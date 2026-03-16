Oscars 2026: Autumn Durald Arkapaw makes history as first woman to win best cinematography

Oscars 2026: Autumn Durald Arkapaw makes history as first woman to win best cinematography

Autumn Durald Arkapaw accepts the best cinematography award for ‘Sinners’ onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Autumn Durald Arkapaw made Oscars history as the first woman to win the award for best cinematography at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday.

Arkapaw was awarded the prize for best cinematography for her work on Sinners. Arkapaw is only the fourth woman to be nominated in the category, and she is also the first woman of color to be nominated. Now she is the first woman to win the award in the academy’s 98-year history.

The other nominees in the category were Adolpho Veloso for Train Dreams, Michael Bauman for One Battle After Another, Dan Laustsen for Frankenstein and Darius Khondji for Marty Supreme.

After taking the stage to accept her prize, Arkapaw asked all of the women in the room to stand up.

“I feel like I don’t get here without you guys,” Arkapaw said. “I really, really, truly mean that.”

The three other women who have been nominated in the category are Rachel Morrison for the 2018 film Mudbound, Ari Wegner for the 2021 movie The Power of the Dog and Mandy Walker for 2022’s Elvis.

Arkapaw also thanked Sinners director Ryan Coogler.

“Thank you for believing in me and thank you for trusting me, and that’s the kind of guy I get to make films with,” Arkapaw said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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The Wakandans take center stage in the new teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel released the fourth teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Tuesday, and it stars Letitia Wright as Shuri, the Wakandan princess who has taken on the mantle of Black Panther after the death of her brother, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman). We see her walk through a desert and hear her speak in a voice-over.

“I’ve lost everyone that matters to me. The king has his duties. To prepare our people for the afterlife. I have mine,” Shuri says in the trailer.

We then see Tenoch Huerta Mejía in character as Namor, who first appeared in the 2022 sequel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Finally, Shuri and M’Baku (Winston Duke) come face to face with a member of the Fantastic Four.

“King M’Baku of Wakanda,” the man says, reaching out his hand in greeting.

“Ben, uh, Yancy Street, between Broome and Grand,” Ebon Moss-Bachrach‘s Ben Grimm says in response.

The teaser ends with a black screen and text that reads, “The Wakandans and The Fantastic Four will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

Directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo took to Instagram to share the new teaser, where they added new insight to the last four trailers that have been released.

“What you’ve been watching for the last four weeks… are not teasers. Or trailers. They are stories. They are clues… Pay attention. #DoomsdayHasBegun,” they wrote.

This is the fourth teaser for the film. It follows previous trailers that showed off the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, one that focused on Thor and another that centered on the X-Men characters Charles Xavier, Magneto and Cyclops.

Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in theaters on Dec. 18, 2026.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel Entertainment.

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The show is set after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and follows Maul as he plots to rebuild “his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire,” according to an official synopsis. “There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who could be the apprentice he is seeking to aid him in his relentless pursuit for revenge.”

Two episodes will premiere every week, with the final two episodes debuting on, what else, May the 4th — Star Wars Day.

“We have all been made to suffer,” Maul says in the teaser trailer. “We survive but do not live.”

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord was created by Dave Filoni, who recently took on the role of president and chief creative officer of Lucasfilm after Kathleen Kennedy stepped down in January 2026. It is based on characters created by George Lucas.

Sam Witwer leads the voice cast as Maul. Newly minted Oscar nominee Wagner Moura also stars as Brander Lawson. The rest of the voice cast includes Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots, Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio-Daki, Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario, Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson, Vanessa Marshall as Rook Kast, David C. Collins as Spybot, A.J. LoCascio as Marrok and Steve Blum as Icarus.

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