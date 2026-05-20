‘Cliff Booth’ starring Brad Pitt to get IMAX release ahead of Netflix drop

‘Cliff Booth’ starring Brad Pitt to get IMAX release ahead of Netflix drop

Brad Pitt attends the U.K. premiere of ‘Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood’ at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 30, 2019, in London, England. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sony)

Cliff Booth isn’t just headed to the big screen, it’s headed to the biggest screens around.

Director David Fincher’s latest film will arrive in IMAX theaters for an exclusive two-week run beginning Thanksgiving weekend before it debuts to Netflix in December.

Cliff Booth stars Brad Pitt back in the Oscar-winning role he first portrayed in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. It will be available to watch on IMAX screens starting on Nov. 25. Netflix subscribers will be able to stream the film on Dec. 23.

Fincher directs Cliff Booth from a screenplay written by Tarantino. While plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being, Netflix describes it as a return to the world of Cliff Booth, “only this time it’s 1977 and it’s a very different Hollywood.”

Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Corey Fogelmanis and Karren Karagulian also star in the upcoming movie. Pitt is producing the film alongside Ceán Chaffin.

Cliff Booth takes the theatrical release date that Greta Gerwig’s Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew previously held before it was moved from Thanksgiving to February 2027.

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Nikki Glaser returning to host the Golden Globes in 2027
Nikki Glaser returning to host the Golden Globes in 2027
Nikki Glaser appears on a graphic promoting the 84th annual Golden Globes. (CBS)

Third time’s a charm for Nikki Glaser.

The comedian will return to host the 84th annual Golden Globes on Jan. 10, 2027. The show will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Glaser became the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo as she took on the role of host at the 2025 ceremony. She returned as host for the 2026 ceremony, which took place on Jan. 11.

“I’m thrilled to host the Golden Globes for a third time, not only because it’s the greatest gig I’ve ever had, but because my sister has three kids and now we will be equal in the eyes of my parents and the Lord,” Glaser said in a press release.

Helen Hoehne, the president of the Golden Globes, expressed excitement at the thought of Glaser returning for her third time as host.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nikki back to the Golden Globes stage in 2027,” Hoehne said. “Her comedic precision, authenticity, and ability to command the room is unmatched, and we can’t wait to see what she has up her sleeve for next year’s show.”

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Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin expecting first child together
Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin expecting first child together
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse are seen at the Hotel Martinez during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2026, in Cannes, France. (Arnold Jerocki/GC Images via Getty Images)

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse are expecting their first child together.

The model and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star announced that Palvin is pregnant with their first child in an Instagram post on Thursday.

In the post, which Palvin created and collaborated on with Sprouse, the happy couple pose for the camera while they both hold Palvin’s baby bump. They are dressed up to attend the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Palvin wears a light blue gown while Sprouse is suited in a tuxedo.

The carousel continues with an ultrasound photo of their baby, whose hands look to be raised in the rock music hand gesture, colloquially known as heavy metal horns.

In the post’s final photo, both Palvin and Sprouse copy the same hand gesture. The post is captioned with three heavy metal horns emojis.

ABC News has reached out to Sprouse’s rep for comment.

Sprouse and Palvin were married on July 15, 2023, in Palvin’s home country of Hungary.

In August 2025, Palvin shared that she’d had surgery for endometriosis in an Instagram post.

“For some years now I’ve been dealing with the difficulties that can come with my periods. Fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow, sleepless nights on the bathroom floor. I thought this was just how it works for me,” Palvin wrote. “[The surgery] helped me a lot, and I’m grateful I did it. Early diagnosis and treatment are very important to prevent long-term complications, and now I’m more mindful about my body to act fast if needed.”

Palvin ended her post by saying she is “excited about this new chapter of my life and now ready to get back to work.”

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Snoop Dogg to star in true crime thriller ‘God of the Rodeo’
Snoop Dogg to star in true crime thriller ‘God of the Rodeo’
Honoree Snoop Dogg accepts the Ultimate Icon Award onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 9, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Another day, another gig for Snoop DoggDeadline reports he is set to star in God of the Rodeo, a true crime thriller from filmmaker Rosalind Ross.

Snoop will also produce the film with his Death Row Pictures partner Sara Ramaker, Giannina Scott for Cara Films and Ridley Scott for Scott Free Productions, while Ross writes and directs.

“Linking up with Scott Free Productions and working with Ridley Scott and Giannina Scott on God of the Rodeo is life changing and an honor,” Snoop said in a statement. “Rosalind Ross brought a story with heart and grit, and that’s what I’m about. Me and the team at Death Row Pictures stepping in as producers, I’m acting in it, and Death Row Records is building the soundtrack—and this one got soul. … We’re bringing an important story and something special to the screen.”

Giannina Scott said she is “excited and blessed to have Snoop join the cast,” calling him “one of the most gifted and influential artists alive.”

Ross added, “It’s a thrill and an honor as a filmmaker to bring the legendary swagger, soul and eccentricity of Snoop to this story in what will be a completely transformative role for him.”

While Snoop’s exact role has not yet been revealed, God of the Rodeo — based on reporting by Daniel Bergner— is set against the brutal backdrop of Louisiana’s Angola Prison in 1967.

It follows Buckkey, an inmate serving a life sentence “who finds a glimmer of redemption” in Angola’s first inmate rodeo, according to Deadline. He later learns the rodeo is less of an opportunity and more of “a grueling fight for survival designed to satiate the public’s” desire for bloodshed and the warden’s sense of power.

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