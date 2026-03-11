Road to the Oscars 2026: Rose Byrne talks her first Oscar nomination for ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’

Road to the Oscars 2026: Rose Byrne talks her first Oscar nomination for ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’

Rose Byrne stars in ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.’ (Logan White/A24)

The 98th annual Oscars are less than a week away. Rose Byrne received her first-ever Oscar nomination for her performance in the film If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. She’s up for best actress at the ceremony, and Byrne’s nomination is the only recognition the film received this year.

Byrne spoke to ABC Audio about what it means to represent director Mary Bronstein’s film at this year’s ceremony.

“We premiered [If I HadLegs [I’d Kick You] a year ago at Sundance. So, it’s been a year of shepherding this film. And it’s an indie film,” Byrne said, adding, “So it was a smaller budget for advertising stuff.”

Despite all of that, Byrne said the film has connected and made an impact.

“It’s been truly an extraordinary experience,” Byrne said. “I just couldn’t anticipate how people have received it. It’s been really varied. What people’s takeaway from the film is [that] it’s very interpretive and it is a real expression of feeling. And I think that’s just been a highlight to be part of something that’s very compelling, and polarizing and moving.”

All of that has been “really, really cool,” she said, but even better is that she gets to represent the film as its only nomination.

“To have this recognition, it’s really recognition for the film, because the character is the film and the film is the character,” Byrne said, before speaking on what she’s enjoyed most about this awards season.

“It’s been fun to meet people I love, meet people I admire,” Byrne said. “It’s incredible, obviously, I’m the fan.” 

The Oscars will take place Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

‘Tell Me Lies’ creator Meaghan Oppenheimer reflects on the end of hit series
Jackson White and Grace Van Patten appear in this still from ‘Tell Me Lies’ season 3. (Ian Watson/Disney)

Tell Me Lies has come to an end.

The explosive season 3 finale is out now on Hulu, and as the episode dropped, series creator and showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer delivered the news that the finale also marks the show’s end.

“After three amazing seasons of Tell Me Lies, tonight’s episode will be the series finale,” Oppenheimer wrote in an Instagram post Monday. “This was always the ending my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it. Your incredible response to this season inspired us to explore whether there was another organic way to continue the story, but ultimately we felt it had reached its natural conclusion.”

She went on to say that her goal “has always been to protect the quality of the show and give you the best experience I can give you.”

“And so, while it is bittersweet to leave something that has been such a happy experience, I am very grateful that we are able to tell a complete story with an intentional ending – a privilege very few shows get,” she wrote.

She added, “Thank you for loving our show. We are excited to bring you more stories in the near future.”

Tell Me Lies, which is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Carola Lovering, made its debut on Hulu in 2022.

The series follows the lives of a group of college friends. At the center is a turbulent romance between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and  (Jackson White), which unfolds over the course of eight years.

The show also stars Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, Alicia Crowder and Tom Ellis.

Josh Hutcherson opens up about rejection in post-‘The Hunger Games’ career
Josh Hutcherson attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s ‘Marty Supreme’ at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Dec. 8, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Savion Washington/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Josh Hutcherson is opening up about the rejection he experienced after starring in The Hunger Games.

The actor, who portrayed Peeta Mellark in the four The Hunger Games films, recently spoke about how his success at a young age impacted him later in life while guesting on the Dinner’s On Me podcast.

“I just only knew success,” Hutcherson said. “From the age [of] 9 to like 24 and then kind of post-Hunger Games world.”

Hutcherson said The Hunger Games “set things up” for him.

“The industry’s so g****** tricky. They set you up in this way where they’re like, ‘You’ve arrived.’ You now are working with Jennifer Lawrence and Philip Seymour Hoffman. And you’re in this movie, it makes billions of dollars. You’re the second lead of the film. Like, what do you want? The kingdom is yours. And it’s not at all.”

The actor said that while his rise to fame may have been fast, the fall was just as quick.

“As quickly as they’re excited to get you into that spotlight, they want to not give you anything else. In a way it’s very complicated,” Hutcherson said. “So I tasted my kind of first feeling of disappointment, failure, rejection … probably when I was like 24 or so.”

He may star in the Five Nights at Freddy’s films and the new HBO series I Love LA, but Hutcherson said his work slate was not busy for a long time.

“It was just like a string of no one calling, not getting any offers, auditioning but not getting cast,” Hutcherson said. “Of course, there are things that you don’t get cast in, but I had only known that the chances are, if I was auditioning, [I] was going to book it. That is just not the reality at all.”

 

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ season 2 teaser trailer shows off return of Jessica Jones
Kristen Ritter in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ season 2. (Disney)

The teaser trailer for Daredevil: Born Again season 2 has arrived.

Marvel Television revealed a new trailer and first-look photos from the upcoming second season of the TV series that arrives to Disney+ on March 24. It will consist of eight episodes.

Charlie Cox once again stars as the titular masked vigilante who is also known as Matt Murdock. Vincent D’Onofrio also stars as Wilson Fisk.

Season 2 follows how Mayor Wilson Fisk has crushed “New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil,” according to its official synopsis. “But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.”

Notably, season 2 finds the return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favorite Marvel character Jessica Jones. It also introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious new character, Mr. Charles

The trailer shows off Ritter’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and finds her interacting with Matt Murdock.

“I hope you can walk, because I’m not carrying you,” Jessica tells Matt.

More returning cast members include Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

