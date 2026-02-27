Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler talk history-making ‘Sinners’ collaboration

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler talk history-making ‘Sinners’ collaboration

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler joined ‘GMA’ to discuss their record-breaking film. (ABC News)

Sinners star Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler are opening up on making Oscar nominations history.

The actor-director duo sat down for an interview with Good Morning America‘s Chris Connelly to discuss Sinners, which gathered a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations, and their partnership, which has been over a decade in the making.

Coogler and Jordan recalled meeting in a Starbucks in 2011 to discuss their first joint project, Fruitvale Station.

“He reassured me. ‘Mike, I think you’re a movie star. Let’s go do this,'” Jordan said Coogler told him at the time.

The pair also discussed the moment they both realized that they had broken Oscars history on Oscar nomination morning.

Jordan said he woke up to missed messages and called his mother. “It felt great. You know, just to kind of hear her happiness and joy and knowing how much that she poured into me.”

Coogler said he watched the nominations with his spouse, Zinzi Coogler, who is also nominated as a producer on the film, and the pair celebrated with waffles.

Sinners marks the fifth collaboration between Coogler and Jordan, a partnership that includes the Creed movies and Black Panther.

Coogler reflected on what makes Jordan such an effective presence on screen.

“There’s a magic to Mike that I think like Tom Hanks has, where you see him and you care about him,” Coogler said. “As a character, he does everything. So what that gives him is an incredible amount of empathy when he’s on the screen,” Coogler said, adding that he also has “incredible drive.”

The pair said working together for as many years as they have has allowed them to work in sync.

“We complement one another,” said Jordan.

“You kind of know what the other person might need at a particular time to achieve a certain goal,” Coogler added.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netflix announces ‘Stranger Things’ documentary about making of fifth, final season
Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard on set of ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

(SPOILER ALERT) Stranger Things may have ended, but the finale isn’t the end of its story.

Netflix has announced they are releasing One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, a documentary about the making of the final season of the popular sci-fi series.

The upcoming documentary releases on the streaming platform on Jan. 12. The official trailer for the doc, which was directed by Martina Radwan, arrived on Monday.

“Growing up in Durham, North Carolina, we dreamed of becoming filmmakers—but Hollywood felt impossibly far away. Everything changed when we watched the behind-the-scenes documentaries for The Lord of the Rings— on-the-ground films that showed the real nuts and bolts of how a massive production actually gets made. We saw how stressed Peter Jackson was and thought: yep, that’s the dream,” Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer said in a statement.

“With the decline of physical media, that kind of behind-the-scenes storytelling has largely disappeared,” they continued. “We wanted to bring it back. If you love Stranger Things, or if you’re simply curious how a major Hollywood production comes to life, this one’s for you.”

The trailer finds the Duffers agonizing over pivotal decisions, such as what the fate of Millie Bobby Brown‘s Eleven should be.

“God, I don’t know how to play this, Matt Duffer says, referencing Eleven sacrificing her life. “Is she really gonna go through with this?”

Radwan said she is endlessly grateful to the Duffer Brothers for trusting her with this project.

“Spending a full year on set with them was a true privilege—and an absolute thrill. Being able to get close and watching them bring this beloved show to life in real time, was pure joy,” Radwan said.

Nick Jonas’ new movie with Paul Rudd, ‘Power Ballad,’ premieres Sunday
The ‘Power Ballad’ poster. (Lionsgate)

Power Ballad, the new movie starring Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd, will have its premiere Sunday on the closing night of the Dublin International Film Festival. Why there? Because the story is mostly set in Ireland and the film’s writer, director and producer, John Carney, is Irish.

According to the film’s official synopsis, Nick plays a “fading boy band star” named Danny, who meets Paul’s character, Rick, a “past-his-prime wedding singer,” during a gig. But after Danny turns one of Rick’s songs into his comeback hit, Rick is determined to get the “recognition he believes he deserves” from it.

The movie is described as a “feel-good story about music, self-respect, friendship, and the price of ambition.”

Power Ballad hits theaters June 5.

Nick will appear in another movie due to be released this year: the as-yet-untitled sequel to Jumanji: The Next Level. And in June he’s expected to begin filming another movie called Bodyman, about a bodyguard who stands to inherit his billionaire employer’s company, much to the dismay of the billionaire’s children.

‘The Blind Side’ actor Quinton Aaron on life support with blood infection
In this Aug. 19, 2022, file photo, Quinton Aaron attends an event in Sag Harbor, New York. (Sean Zanni/Getty Images for ACCF, FILE)

The Blind Side actor Quinton Aaron is hospitalized and fighting for his life but showing “positive” signs, according to his former manager.

The actor, who starred in the Oscar-nominated film about the life of former NFL player Michael Oher, is currently on life support with a blood infection, Martin Luther Wardlaw, president of Ascension Studios and Aaron’s former manager, who is in communication with Aaron’s wife, told ABC News on Monday.

“I can tell you that things are looking more positive today than they were yesterday,” Wardlaw said.

He added, “Some things are under control and other things are not, and we’re just praying and hoping for the best right now.”

TMZ first reported the news of Aaron’s hospitalization, which the outlet said came after the actor lost feeling in his legs while walking up stairs at his home.

Aaron received global recognition for his role as Oher, starring alongside Sandra Bullock, who won an Oscar for her role as Leigh Anne Tuohy, in the 2009 film.

The actor has been open about his health in recent years, sharing photos in October of his 200-pound weight loss journey.

“He was real concerned about staying fit, staying healthy, staying in front of the camera,” Wardlaw said. “I was very proud to see, you know, that he stuck with it, changing diets and doing what it took to lose weight. And I think he’d done an amazing thing.”

