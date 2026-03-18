‘Scooby-Doo’ live-action Netflix series gets its main cast

‘Scooby-Doo’ live-action Netflix series gets its main cast

The cast of the live-action ‘Scooby-Doo’ series. (Netflix)

The live-action Scooby-Doo series has found the rest of its main cast.

Netflix has announced that Tanner Hagen, Abby Ryder Fortson and Maxwell Jenkins have joined Mckenna Grace as the stars of its upcoming show.

Grace was previously announced to star as Daphne Blake in the series. Hagen will take on the role of Shaggy Rogers, Fortson will play Velma Dinkley and Jenkins will play Fred Jones.

This currently untitled Scooby-Doo live-action series “will uncover how this mystery-solving crew, and their beloved dog, first teamed up to crack the haunting case that started it all,” according to the streamer.

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will serve as the show’s writers, executive producers and showrunners.

According to Netflix, this show will be a modern reimagining of the Scooby-Doo gang’s origin story.

“During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder,” according to the show’s official synopsis. “Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

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Cast additions announced for Sam Mendes’ ‘The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event’
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Harris Dickinson is John Lennon in Columbia Pictures ‘The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event.’ (Chiabella James/Sony Pictures)

The cast for Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles films just got bigger.

Sony has announced the latest additions to The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actress Morfydd [MOR-vith] Clark as John Lennon’s first wife, Cynthia Lennon, and Bohemian Rhapsody’s Lucy Boynton as Paul McCartney’s former girlfriend Jane Asher.

Also joining the cast is actor Farhan Akhtar, star of the Hindi-language film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, as musician Ravi Shankar, and Industry’s Harry Lawtey as the band’s original bass player, Stuart Sutcliffe.

The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, opening in April 2028, will consist of four films, each told from the perspective of one of band members. It stars Paul Mescal as McCartney, Harris Dickinson as Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

The cast also includes Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Ringo’s wife Maureen Starkey, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono and Aimee Lou Wood as Harrison’s wife Pattie Boyd.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of band members and their legendary catalog of music.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Big Mistakes’ gets trailer and more
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The official trailer for Dan Levy’s newest series has arrived. Netflix has released the first look at its new comedy thriller show Big Mistakes. It premieres to the service on April 9. Along with Levy, the show stars Taylor Ortega, Laurie Metcalf, Abby Quinn, Boran Kuzum and Jack Innanen. It follows two siblings who are in over their heads when their dying grandma accidentally gets them involved in organized crime …

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Marshals has been renewed for season 2 at CBS. The Yellowstone spinoff has received an early pickup for a second season after only two episodes of season 1 have aired. The Taylor Sheridan show was the most-watched network original series premiere without a football lead since 2017 …

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‘Bridgerton’ stars react to death of beloved character in season 4
‘Bridgerton’ stars react to death of beloved character in season 4
Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton and Victor Alli as John Stirling in season 4 of ‘Bridgerton.’ (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

(SPOILER ALERT) The ton bid farewell to a beloved character in the newly-released second part of Bridgerton season 4.

Lord John Stirling, the husband of Francesca Bridgerton, dies in the sixth episode of the fourth season. While fans of Julia Quinn’s book series anticipated this at some point, no one knew exactly when it would occur. ABC Audio spoke with actors Victor Alli and Hannah Dodd, who portray the couple, about the fate of John.

“It’s interesting, because we knew it was coming for quite a while,” Dodd said. “You’re getting these scripts come in and you’re like, ‘OK, we have another episode, we have another episode.’ And, obviously, it is not something that the characters are aware of. So you try not to focus on it too much.”

Still, Dodd said she and Alli “really wanted to make sure that the time that we had, we really invested in those two characters.” They wanted to make “sure that it was going to be devastating to lose you,” Dodd continued, speaking directly to Alli.

Alli says the season was not shot in order, so the day he filmed John’s death scene was actually not his final day on the Bridgerton set.

“We shot that scene quite early on, and so it didn’t feel like it was the end,” Alli said. “Which, kudos to the guys who wrote the schedule, because it just felt like we got it out of the way, and we can now just enjoy the time left that we have with John.”

As for what it was like to channel Francesca’s grief, Dodd said, “a lot of those those scenes are a gift to get as an actor.”

“You really get to emote and it can be quite a cathartic experience,” Dodd said, calling her scenes in the episodes after his death “really lovely” but also “quite demanding.”

“But fun as well, in a psychotic actor way,” Dodd continued. “A couple of them were quite exhausting and I just wanted to make sure that we did John justice.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.