‘The Testaments’ explores new coming-of-age story in Gilead with Chase Infiniti and more

‘The Testaments’ explores new coming-of-age story in Gilead with Chase Infiniti and more

Lucy Halliday and Chase Infiniti in ‘The Testaments.’ (Steve Wilkie/Disney)

The story continues in Gilead, and this time, it’s being told by a younger generation.

The Testaments, a new Hulu series based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood and set 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale, focuses on a group of teens who have grown up in the fictional dystopian society of Gilead as they navigate Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives.

“You’ll see how things change over time,” Ann Dowd, who reprises her role as Aunt Lydia in The Testaments, told ABC News. “What happens to these girls in this journey, this coming-of-age story? I think you’re going to find an entirely different experience than you did with ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.'”

Joining Dowd in the new series are Chase Infiniti as Agnes (previously known as Hannah in The Handmaid’s Tale), Lucy Halliday as Daisy, Rowan Blanchard as Shunammite, Mattea Conforti as Becka and Brad Alexander as Garth.

Infiniti began production on The Testaments after working on director Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, crediting the Oscar-winning film with sharpening her experience in ensemble work.

“I feel very grateful that I get to work with another ensemble, let alone a group of girls who are around my age,” she told Good Morning America at the premiere of The Testaments in Los Angeles on March 31. “I felt so grateful to have been a part of that, because we poured so much love into each other — we poured so much love into the story.”

Elisabeth Moss, who starred as June Osborne in all five seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale before the series wrapped last year, also appears in the new show.

“She loves this project so much and poured so much into it,” Infiniti said, adding that Moss extended her hand to the cast to let them know that if they needed anything, she was there for them.

The first three episodes of The Testaments are available to stream now on Hulu. New episodes will arrive every Wednesday through May 27.

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Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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‘The Boys’ season 5 on Prime Video. (Amazon MGM Studios)

The Boys are back for one final fight. The fifth and final season of the Prime Video series premieres Wednesday, and it follows The Boys’ attempt stop the unchecked power of the egomaniacal Homelander. It’s also building to a big finale that Karl Urban, who plays Boys leader Butcher, promises will be satisfying for fans.

“One hundred percent. We’re actually all super-confident of the fact that the rocket ship has landed in a wonderful way,” Urban tells ABC Audio. “We can’t wait for audiences to see the fun, exciting, action-packed season that we’ve got in store for them and also to experience … heartaches along the way.”

Urban warns, “‘Don’t get attached to … too many characters,” adding that there are “consequences being dealt.” 

One positive change this season? Karen Fukuhara’s unstoppable character, Kimiko, regained the power to speak at the end of season 4 and can now fully express her personality. “It was just fun to be able to play a new side of Kimiko that we hadn’t discovered,” she tells ABC Audio.

In the premiere, Homelander is running the country and imprisoning those who oppose him in “freedom camps.” Parallels between the show and the real world are inevitable, but Jensen Ackles, who plays Soldier Boy, insists it wasn’t planned, especially since the show was scripted and shot two years ago.

“The show doesn’t necessarily comment on what’s going on … it’s more showing a reflection of what we all see and then turning it on its head in a wild way,” Ackles explains. “But it’s definitely … wild how reflective and how much of a mirror image, certain aspects of the show are in real life.” 

The first two episodes of The Boys are now available. Episodes will drop weekly, with the finale streaming May 20.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Breadwinner’ trailer and more
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Nate Bargatze makes his feature film acting debut in the official trailer for The Breadwinner. The Sony Pictures film also stars Mandy Moore as a wife and mother who lands a coveted business deal after an appearance on Shark Tank. This leaves her husband (Bargatze) in charge of their three daughters as she goes away on business for an extended stretch. The movie arrives in theaters on March 13, 2026 …

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‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ gets season 2 Netflix premiere date
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A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder now has a season 2 release date.

Netflix has announced that the second season of the young adult mystery series will debut on May 27. The series stars Wednesday‘s Emma Myers as the young detective Pippa Fitz-Amboi.

“After solving the Andie Bell case, Pip (Myers) is determined to fix the fallout – and stay away from any more investigations. But as Max Hastings’ (Henry Ashton) trial approaches, Connor’s (Jude Morgan-Collie) brother Jamie (Eden H-Davies) suddenly disappears, and Pip finds herself in a race against time to find him,” according to the season’s official logline.

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Zain Iqbal, Asha Banks, Yali Topol Margalith and Freddie England also star in season 2.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.