Stylist says she’s the inspiration behind the character Emily in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Stylist says she’s the inspiration behind the character Emily in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2.’ (20th Century Studios)

A New York City-based stylist says she believes she’s the real-life inspiration behind the character Emily Charlton from the popular book The Devil Wears Prada by Lauren Weisberger.

The character was played by Emily Blunt in the 2006 film of the same name, the predecessor to the forthcoming sequel, which also stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

Leslie Fremar, an assistant at Vogue in the 1990s, appeared on a recent episode of The Run-Through with Vogue podcast. She shared with host Chloe Malle — Vogue‘s current head of editorial content — how she learned of the character and Weisberger’s 2004 book.

“I get a call from Anna [Wintour’s] office saying that she wanted to see me. I was petrified, but she said, ‘Who’s Lauren Weisberger?’ And I said, ‘She was your junior assistant,’ and she’s like, ‘Well, she wrote a book about us, and you’re worse than me,'” Fremar recalled.

“I definitely told her a million girls would kill for the job,” she added.

Streep portrayed the fictional Runway magazine editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly in the original film, a character widely believed to be inspired by former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Hathaway played Miranda’s second assistant, Andrea Sachs, and Blunt played Miranda’s first assistant, Emily Charlton.

A sequel, called The Devil Wears Prada 2, is set to be released in theaters on May 1.

Fremar said after she learned about the book and what Weisberger had written, she felt “betrayed,” but never spoke to Weisberger again after their time as co-workers ended.

“There’s nothing to be said,” Fremar added of what she might say if the two ever meet again.

ABC News has reached out to Weisberger through her publisher, Random House, for comment.

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Jason Segel on his ‘soulmate’ connection with Cobie Smulders in ‘Shrinking’
Jason Segel on his ‘soulmate’ connection with Cobie Smulders in ‘Shrinking’
Cobie Smulders and Jason Segel in ‘Shrinking’ season 3. (Apple TV)

Jason Segel worked with Cobie Smulders for nine years on How I Met Your Mother. Now, the pair star together in season 3 of the Apple TV comedy Shrinking. Smulders made her season 3 debut in Wednesday’s episode, where her character, Sofi, shared flirtatious banter with Segel’s Jimmy.

Segel spoke to ABC Audio about how working with Smulders on Shrinking is both the same and different to working with her on How I Met Your Mother, ﻿where they played friends Marshall and Robin.

“The way it is the same is that Cobie Smulders is like the nicest human being on Earth. And not just cause she’s Canadian. She is just like to the core, a wonderful human being,” Segel said. “We didn’t have much overlap on How I Met Your Mother despite working together for almost a decade because our storylines were always — Marshall was usually paired with Lily.”

Segel said that what’s special about doing Shrinking with Smulders now is that they have shared history.

“We’ve known each other for 20 years, 25 years, maybe something like that. Both been through a bunch of life stuff and the twisty-turny road that being in this business is about … and we’ve stayed in touch that whole time,” Segel said.

This, Segel said, helps the audience feel that Jimmy and Sofi have a real connection.

“I think when these two characters look at each other, it seems like they’ve known each other forever. Even though story-wise, they’ve only known each for a little bit,” Segel said. “It reads like soulmate because of that. That’s sort of like what a soulmate is supposed to feel like. Like, you’ve only just met, but you’ve known other forever. So I think that that was the magic trick of the casting.” 

New episodes of Shrinking release every Wednesday on Apple TV.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Hoppers’ stays on top of box office for second week
‘Hoppers’ stays on top of box office for second week
A scene from Disney and Pixar’s ‘Hoppers.’ (Pixar)

Hoppers isn’t hopping away from the #1 box office spot just yet.

The Pixar animated film stayed on top for a second week, bringing in $28.5 million. Two of the week’s other new releases, the Colleen Hoover romance adaptation Reminders of Him and the horror film Undertone, came in at #2 and #3, respectively.

Rounding out the top five were Scream 7 and GOAT. Two rereleases made it into the top 10: Kiki’s Delivery Service at #7 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze at #9.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Hoppers – $28.5 million
2. Reminders of Him – $18.25 million
3. Undertone – $9.34 million
4. Scream 7 – $8.35 million
5. GOAT – $4.7 million
6. The Bride! – $2.1 million
7. Kiki’s Delivery Service – $1.668 million
8. Wuthering Heights – $1.665 million
9. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze – $1.48 million
10. Crime 101 – $1.14 million

Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The trailer for ‘Man on Fire’ starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has arrived
The trailer for ‘Man on Fire’ starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has arrived
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II speaks onstage during the Marvel Television and Marvel Animation Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center in New York, NY on October 11, 2025. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Disney)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II takes on the role of a former special forces mercenary named John Creasy in the new Netflix series Man on Fire, which fans can now get a glimpse of.

A trailer for the series has dropped and is available to watch on YouTube. 

Man on Fire will follow the story of John, who has post-traumatic stress disorder and is in search of a fresh start. While on his journey, he finds himself under fire as he faces personal demons.

The show is based on author A.J. Quinnell’s book series, which includes his 1980 novel Man on Fire. The series arrives after the 2004 film of the same name, which featured Denzel Washington as John Creasy.

The new series also stars Billie Boullet, Bobby Cannavale, Alice Braga, Scoot McNairy and Paul Ben-Victor. It premieres April 30 on Netflix.

A previous version of this story published on March 11 contained a misspelling of Mateen. The text above has been updated to correct the error.

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