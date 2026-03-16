Oscars 2026: Rob Reiner tribute includes Billy Crystal, cast members from Reiner’s films

Oscars 2026: Rob Reiner tribute includes Billy Crystal, cast members from Reiner’s films

Billy Crystal delivers a tribute to Rob Reiner during the 98th annual Academy Awards held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Oscars paid tribute to the late Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, Sunday, with Reiner’s good friend Billy Crystal on hand to salute the actor/director.

Crystal noted he first met Rob Reiner in 1975 when he played his best friend in All in the Family. Said Crystal, “It went so well, Rob said, ‘You know, it was fun playing your best friend, why don’t we keep it going.'”

“It was a thrill to see him evolve from a great comic actor to a master storyteller,” said Crystal, before going through the movies Rob Reiner made, including This is Spinal TapThe Sure Thing, Stand By Me, The Princess Bride and Crystal’s own film When Harry Met Sally, plus more serious films like Misery and A Few Good Men.

“My friend Rob’s movies will last for lifetimes because they were about what makes us laugh and cry, and what we aspire to be,” said Crystal. “Far better in his eyes, far kinder, far funnier and far more human.”

Crystal then mentioned Rob Reiner’s wife, noting that after Michele Reiner entered his life they were “unstoppable.”

“Their loss is immeasurable,” said Crystal.

“To the millions who have enjoyed his films all these years, I want you to know, here and around the world, how many times Rob told me that it meant everything to him that his work meant something to you,” Crystal concluded. “And for us, who had the privilege of working with and knowing him and loving him, all we can say is, buddy, what fun we had storming the castle,” a reference to The Princess Bride.

The curtain then opened to reveal cast members from some of Rob Reiner’s films, including Meg Ryan, Demi Moore, Mandy Patinkin, Cary Elwes, Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, Wil Wheaton and Jerry O’Connell.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Tiffany Haddish to star in upcoming horror-thriller, ‘The Lesson’
Tiffany Haddish to star in upcoming horror-thriller, ‘The Lesson’
Tiffany Haddish attends the 7th annual Jam For Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party at Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Tiffany Haddish has landed a starring role in a new horror-thriller titled The Lesson.

From American Heist and The Bachelor executive producer JoJo Ryder, the film’s about a devoted teacher whose death sparks a series of events that haunt his former students and eventually force them to confront their past.

“What drew me to The Lesson was how layered it is. It’s not just horror — it’s about choices, consequences, and the things we think we can walk away from. Audiences are in for something unexpected,” Haddish said in a statement, according to Deadline.

She’s set to act alongside Rosario Dawson, who said she’s “looking forward to be working with Tiffany and JoJo.”

Ryder also issued a statement to Deadline, expressing excitement over Haddish and Dawson’s involvement in her movie.

“I’m thrilled to have Tiffany and Rosario join The Lesson,” said Ryder, who wrote the script and is set to direct the film. “They bring intensity, range, and a fearless presence that elevates every scene. This story demands emotional depth as much as suspense, and they deliver both.”

The plan is for The Lesson to begin filming in LA in 2026. Additional casting is currently underway.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2026 Actor Awards: the nominees
2026 Actor Awards: the nominees
The Actor statue is seen during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards media preview and menu reveal at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Feb. 20, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Nominations are in for the 2026 Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

This year’s nominations were announced live in Los Angeles on Wednesday by Abbott Elementary star Janelle James and Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie.

The 2026 awards show, which recognizes performances across film and television, will take place March 1 in Los Angeles, streaming live on Netflix.

Harrison Ford will be honored with the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award during the ceremony. A host has yet to be announced.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Television

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Owen Cooper, Adolescence 
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Britt Lower, Severance
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus 
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
The Diplomat
Landman
The Pitt 
Severance 
The White Lotus

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault 
Erin Doherty, Adolescence 
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Katherine Hahn, The Studio
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio

Film

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Miles Caton, Sinners
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet 
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme 
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another 
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Hamnet
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Stunt ensemble honors

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
F1
Frankenstein
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
Andor
Landman
The Last of Us
Squid Game
Stranger Things

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Wednesday’ season 3 starts production, Winona Ryder joins cast
‘Wednesday’ season 3 starts production, Winona Ryder joins cast
A photo of Winona Ryder. (Luca Dammicco/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Winona Ryder is entering the world of Wednesday.

The actress will join Netflix’s most popular English series in season 3, the streamer announced on Monday. This reunites her with her frequent collaborator Tim Burton, as well as star Jenna Ortega, whom she previously acted alongside in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Ryder will play a character named Tabitha, according to a video shared by Netflix.

In addition to the casting news, Netflix announced that production on season 3 of Wednesday has begun near Dublin, Ireland.

Also joining the cast of season 3 are Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan and Kennedy Moyer. They’ll play the roles of Balthazar, Cyrus, Atticus and Daisy, respectively.

They all join the previously announced new cast member Eva Green, who is set to play Morticia Addams’ sister, Ophelia.

Returning for season 3 along with Ortega are Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Isaac Ordonez, Fred Armisen, Georgie Farmer, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton and Joanna Lumley.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar serve as Wednesday‘s co-creators, showrunners, executive producers and writers. Burton executive produces and directs.

“It’s our dark delight to fling open Nevermore Academy’s gates once more as we begin production on season three,” Gough and Millar said in a statement. “To the fans, we appreciate your patience and ravenous online commentary – your twisted theories have inspired nightmares. This season we welcome new students, new teachers, and excavate some long-rotting Addams Family secrets.”

Burton said he is so excited to be back for another season.

“[I]t’s great to be reunited with all of the original cast,” Burton said. “The addition of some dear friends and past collaborators of mine — Winona, Eva, Chris, Noah … makes this season extra special. I feel very lucky.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.