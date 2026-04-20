Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman star in ‘Practical Magic 2’ teaser trailer

Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman star in ‘Practical Magic 2’ teaser trailer

Nicole Kidman as Gillian Owens and Sandra Bullock as Sally Owens in ‘Practical Magic 2.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

We come to this teaser trailer for magic.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the official teaser trailer for Practical Magic 2. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman once again star as the magical Owens sisters in this highly anticipated sequel to the 1998 film Practical Magic.

Along with Bullock and Kidman, who are both producing the project, the film stars Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, Solly McLeod, Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest.

Practical Magic 2 follows the Owens sisters as they “must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all in a must-see cinematic event of fun, magic and mayhem,” according to an official description from Warner Bros.

The trailer finds all of the Owens women living in the same picturesque white home by the water from the first film, going about their daily tasks and using a bit of magic along the way.

“I’m sure you’ve heard of the Owens family. The ones from Massachusetts. The ones their neighbors whisper are witches,” Bullock says through voice-over in the trailer.

“I’ve waited such a long time for this,” Kidman says, before she jumps off the home’s roof while holding an open umbrella.

“Yes, she has,” Bullock says, as she opens up an umbrella herself.

Susanne Bier directed the film from a script by Akiva Goldsman and Georgia Pritchett. It’s based on the novel The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman.

Practical Magic 2 arrives in theaters on Sept. 11.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jennifer Stone to return as Harper Finkle in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’
Jennifer Stone to return as Harper Finkle in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’
Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone on the ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ set. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Harper Finkle and Alex Russo are reuniting.

Jennifer Stone is set to reprise her Wizards of Waverly Place role of Harper Finkle in the final season of its spinoff series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Harper is the eccentric human best friend of Selena Gomez’s beloved wizard Alex Russo.

Disney announced earlier in April that Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will return for its final chapter this summer. Production on the new episodes started this month.

Gomez is set to make her directorial debut as she helms the premiere episode of this final chapter in the Russo family’s story. In addition to directing, Gomez will reprise her role of Alex over multiple episodes and continue executive producing.

Stone made a return to acting after she took a hiatus to earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She graduated in 2019 with plans to resume acting full-time, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and she stepped into the emergency room and served on the front lines. Now, Stone balances ER shifts with her love of acting, according to a press release.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place stars David Henrie as Justin Russo and Janice LeAnn Brown as the young wizard Billie. Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora and Mimi Gianopulos also make up the main cast.

This final chapter of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is being billed as a special four-part event.

“Billie, still reeling from losing Alex at the end of season 2, discovers that the only way to rescue her mother is to reunite with her long-lost father,” according to an official description from Disney. “As her family bands together to find Alex, Billie realizes that their combined power is the only way the Russos can defeat the evil plaguing them.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

For KING + COUNTRY’s Joel Smallbone to co-direct, star in ‘Drummer Boy’ movie musical
For KING + COUNTRY’s Joel Smallbone to co-direct, star in ‘Drummer Boy’ movie musical
Joel Smallbone attends Lionsgate’s ‘The Unbreakable Boy’ New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Feb. 19, 2025, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

A version of “The Little Drummer Boy” by the Australian duo for KING + COUNTRY has been returning to the charts every holiday season for the past few years. Now it seems the song has inspired a movie.

Joel Smallbone will co-direct and star in the film, Drummer Boy, set to hit theaters Nov. 6. A press release describes it as a “Christmas musical about two brothers who find themselves on opposite sides of the American Revolutionary War.”

Joel’s co-director is his brother Ben Smallbone; there are seven Smallbone siblings in all, including Joel’s bandmate Luke Smallbone. Joel and Ben say in a statement that the “fabric of the film” is “a nation built on 250 years of independence” and “a Christmas story that began over 2,000 years ago.”

They go on to say that Drummer Boy is a movie “created by brothers, about brothers,” adding, “We’re humbled beyond words to bring it to life.”

Joel also has a role in Young Washington, a film about George Washington’s early years. It stars Ben Kingsley, Kelsey Grammer, Mary-Louise Parker and Andy Serkis, and will hit theaters on Independence Day weekend.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Adolescence’ star Stephen Graham lost his Golden Globe shortly after he won it
‘Adolescence’ star Stephen Graham lost his Golden Globe shortly after he won it
Stephen Graham wins best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television at the 83rd annual Golden Globes. (Phil McCarten/CBS)

Adolescence star and co-creator Stephen Graham won a trophy at this year’s Golden Globes — but he also lost that same trophy not too long after the ceremony.

In a recent interview with the U.K. radio show Capital Breakfast, Graham told the story of how he lost his Golden Globe in the chaos that followed his Jan. 11 win for best actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television. 

“I had to go straight from LA the day after to Madrid because I had to be on set the next day. It was weird, I had like three minutes to catch the plane,” Graham said. “It’s a next-level kind of thing. As I come off, a woman stood there with my name and she took me down the stairs, threw me in a car and drove me across the airport on the runway.”

The actor remembered being concerned that his suitcase — which had his Golden Globe inside of it — wasn’t going to make the plane.

“I went, ‘Excuse me, love? There’s no way you’re getting my suitcase on this plane if I’m in a car now,’ and she’s like, ‘Oh no, don’t worry, we’ll take care of it,’” Graham said. “And I was like, ‘No, no, no, no, you don’t understand,’ and she went, ‘I promise you, I promise you.’ Anyway, it didn’t land.”

Graham said his suitcase that contained Golden Globe was left in Atlanta. He put his trophy inside the suitcase because he found it too heavy.

“I wasn’t carrying that on me,” Graham said.

Luckily, the trophy wasn’t lost for long. Graham said he has since been reunited with his Golden Globe.

”But thankfully, thankfully, it turns up the day after. Two days after,” Graham said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.