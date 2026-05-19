‘Grey’s Anatomy’ spinoff series set in Texas ordered at ABC

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ spinoff series set in Texas ordered at ABC

Ellen Pompeo stars in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 22. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

A spinoff of Grey’s Anatomy is headed to ABC.

The network has ordered a currently untitled Grey’s Anatomy spinoff series set in Texas for the 2026-27 season, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The new series is described as “an edgy drama about a team at a West Texas rural medical center — the last chance for care before miles of nowhere,” according to its official logline.

ABC has given the one-hour drama a straight to series order. It is co-created by Shonda Rhimes and Meg Marinis. The pair also executive produce the show alongside Betsy Beers and the original show’s star, Ellen Pompeo. The new spinoff series is produced by Shondaland and 20th Television.

“I am incredibly excited to expand the Grey’s Anatomy universe. This opportunity will bring new characters and stories to life that will embody the same heart, emotion and connection audiences have loved from Grey’s for more than two decades — all set in my home state of Texas,” Marinis said. “I am so grateful to Shonda Rhimes for creating this dynamic world and feel so fortunate that I get to be a part of it.”

Sources tell ABC Audio that Netflix is, and continues to be, the home of Shondaland. This new ABC show gives Marinis and Rhimes the opportunity to continue telling stories from the Grey’s Anatomy universe, and to honor the original show’s legacy and its loyal fans.

The upcoming TV season marks the second year in a row that ABC is set to increase its scripted slate, which includes the 23rd season of the original Grey’s Anatomy.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler talk history-making ‘Sinners’ collaboration
Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler talk history-making ‘Sinners’ collaboration
Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler joined ‘GMA’ to discuss their record-breaking film. (ABC News)

Sinners star Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler are opening up on making Oscar nominations history.

The actor-director duo sat down for an interview with Good Morning America‘s Chris Connelly to discuss Sinners, which gathered a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations, and their partnership, which has been over a decade in the making.

Coogler and Jordan recalled meeting in a Starbucks in 2011 to discuss their first joint project, Fruitvale Station.

“He reassured me. ‘Mike, I think you’re a movie star. Let’s go do this,'” Jordan said Coogler told him at the time.

The pair also discussed the moment they both realized that they had broken Oscars history on Oscar nomination morning.

Jordan said he woke up to missed messages and called his mother. “It felt great. You know, just to kind of hear her happiness and joy and knowing how much that she poured into me.”

Coogler said he watched the nominations with his spouse, Zinzi Coogler, who is also nominated as a producer on the film, and the pair celebrated with waffles.

Sinners marks the fifth collaboration between Coogler and Jordan, a partnership that includes the Creed movies and Black Panther.

Coogler reflected on what makes Jordan such an effective presence on screen.

“There’s a magic to Mike that I think like Tom Hanks has, where you see him and you care about him,” Coogler said. “As a character, he does everything. So what that gives him is an incredible amount of empathy when he’s on the screen,” Coogler said, adding that he also has “incredible drive.”

The pair said working together for as many years as they have has allowed them to work in sync.

“We complement one another,” said Jordan.

“You kind of know what the other person might need at a particular time to achieve a certain goal,” Coogler added.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Daniel Radcliffe, Luke Evans, Rose Byrne among 2026 Tony Award nominations
Daniel Radcliffe, Luke Evans, Rose Byrne among 2026 Tony Award nominations
2026 Tony Awards. (CBS/Paramount+)

Daniel Radcliffe, Luke Evans, Nathan Lane and Rose Byrne are among the nominees for the 79th Tony Awards.

Nominations were announced Tuesday, with the awards ceremony set to take place Sunday, June 7, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Radcliffe and Lane are nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play, along with John Lithgow, Mark Strong and Will Harrison.

Evans is nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical alongside Nicholas Christopher, Joshua Henry, Sam Tutty and Brandon Uranowitz.

Byrne, who was also an Oscar nominee this year for her role in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, was nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play alongside her Fallen Angels costar Kelli O’Hara, who is now a nine-time Tony nominee.

Other nominees in the category include Carrie Coon, Susannah Flood and Lesley Manville.

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Stephanie Hsu, meanwhile, is nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical along with Sara Chase, Caissie Levy, Marla Mindelle and Christiani Pitts.

Music superstar Pink will host the 2026 Tony Awards for the first time on June 7.

Here are the nominees in the major categories:

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
Nicholas Christopher, Chess
Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show
Joshua Henry, Ragtime
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
Sarah Chase, Schmigadoon!
Stephanie Hsu, The Rocky Horror Show
Caissie Levy, Ragtime
Marla Mindelle, Titaníque
Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
Will Harrison, Punch
Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman
John Lithgow, Giant
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
Mark Strong, Oedipus

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels
Carrie Coon, Bug
Susannah Flood, Liberation
Lesley Manville, Oedipus
Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels

Best play
The Balusters
Giant
Liberation
Little Bear Ridge Road

Best musical
The Lost Boys
Schmigadoon!
Titaníque
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best revival of a play
Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Becky Shaw
Every Brilliant Thing
Fallen Angels
Oedipus

Best revival of a musical
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Ragtime
Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Heartstopper Forever’ coming to Netflix July 17
‘Heartstopper Forever’ coming to Netflix July 17
‘Heartstopper Forever’ first look photo. (Courtesy of Netflix)

Heartstopper’s happily ever after is coming this summer.

The movie conclusion to Nick and Charlie’s love story, Heartstopper Forever, will debut on Netflix on July 17. It’ll premiere 10 days after the release of series creator Alice Oseman’s final volume of the Heartstopper graphic novel, which comes out on July 7.

As previously reported, Kit Connor and Joe Locke will be reprising their roles as Nick and Charlie, respectively, as well as serving as executive producers on the project.

The film will pick up after the events of season 3 as Nick prepares to leave for university and Charlie finds new independence at school. According to the description on Tudum, “the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet.”

The rest of the main cast also returns for the film, including Will Gao, Yasmin Finney, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell and Jenny Walser.

Last week, it was announced that the role of Nick’s mother, played in seasons 1 and 2 of the series by Olivia Colman, has been recast for the film. Anna Maxwell Martin will now be playing the part.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.