Road to the Oscars 2026: Rose Byrne talks her first Oscar nomination for ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’

Rose Byrne stars in ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.’ (Logan White/A24)

The 98th annual Oscars are less than a week away. Rose Byrne received her first-ever Oscar nomination for her performance in the film If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. She’s up for best actress at the ceremony, and Byrne’s nomination is the only recognition the film received this year.

Byrne spoke to ABC Audio about what it means to represent director Mary Bronstein’s film at this year’s ceremony.

“We premiered [If I Had] Legs [I’d Kick You] a year ago at Sundance. So, it’s been a year of shepherding this film. And it’s an indie film,” Byrne said, adding, “So it was a smaller budget for advertising stuff.”

Despite all of that, Byrne said the film has connected and made an impact.

“It’s been truly an extraordinary experience,” Byrne said. “I just couldn’t anticipate how people have received it. It’s been really varied. What people’s takeaway from the film is [that] it’s very interpretive and it is a real expression of feeling. And I think that’s just been a highlight to be part of something that’s very compelling, and polarizing and moving.”

All of that has been “really, really cool,” she said, but even better is that she gets to represent the film as its only nomination.

“To have this recognition, it’s really recognition for the film, because the character is the film and the film is the character,” Byrne said, before speaking on what she’s enjoyed most about this awards season.

“It’s been fun to meet people I love, meet people I admire,” Byrne said. “It’s incredible, obviously, I’m the fan.”

The Oscars will take place Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

