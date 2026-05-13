‘Big Brother’ season 28 gets CBS premiere date

‘Big Brother’ season 28 gets CBS premiere date

Julie Chen Moonves awards Ashley Hollis the winner of ‘Big Brother’ season 27. (Matthew Taplinger/CBS)

It’s not summer without Big Brother.

CBS has announced that season 28 of the hit reality competition series will premiere on July 9. The special 90-minute episode kicks off premiere week. It will be followed by the return of the show’s companion series, Big Brother: Unlocked, on July 10. Another 90-minute episode will air on July 12.

Big Brother follows a group of people who live together in a house without the ability to leave it or access anything about the outside world. The house has dozens of cameras and microphones that record their every move, every second of the day. Each week a person gets voted out of the house, until the last remaining houseguest wins the $750,000 prize.

Julie Chen Moonves returns once again to host the show, which this season will include the milestone 1,000th episode of the series. This means Big Brother will become the first primetime series to reach 1,000 original episodes.

After its premiere weekend, Big Brother season 28 will air Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on CBS. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+ the following day.

Additionally, fans will once again be able to watch the Big Brother live feeds on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘Rivals’ season 2 premiere date and more
In brief: ‘Rivals’ season 2 premiere date and more

We now know when season 2 of Rivals is set to arrive on Hulu. The second season of the original comedy-drama series will debut its first three episodes on May 15. A teaser trailer for the new season also arrived, including stars David Tennant, Alex Hassell and Aidan Turner, and guest stars Hayley Atwell and Rupert Everett

Dark Winds has been renewed for season 5 ahead of the upcoming season 4 premiere. The noir thriller show returns for its fourth season on Feb. 15. It was executive produced by the late Robert Redford, as well as George R.R. Martin. The fifth season begins filming in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in March and will debut in 2027 …

Blackpink‘s Lisa is gearing up for her next acting project. Deadline reports that she will star in a new romantic comedy for Netflix to be written by Set It Up‘s Katie Silberman. Lisa made her acting debut in The White Lotus season 3, where she met its executive producer David Bernad. She will once again collaborate with Bernad on this new project. While the film’s logline is under wraps, the premise was reportedly developed by Lisa and Bernad on The White Lotus set after they shared appreciation for the 1999 film Notting Hill

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Laura Dern joins ‘The White Lotus’ season 4 cast
Laura Dern joins ‘The White Lotus’ season 4 cast
Laura Dern attends the U.K. Gala screening of ‘Is This Thing On?’ at the Odeon Luxe West End in London, United Kingdom, on Jan. 19, 2026. (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Laura Dern is checking into The White Lotus.

The actress has joined the season 4 cast of the Emmy-winning HBO series. The news was shared in a post to the network’s Instagram on Tuesday.

This new casting announcement comes a few days after the news that Helena Bonham Carter had departed the season after production had already started in the French Riviera.

The star-studded season 4 cast also includes Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani and Nadia Tereszkiewicz. Additional cast includes Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer and Laura Smet.

This new season’s plot will take place during the Cannes Film Festival, where it will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and its employees over the course of a week. It is set to film in Cannes, St. Tropez and Monaco. Additionally, some filming will take place in Paris, although the main story remains along the Côte d’Azur.

The hotels that will be featured in this season of the show are the Airelles Château de la Messardière, which will be the White Lotus du Cap, and the Hôtel Martinez, which will be the White Lotus Cannes.

The White Lotus is created, written and directed by Mike White. White also executive produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Matt Damon, Will Ferrell are final ‘SNL’ hosts for season 51
Matt Damon, Will Ferrell are final ‘SNL’ hosts for season 51
‘Saturday Night Live’ Key Art. (NBCUniversal)

Saturday Night Live has announced the hosts and musical guests for the last three episodes of season 51.

Singer/actress Olivia Rodrigo will pull double duty as the host and musical guest on May 2, ahead of the release of her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, on June 12. This will be her first time hosting and third time as musical guest.

Matt Damon will host for the third time on May 9, with musical guest Noah Kahan. Damon’s new film, The Odyssey, is out June 17, while Kahan’s got a new album, The Great Divide, out April 24.

Former SNL cast member Will Ferrell returns as host for the 51st season finale on May 16, with Paul McCartney booked as the musical guest. It marks Ferrell’s sixth time hosting and McCartney’s fifth time performing. McCartney’s appearance coincides with the upcoming release of his new solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, which is set to drop May 29. Ferrell has a new Netflix show, The Hawk, coming out this summer. 

Colman Domingo hosts April 11 with musical guest Anitta.

SNL airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET and streams live on Peacock.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.