‘Cross,’ starring Aldis Hodge, renewed for season 3

‘Cross,’ starring Aldis Hodge, renewed for season 3

Honoree/actor Aldis Hodge attends the ‘Cross’ and Award Presentation press junket during day 2 of the 14th SCAD TVfest at Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta on February 5, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Aldis Hodge’s Cross has been renewed for a third season.

The Prime Video series, created by Ben Watkins and based on characters created by James Patterson, is comprised of eight episodes, continuing the story of Hodge’s detective, Alex Cross, and his pursuit of serial killers.

“From the beginning, Cross has captivated audiences with its layered characters, pulse-pounding suspense, and emotionally grounded storytelling,” Peter Friedlander, head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement. “Aldis has delivered a definitive portrayal of Alex Cross, anchoring the series with depth, intelligence, and heart. We’re thrilled to continue this journey with Ben, our collaborators at Paramount Television Studios, and the rest of the incredible cast to bring even more of James Patterson’s iconic world to our global Prime Video audience.”

The show’s second season, which also stars Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason and Wes Chatham, is available to stream on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Naturi Naughton-Lewis on her role in ‘The Nowhere Man’: ‘I’ve never done anything like this before’
Naturi Naughton-Lewis on her role in ‘The Nowhere Man’: ‘I’ve never done anything like this before’
Naturi Naughton-Lewis as Ruby in ‘The Nowhere Man’ (Courtesy of Starz)

Naturi Naughton-Lewis is back on Starz in a brand-new role. After years of portraying Tasha St. Patrick on Power, she returns to the network in The Nowhere Man as Ruby, a woman of God and owner of a shelter. Ruby takes in the show’s main character, ex-mercenary Lukas, helps him get his life together and encourages him to use his violent skills for good.

Naturi says the role was different for her, which is exactly what drew her to it.

“I’ve never done anything like this before,” she tells ABC Audio. “Obviously, Tasha’s very … fancy, but Ruby is a lot more grounded, stripped down, natural. She is of the people.”

“I was really excited at the fact that [Ruby] started her own shelter,” she says, “and really was committed to helping the people there in South Africa, and how committed she was to Lucas and trying to push him to his purpose. … I think that we all need somebody like that … an angel amongst us.”

With two grandmothers who were deeply devout, Naturi says she drew inspiration from them, as well as from her own spirituality and sense of consistency.

The show’s setting was also a selling point. Set in Johannesburg, the series was a great opportunity to turn a work trip into a family getaway.

“The opportunity to be in Joburg was like, come on, why would I not say yes?” she said, adding her family got the “chance to take in the culture.”

“It was of course work, but why not have fun while you’re working?” 

The Nowhere Man is now out on Starz.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Stranger Things’ season 5 volume 2 trailer: Steve tells Dustin, ‘You die, I die’
‘Stranger Things’ season 5 volume 2 trailer: Steve tells Dustin, ‘You die, I die’
Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

(SPOILER ALERT) The trailer for volume 2 of Stranger Things season 5 has arrived.

Netflix released the trailer for the second batch of episodes in the ongoing fifth and final season of the hit series on Monday.

It finds viewers back with Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) in the moments during and immediately after the discovery that he has telekinesis powers similar to those of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

We also see snippets of Max (Sadie Sink) and Holly (Nell Fisher) navigating their escape from the mind trap that Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) has them confined in.

There also seems to be a revelation by Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) about the terrifying dimension where Vecna resides.

“This whole time, everything we’ve ever assumed about the Upside Down has been dead wrong,” Dustin says in the trailer.

Notably, he and another fan-favorite character, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), pledge to go out together or not at all.

“You die, I die,” Steve tells Dustin, who repeats back, “You die, I die.”

The fifth season of Stranger Things finds the gang united for the same mission: defeat the villainous Vecna once and for all.

“The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time,” according to the show’s synopsis. 

The first volume of the three-part drop of Stranger Things season 5 was released on Nov. 26. Volume 2 drops on Dec. 25, while the two-hour series finale premieres on Dec. 31.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dewayne Perkins reflects on ‘The Upshaws” final season: ‘It’s been a beautiful journey’
Dewayne Perkins reflects on ‘The Upshaws” final season: ‘It’s been a beautiful journey’
Key art for final season of ‘The Upshaws’ (Courtesy of Netflix)

Season 5 (also billed as Part 7) of The Upshaws premieres on Netflix Wednesday, giving fans one final set of stories from the titular family. Dewayne Perkins, who plays their neighbor Hector, a recurring character on the series, spoke to ABC Audio about the show coming to an end.

“It’s sad because I really enjoyed it, but it’s been a beautiful journey. A lot of shows don’t last for that long, especially now in the way that the industry is functioning. So to get five seasons I think is a great feat. And I grew up watching multi-cams, I feel like multi-cams are a big reason why I am doing what I’m doing.

Dewayne also expressed pride in being part of a show that made space for gay stories. 

“To be a part of that feels historic,” he says. “To be able to present gay stories in a Black sitcom … is really cool and something that I’m very proud to be a part of.”

He added that he’s thankful to have worked alongside some industry veterans. “Being able to work with legends like Wanda [Sykes], Mike [Epps], like Kim [Fields], it’s just, it was pretty fantastic,” he says. “So I’m just grateful to have been a part it.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.