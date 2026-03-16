Oscars 2026: Rob Reiner tribute includes Billy Crystal, cast members from Reiner’s films
The Oscars paid tribute to the late Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, Sunday, with Reiner’s good friend Billy Crystal on hand to salute the actor/director.
Crystal noted he first met Rob Reiner in 1975 when he played his best friend in All in the Family. Said Crystal, “It went so well, Rob said, ‘You know, it was fun playing your best friend, why don’t we keep it going.'”
“It was a thrill to see him evolve from a great comic actor to a master storyteller,” said Crystal, before going through the movies Rob Reiner made, including This is Spinal Tap, The Sure Thing, Stand By Me, ThePrincess Bride and Crystal’s own film When Harry Met Sally, plus more serious films like Misery and A Few Good Men.
“My friend Rob’s movies will last for lifetimes because they were about what makes us laugh and cry, and what we aspire to be,” said Crystal. “Far better in his eyes, far kinder, far funnier and far more human.”
Crystal then mentioned Rob Reiner’s wife, noting that after Michele Reiner entered his life they were “unstoppable.”
“Their loss is immeasurable,” said Crystal.
“To the millions who have enjoyed his films all these years, I want you to know, here and around the world, how many times Rob told me that it meant everything to him that his work meant something to you,” Crystal concluded. “And for us, who had the privilege of working with and knowing him and loving him, all we can say is, buddy, what fun we had storming the castle,” a reference to The Princess Bride.
The curtain then opened to reveal cast members from some of Rob Reiner’s films, including Meg Ryan, Demi Moore, Mandy Patinkin, Cary Elwes, Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, Wil Wheaton and Jerry O’Connell.
Tiffany Haddish has landed a starring role in a new horror-thriller titled The Lesson.
From American Heist and The Bachelor executive producer JoJo Ryder, the film’s about a devoted teacher whose death sparks a series of events that haunt his former students and eventually force them to confront their past.
“What drew me to The Lesson was how layered it is. It’s not just horror — it’s about choices, consequences, and the things we think we can walk away from. Audiences are in for something unexpected,” Haddish said in a statement, according to Deadline.
She’s set to act alongside Rosario Dawson, who said she’s “looking forward to be working with Tiffany and JoJo.”
Ryder also issued a statement to Deadline, expressing excitement over Haddish and Dawson’s involvement in her movie.
“I’m thrilled to have Tiffany and Rosario join The Lesson,” said Ryder, who wrote the script and is set to direct the film. “They bring intensity, range, and a fearless presence that elevates every scene. This story demands emotional depth as much as suspense, and they deliver both.”
The plan is for The Lesson to begin filming in LA in 2026. Additional casting is currently underway.
Nominations are in for the 2026 Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
This year’s nominations were announced live in Los Angeles on Wednesday by Abbott Elementary star JanelleJames and Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie.
The 2026 awards show, which recognizes performances across film and television, will take place March 1 in Los Angeles, streaming live on Netflix.
Harrison Ford will be honored with the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award during the ceremony. A host has yet to be announced.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Television
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit Owen Cooper, Adolescence Stephen Graham, Adolescence Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This Ike Barinholtz, The Studio Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside Seth Rogen, The Studio Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series Britt Lower, Severance Parker Posey, The White Lotus Keri Russell, The Diplomat Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series Sterling K. Brown, Paradise Billy Crudup, The Morning Show Walton Goggins, The White Lotus Gary Oldman, Slow Horses Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series The Diplomat Landman The Pitt Severance The White Lotus
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series Sarah Snook, All Her Fault Erin Doherty, Adolescence Claire Danes, The Beast in Me Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series Katherine Hahn, The Studio Catherine O’Hara, The Studio Jenna Ortega, Wednesday Jean Smart, Hacks Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series Abbott Elementary The Bear Hacks Only Murders in the Building The Studio
Film
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good Amy Madigan, Weapons Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another Miles Caton, Sinners Paul Mescal, Hamnet Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role Jessie Buckley, Hamnet Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another Emma Stone, Bugonia
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon Michael B. Jordan, Sinners Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture Hamnet Frankenstein Marty Supreme One Battle After Another Sinners
Stunt ensemble honors
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture F1 Frankenstein Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning One Battle After Another Sinners
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series Andor Landman The Last of Us Squid Game Stranger Things
The actress will join Netflix’s most popular English series in season 3, the streamer announced on Monday. This reunites her with her frequent collaborator Tim Burton, as well as star Jenna Ortega, whom she previously acted alongside in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Ryder will play a character named Tabitha, according to a video shared by Netflix.
In addition to the casting news, Netflix announced that production on season 3 of Wednesday has begun near Dublin, Ireland.
Also joining the cast of season 3 are Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan and Kennedy Moyer. They’ll play the roles of Balthazar, Cyrus, Atticus and Daisy, respectively.
They all join the previously announced new cast member Eva Green, who is set to play Morticia Addams’ sister, Ophelia.
Returning for season 3 along with Ortega are Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Isaac Ordonez, Fred Armisen, Georgie Farmer, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton and Joanna Lumley.
Alfred Gough and Miles Millar serve as Wednesday‘s co-creators, showrunners, executive producers and writers. Burton executive produces and directs.
“It’s our dark delight to fling open Nevermore Academy’s gates once more as we begin production on season three,” Gough and Millar said in a statement. “To the fans, we appreciate your patience and ravenous online commentary – your twisted theories have inspired nightmares. This season we welcome new students, new teachers, and excavate some long-rotting Addams Family secrets.”
Burton said he is so excited to be back for another season.
“[I]t’s great to be reunited with all of the original cast,” Burton said. “The addition of some dear friends and past collaborators of mine — Winona, Eva, Chris, Noah … makes this season extra special. I feel very lucky.”