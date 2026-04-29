Olivia Rodrigo meets ‘SNL”s own Miranda Priestley in promo for hosting gig

Olivia Rodrigo meets ‘SNL”s own Miranda Priestley in promo for hosting gig

Host Olivia Rodrigo during ‘SNL’ promos on April 28, 2026 (Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Olivia Rodrigo is the host and the musical guest for Saturday Night Live on May 2, and in a new promo, we are reminded of just how much she’s been involved with the show over the years — in a spoof of The Devil Wears Prada.

In the promo, Olivia tells cast members Andrew Dismukes and Jane Wickline to dismiss the idea that the show will be all about her. She tells them that in order to make “the best show possible,” they should think of her as a “glorified assistant,” noting, “I work for you guys this week.”

Cue cast member James Austin Johnson popping up in full Meryl Streep-as-Miranda Priestly drag and ordering everyone around. Olivia laughs at him, but when he gets annoyed, she explains, “It’s just my first time hosting, so I’m still learning about all these skits.”

“These skits?” James asks, then goes into a speech that parodies Miranda’s “cerulean sweater” speech from the first Devil Wears Prada movie. “OK, you think this show has nothing to do with you, pop star?”

James then starts ticking off the times Olivia’s been referenced by the show, or appeared on it, including the sketch where all the male cast members bond over her song “drivers license” and the 2024 “Tiny A** Bag” sketch.

“So, I find it sort of comical that you think these ‘skits’ have nothing to do with you when in fact your entire career has been turned into sketches by the people in this very room,” he tells Liv.

Before she can respond, someone else says, “Lorne [Michaels] just got here!” and everyone scrambles for cover. “Please don’t tell Lorne about this,” says James before running off.

 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Kit Connor, Taika Waititi to star in ‘Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory﻿’
Kit Connor, Taika Waititi to star in ‘Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory﻿’
Kit Connor attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s ‘Warfare’ at DGA Theater Complex on March 27, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Savion Washington/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Get ready for a brand-new world of pure imagination.

Kit Connor and Taika Waititi are set to lend their voices to the upcoming animated film Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory.

Connor will star as Charlie Paley, while Waititi will lend his voice to Willy Wonka. The film is set for a 2027 Netflix release.

It follows Willy Wonka, who has spent years after the golden ticket contest behind bars for the crime of turning a child into a blueberry. After he’s served his time, Wonka returns to his chocolate factory only to find a new foe in teenager Charlie Paley. Charlie and his friends hatch a plot to break into the factory, take a priceless Wonka bar and save their homes from eviction.

“I’m so excited to enter the wonderful world of Wonka. I was immediately caught by the early concept art and the directors’ vision for the film — capturing the spirit and heart that made the original story so special, whilst imbuing it with something so fresh and unique,” Connor said in a press release. “It’s such a fun representation of the London that I know. This new adventure is going to surprise audiences around the world. You’re in for a treat!”

Jared Stern and Elaine Bogan will direct the film that is from the animators at Sony Pictures Imageworks aka the studio behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and KPop Demon Hunters.

“Our directors, Jared and Elaine, have a bold vision befitting this new adventure whilst remaining sympathetic to the legacy, and I’m thrilled to play my part in bringing Willy Wonka to life in animated form,” Waititi said. “He is so special to me, and the opportunity to voice such an iconic, eccentric candy genius — if a little mischievous at times — is hugely exciting.”

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‘The Revenant’ will return to theaters for its 10th anniversary
‘The Revenant’ will return to theaters for its 10th anniversary
The poster for the upcoming rerelease of ‘The Revenant.’ (20th Century Studios, New Regency)

The Revenant is returning to theaters in honor of its 10th anniversary.

20th Century Fox and New Regency are rereleasing the Oscar-winning film in select IMAX theaters nationwide on Feb. 26 and March 1. It will also be released internationally in the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico.

The film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio in his best actor Oscar-winning performance, released in 2015 and made over $532 million at the global box office. Filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu also won an Oscar for his directing of the film, while Emmanuel Lubezki won an Oscar for his cinematography.

This rerelease comes as DiCaprio is once again nominated in the best actor Oscar category for his performance in 2025’s One Battle After Another.

The Revenant tells the story of a frontiersman in the 1800s who is left for dead in the wilderness and must survive a brutal winter to avenge his son’s death. It is inspired by real events.

Additionally, a new book called The Making of The Revenant, which was created by Insight Editions in partnership with New Regency, is now available to purchase. It is a limited run consisting of 500 copies commemorating the movie’s 10th anniversary. They are all signed by Iñárritu, DiCaprio and Lubezki.

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Odessa A’zion exits A24 film over casting controversy: ‘I’m OUT’
Odessa A’zion exits A24 film over casting controversy: ‘I’m OUT’
Odessa A’zion attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images)

Odessa A’zion has exited an upcoming A24 film due to controversy over her casting.

The actress, who has had recent breakout performances in Marty Supreme and I Love LA, had been cast in the upcoming Sean Durkin film Deep Cut. The movie, which stars Cailee Spaeny and Drew Starkey, is based on Holly Brickley‘s 2025 novel.

A’zion was set to play a supporting character named Zoe Gutierrez who is of Mexican and Jewish descent. While A’zion is Jewish, she does not have any Mexican heritage. This led to pushback over her casting on social media.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to explain that she would be departing the film. A’zion said in a series of posts that she initially auditioned for a different role and was offered to play Zoe instead. She had not read the novel or script fully, and accepted before knowing the character’s entire story.

“Guys!! I am with ALL of you and I am NOT doing this movie. F*** that. I’m OUT,” A’zion wrote. “THANK YOU guys for bringing this to my attention. I AGREE WITH EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU! This is why I love you guys. I’m so so sorry that this happened. It is SO important for me to let you in on how it all went down.”

A’zion then described how she got the role of Zoe.

“I went in for Percy, but was offered Zoe instead and instantly said yes! I’m so p***** y’all, I hadn’t read the book and should have paid more attention to all aspects of Zoe before accepting… and now that I know what I know??? F*** that! IM OUT,” A’zion wrote.

She continued, saying she “just said hell yeah cause I knew how much I loved the story so I was just down to be a part of it, and so excited to work with this group of people! But f*** thattttttt y’all never again!”

A24 told ABC Audio it had no comment on A’zion’s departure from the film.

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