In brief: New ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ footage and more

In brief: New ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ footage and more

Hunger Games fans have gotten another look at the upcoming prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping. Lionsgate revealed the footage in an “Official Franchise Lookback” video, that featured highlights from all the Hunger Games films. The clip features footage of Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy and Maya Hawke as Wiress, as well as Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Ralph Fiennes as President Show and more. Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters Nov. 20. …

Ralph Fiennes, who played Lord Voldemort in the original Harry Potter films, says he would love to reprise the role for the upcoming HBO series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. While appearing on the BBC’s The Claudia Winkleman Show, Fiennes said that “years ago” he was asked if he’d be willing to reprise the role, and he replied that he’d “love to,” but nothing came of it. He added that he thinks that “ship has sailed.” He also responded to suggestions that Tilda Swinton could take on the role in the HBO series, which has yet to be cast, noting she’d be “fantastic.” …

Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley has given fans an update on the plans for a season 3 of the HBO series. In an interview with People, Kelley said that while he’s “not allowed” to reveal specifics about the season, he confirmed, “We’re getting the band back together, and it should be a good run again.” …

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Glen Powell, Judd Apatow comedy gets title ‘The Comeback King,’ ﻿starts production
Glen Powell, Judd Apatow comedy gets title ‘The Comeback King,’ ﻿starts production
The poster for ‘The Comeback King.’ (Universal Pictures)

The previously untitled original comedy from Judd Apatow and Glen Powell now has a title.

The Universal Pictures film will be called The Comeback King. It follows a country western star in free fall. This title announcement comes as production on the movie has started.

Apatow is set to direct and produce the film, which Powell will star in and also produce. The pair wrote the movie’s script together.

Cristin Milioti, Madelyn Cline, Stavros Halkias and Li Jin Hao will also star.

Apatow’s relationship with Universal Pictures traces back to his 2005 directorial debut The 40-Year-Old Virgin. He’s also directed Knocked Up, Funny People, This Is 40, Trainwreck and The King of Staten Island for the film studio.

Powell shared a post, which he collaborated on with Apatow, announcing the film’s title on Monday.

“THE COMEBACK KING,” he captioned his post. “Turn it up. Feb 2027.”

The Comeback King arrives in theaters on Feb. 5, 2027.

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‘Daredevil: Born Again’ season 2 teaser trailer shows off return of Jessica Jones
‘Daredevil: Born Again’ season 2 teaser trailer shows off return of Jessica Jones
Kristen Ritter in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ season 2. (Disney)

The teaser trailer for Daredevil: Born Again season 2 has arrived.

Marvel Television revealed a new trailer and first-look photos from the upcoming second season of the TV series that arrives to Disney+ on March 24. It will consist of eight episodes.

Charlie Cox once again stars as the titular masked vigilante who is also known as Matt Murdock. Vincent D’Onofrio also stars as Wilson Fisk.

Season 2 follows how Mayor Wilson Fisk has crushed “New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil,” according to its official synopsis. “But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.”

Notably, season 2 finds the return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favorite Marvel character Jessica Jones. It also introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious new character, Mr. Charles

The trailer shows off Ritter’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and finds her interacting with Matt Murdock.

“I hope you can walk, because I’m not carrying you,” Jessica tells Matt.

More returning cast members include Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

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Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert welcome first child together
Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert welcome first child together
Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough attend the premiere of ‘Tron: Ares’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on Oct. 6, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage/Getty Images)

Hayley Erbert Hough and Derek Hough have two new names – mom and dad!

The couple announced the arrival of their baby, Everley Capri Hough, on Dec. 29, 2025, in a joint Instagram post Monday.

“Every step of our lives has led us to you. Our hearts have been cracked wide open and our world is forever changed,” the couple wrote in a caption alongside a black-and-white photo of their hands caressing Everley’s feet.

Everley’s arrival comes after the dancer and Dancing with the Stars judge experienced a pregnancy loss and over two years after Erbert Hough, 31, underwent lifesaving brain surgery.

Erbert Hough opened up about getting an emergency craniectomy in a December Instagram post.

“I’ve reclaimed parts of myself I thought I’d never find again,” the dancer wrote in part, next to a photo of herself with her baby bump showing. “But I’m truly grateful for it all, and so incredibly proud of myself and my body for everything it has endured. What a miracle it is that two years ago I was fighting for my life… and now, here I am creating life.”

Hough, 40, previously opened up on Good Morning America about becoming a father.

“It’s something I’ve been dreaming of for so long, can’t wait,” Hough said in August 2025. “I’m excited.”

The couple has been married since Aug. 26, 2023.

In an Instagram video post marking their two-year wedding anniversary, Erbert Hough wrote, “I am beyond excited for this next chapter and to see [Hough] as a dad is going to make my heart explode into a million pieces.”

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