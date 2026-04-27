Johnny Knoxville stars in ‘Jackass: Best and Last’ official trailer

Johnny Knoxville stars in ‘Jackass: Best and Last’ official trailer

The poster for ‘Jackass: Best and Last.’ (Paramount Pictures)

The official trailer for Jackass: Best and Last has arrived.

This fifth installment in the stunt comedy film series will also be the final one in the franchise.

Returning cast members participating in this new movie are Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man (Jason Acuña) and Preston Lacy. Others joining the franchise include Ehren McGhehey, Poopies (Sean McInerney), Zach Holmes, Jasper Dolphin, Dark Shark (Compston Wilson) and Rachel Wolfson.

“Featuring all-new stunts and stupidity along with the greatest hits and biggest laughs from the past, Jackass: Best and Last is a joyously raucous celebration of all the mischievous camaraderie that you’ve come to love and expect from these idiots over the past 25 years,” according to its official logline. “So, grab your dumb little buddies, raise your glasses, and come experience the cinematic event that promises to be the last time you’ll ever laugh this hard in a theatre.”

The trailer beings with a disclaimer, reminding viewers that the stunts in this new film were performed by professionals and telling the audience not to attempt any of the stunts they will see.

There is also a montage of clips from across the many Jackass films, leading to Knoxville on the first day of filming this final movie. Knoxville then says he’s sad about the film series coming to an end.

When asked if he feels similarly, Pontius says, “No, I’m not in touch with my emotions.”

Paramount Pictures is set to release Jackass: Best and Last in theaters on June 26.

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Miley Cyrus knows how to get to Sesame Street.

The singer is the special guest for volume two of the reimagined Sesame Street, which drops Monday on Netflix and PBS KIDS.

She appears in the “Elmo’s Toy Swap” episode as Elmo learns there’s “no wrong way to play.” In a clip posted to Instagram, we see Miley singing a song about imagination with Elmo and friends.

“We can be whatever we can dream/ When we imagine, anything can happen,” they sing as they imagine themselves in a submarine underwater.

The scene then cuts back to the toy swap, where Miley holds up a sparkly high heel. “Let’s imagine what we can do with this!” she says.

“We loved imagining with you, @mileycyrus!” the show wrote on its Instagram account. “Thanks for stopping by Sesame Street to sing and dance with us. We love you!”

Season 56 of Sesame Street is airing in three volumes. The first volume debuted last November.

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Victoria Beckham breaks silence following son Brooklyn’s comments: ‘We love our children’
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Victoria Beckham is speaking out about her family in the wake of her son Brooklyn Beckham’s comments criticizing his parents earlier this year.

The Spice Girl and fashion designer briefly discussed the family dynamics with The Wall Street Journal in a wide-ranging profile, published Thursday.

The publication noted Victoria Beckham spoke on the topic without mentioning Brooklyn Beckham’s name specifically.

“I think that we’ve always — we love our children so much,” she said when asked about her eldest son, according to the Journal. “We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now.”

She continued, “All we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it.”

ABC News has reached out to a representative for Brooklyn Beckham for comment.

Brooklyn Beckham came forward with a lengthy statement on social media in January detailing the family fallout, which he claimed centered around his wife, Nicola Peltz, whom he married in 2022.

“I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private,” he wrote at the time. “Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”

The 27-year-old claimed in his statement that throughout his life, his parents had “controlled narratives in the press” and “placed” stories, “at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade.”

He also accused his parents of mistreating him and attempting to sabotage his relationship with Peltz, starting before the couple’s marriage.

ABC News reached out to representatives for Brooklyn, Victoria and David Beckham at the time, as well as Peltz, but did not hear back.

David Beckham addressed the accusations on CNBC a few days later, saying, “Children are allowed to make mistakes. That’s how they learn. So, that’s what I try to teach my kids. But, you know, you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes, as well.”

He added, “I’ve always spoken about, you know, social media and the power of social media. What I have found personally, you know, especially with my kids, as well, use it for the right reasons.”

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