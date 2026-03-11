The trailer for ‘Man on Fire’ starring Yahya Abdul-Matten II has arrived

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II speaks onstage during the Marvel Television and Marvel Animation Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center in New York, NY on October 11, 2025. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Disney)

Yahya Abdul-Matten II takes on the role of a former special forces mercenary named John Creasy in the new Netflix series Man on Fire, which fans can now get a glimpse of.

A trailer for the series has dropped and is available to watch on YouTube. 

Man on Fire will follow the story of John, who has post-traumatic stress disorder and is in search of a fresh start. While on his journey, he finds himself under fire as he faces personal demons.

The show is based on author A.J. Quinnell’s book series, which includes his 1980 novel Man on Fire. The series arrives after the 2004 film of the same name, which featured Denzel Washington as John Creasy.

The new series also stars Billie Boullet, Bobby Cannavale, Alice Braga, Scoot McNairy and Paul Ben-Victor. It premieres April 30 on Netflix.

Related Posts

Demond Wilson, Sanford and Son star, dies at 79
Actor Demond Wilson in the TV series “Sanford and Son.” (1972-1977) (Bettmann Archive via Getty Images FILE)

Demond Wilson, the actor best known for his starring role as Lamont Sanford on the beloved NBC sitcom Sanford and Son, has died. He was 79.

News of Wilson’s death was confirmed to ABC News in a statement from his longtime publicist, Mark Goldman of Goldman McCormick PR.

“The family of Demond Wilson is deeply saddened by his passing,” the statement read.

Goldman added, “Personally, I had the privilege of working with Demond for 15 years, and his loss is profoundly felt. He was an unbelievable man, and his impact will never be forgotten. The family appreciates the support and understanding of the community during this difficult time.”

He added that no further details were available and Wilson’s family had no information to share.

Born Grady Demond Wilson, the actor began building his career in the early 1970s, making an uncredited appearance in the 1970 film Cotton Comes to Harlem.

He went on to land small roles in several high-profile television series, including All in the Family, Mission: Impossible, and Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In.

Wilson’s breakthrough came in 1972 when he was cast as Lamont Sanford, the level-headed son and business partner to Redd Foxx‘s Fred Sanford, on Sanford and Son.

The series, adapted from the British show Steptoe and Son, became a ratings powerhouse and a cornerstone of 1970s television, running for six seasons and cementing Wilson’s place in TV history.

After Sanford and Son ended its run in 1977, Wilson starred on the sitcom Baby … I’m Back! and later appeared on The Love Boat, The New Odd Couple and Girlfriends.

He is survived by his wife Cicely Loise Johnston and six children.

In brief: ‘The Night Agent’ season 3 official trailer and more
The official trailer for season 3 of The Night Agent has arrived. Netflix has released the new trailer for the upcoming season of the show, which debuts to the streaming service on Feb. 19. Gabriel Basso once again stars as Peter Sutherland in season 3, which follows the explosive events in season 2. It finds Peter tracking down a young treasury agent who fled after killing their boss …

Apple TV has shared its first look at the upcoming fifth season of For All Mankind. In addition to a teaser trailer and first-look photos, the streamer has announced that season 5 will premiere on March 27. A new episode will debut every Friday through May 29 …

Steven Soderbergh‘s latest film has gotten a theatrical release date. NEON is set to release Soderbergh’s new movie The Christophers in limited release on April 10. A nationwide rollout of the film will follow the initial limited New York and Los Angeles debut. Michaela Coel, Ian McKellen, Jessica Gunning and James Corden star in the movie about the estranged relatives of a famous artist who enlist a struggling artist to steal and complete the famous artist’s unfinished pieces …

2 found dead at Los Angeles home owned by director Rob Reiner: Police
ABC NewsRob Reiner attends the Premiere of “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/FilmMagic)

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating two deaths at a home that property records show belongs to director Rob Reiner in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles.

Senior law enforcement sources told ABC News the victims were stabbed to death.

Officers were called to the home at 3:40 p.m. PT, the LAPD said in a statement, calling the investigation an apparent homicide.

A man and woman were found deceased inside the home, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to ABC News. Their ages were reported as 78 and 68 years old.

The senior leadership of the LAPD’s robbery and homicide unit responded to the scene.

The identities of the individuals and their cause of death have not yet been released.

Reiner is known for massive Hollywood hits, including The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Stand By Me, This is Spinal Tap and many more.

He and his wife, Michele Singer, got married in 1989 and share three children, Jake, Nick and Romy.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.