cousin,’ you know what I mean? He sounds like my family, his accent is so strong, and so Oakland.”

She continued, “He just makes beautiful work, absolutely beautiful work. So talented.”

Zendaya most recently worked alongside Robert Pattinson; their new film, The Drama, is now available to watch in theaters nationwide.

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Stranger Things: The series finale of the beloved sci-fi series will find the Hawkins gang united to defeat Vecna once and for all.

Run Away: The latest Harlan Coben series adaptation follows a web of secrets and a search for a missing daughter.

ABC
The Year: 2025: Robin Roberts‘ annual retrospective includes interviews with Jonas Brothers and Robert Irwin.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest: The annual televised countdown to the new year features musical performances that lead up to the Times Square ball drop.

E!, USA Network
Critics Choice Awards: Chelsea Handler hosts the awards ceremony on Jan. 4.

Movie theaters
The Plague: This horror film expands into even more theaters to start off the new year.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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Fit check for my sequel era: ‘KPop Demon Hunters 2’ confirmed
Fit check for my sequel era: ‘KPop Demon Hunters 2’ confirmed
‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ (Courtesy: Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters could be a winner at Sunday night’s Academy Awards, but if it isn’t, perhaps KPop Demon Hunters 2 can one day bring home the gold.

Netflix confirmed on Thursday that its most popular film of all time is getting a sequel, with co-directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans returning to helm the project.

The sequel, produced by Sony Pictures Animation, will mark the first project under the pair’s exclusive multiyear writing and directing deal across animation, according to Netflix.

In a statement, Kang shared her excitement about continuing the story and what the response to the original animated hit means to her as a Korean filmmaker.

“I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters,” she said. “There’s so much more to this world we have built and I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning.”

Appelhans added, “These characters are like family to us, their world has become our second home. We’re excited to write their next chapter, challenge them and watch them evolve — and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation and story can come together.”

In addition to being a hit on streaming and the Billboard charts, KPop Demon Hunters has gained major attention this awards season. It’s nominated for best animated feature at the Oscars Sunday, while its #1 soundtrack hit “Golden” is up for best original song.

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Eric Dane’s final interview captured in Netflix’s ‘Famous Last Words’
Eric Dane’s final interview captured in Netflix’s ‘Famous Last Words’
Eric Dane in ‘Famous Last Words.’ (Netflix)

Netflix has shared a brand-new interview with the late Eric Dane.

The streaming platform has released Dane’s final interview before his death, which is part of the posthumous interview series Famous Last Words.

Dane died Thursday at age 53, almost 10 months after revealing his ALS diagnosis in April 2025.

According to Netflix, Famous Last Words “gives audiences around the world the opportunity to hear from a cultural icon after they’ve passed away. The intimate, in-depth interviews were recorded with the understanding that they were to be kept secret and only aired posthumously.”

Dane’s episode was filmed last November. He was interviewed by Emmy winner Brad Falchuk.

“Eric and I were the same age when we discussed his life and legacy, so the conversation felt uniquely moving and personal,” Falchuk said in a press release. “There was no self-pity in Eric. He refused to complain. He was brave, soulful, charming, joyful, grateful, and hilarious — and when he flashed that smile, he was undeniably still a leading man. His final words at the end of the episode are truly beautiful. I will miss him.”

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