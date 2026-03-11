The trailer for ‘Man on Fire’ starring Yahya Abdul-Matten II has arrived
Yahya Abdul-Matten II takes on the role of a former special forces mercenary named John Creasy in the new Netflix series Man on Fire, which fans can now get a glimpse of.
A trailer for the series has dropped and is available to watch on YouTube.
Man on Fire will follow the story of John, who has post-traumatic stress disorder and is in search of a fresh start. While on his journey, he finds himself under fire as he faces personal demons.
The show is based on author A.J. Quinnell’s book series, which includes his 1980 novel Man on Fire. The seriesarrives after the 2004 film of the same name, which featured Denzel Washington as John Creasy.
The new series also stars Billie Boullet, Bobby Cannavale, Alice Braga, Scoot McNairy and Paul Ben-Victor. It premieres April 30 on Netflix.
Demond Wilson, the actor best known for his starring role as Lamont Sanford on the beloved NBC sitcom Sanford and Son, has died. He was 79.
News of Wilson’s death was confirmed to ABC News in a statement from his longtime publicist, Mark Goldman of Goldman McCormick PR.
“The family of Demond Wilson is deeply saddened by his passing,” the statement read.
Goldman added, “Personally, I had the privilege of working with Demond for 15 years, and his loss is profoundly felt. He was an unbelievable man, and his impact will never be forgotten. The family appreciates the support and understanding of the community during this difficult time.”
He added that no further details were available and Wilson’s family had no information to share.
Born Grady Demond Wilson, the actor began building his career in the early 1970s, making an uncredited appearance in the 1970 film Cotton Comes to Harlem.
He went on to land small roles in several high-profile television series, including All in the Family, Mission: Impossible, and Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In.
Wilson’s breakthrough came in 1972 when he was cast as Lamont Sanford, the level-headed son and business partner to Redd Foxx‘s Fred Sanford, on Sanford and Son.
The series, adapted from the British show Steptoe and Son, became a ratings powerhouse and a cornerstone of 1970s television, running for six seasons and cementing Wilson’s place in TV history.
After Sanford and Son ended its run in 1977, Wilson starred on the sitcom Baby … I’m Back! and later appeared on The Love Boat, The New Odd Couple and Girlfriends.
He is survived by his wife Cicely Loise Johnston and six children.
The official trailer for season 3 of The Night Agent has arrived. Netflix has released the new trailer for the upcoming season of the show, which debuts to the streaming service on Feb. 19. Gabriel Basso once again stars as Peter Sutherland in season 3, which follows the explosive events in season 2. It finds Peter tracking down a young treasury agent who fled after killing their boss …
Apple TV has shared its first look at the upcoming fifth season of For All Mankind. In addition to a teaser trailer and first-look photos, the streamer has announced that season 5 will premiere on March 27. A new episode will debut every Friday through May 29 …
Steven Soderbergh‘s latest film has gotten a theatrical release date. NEON is set to release Soderbergh’s new movie The Christophers in limited release on April 10. A nationwide rollout of the film will follow the initial limited New York and Los Angeles debut. Michaela Coel, Ian McKellen, Jessica Gunning and James Corden star in the movie about the estranged relatives of a famous artist who enlist a struggling artist to steal and complete the famous artist’s unfinished pieces …