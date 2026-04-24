Andy Cohen on leaked audio from ‘Summer House’ season 10 reunion: ‘It’s disgusting and illegal’

Andy Cohen on leaked audio from ‘Summer House’ season 10 reunion: ‘It’s disgusting and illegal’

Ciara Miller, Amanda Batula and West Wilson from ‘Summer House.’ (Bravo)

Andy Cohen is addressing the Summer House fandom after audio from the season 10 reunion leaked online.

The Bravo producer took to Threads on Friday to respond to the fact that audio from the season 10 reunion taping, which occurred on Thursday, has leaked and spread widely online. Specifically, the audio features Summer House cast members West Wilson, Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula in a heated exchange.

“People laid their souls out emotionally for ten hours yesterday and it’s disgusting and illegal for someone to leak or distribute this,” Cohen wrote. “It’s disrespectful to the work and tears the cast put in yesterday. Let the season play out. You will see it all in due time.”

Bravo posted a statement to its Instagram saying the network has launched a full investigation into how exactly the audio was leaked.

“The Summer House Reunion audio leak represents a serious breach of trust and a clear lack of respect for the cast, crew and the integrity of the production process,” the statement reads. “We take this matter very seriously and have launched a full investigation and we will take appropriate action based on our findings.”

The currently airing 10th season of Summer House has captured the zeitgeist due to a scandal that has been given the colloquial name “Scamanda.”

After months of rumors, Batula and Wilson confirmed they are in a relationship in posts made to Instagram on March 31. Batula is married to Summer House cast member Kyle Cooke, although they are divorcing. Wilson is Miller’s ex-boyfriend, and Batula was considered one of Miller’s close friends.

The Summer House season 10 reunion will air May 26 on Bravo and stream the next day on Peacock. 

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

FX, Hulu
The Beauty: Ashton Kutcher stars in the new series from creator Ryan Murphy

Prime Video
Steal: Sophie Turner stars in the new series about an investment company that gets upended by a heist.

HBO
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!: Watch the two-part docuseries on the comedy legend. 

Netflix
Finding Her Edge: This new show follows professional ice dancers, and the thin line between love and hate. 

Skyscraper Live: Professional climber Alex Honnold will free solo climb one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world in this live event. 

Movie theaters
Mercy: Chris Pratt must prove his innocence to an AI judge played by Rebecca Ferguson in this new film. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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Hulu announces new ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ show, ‘Project Runway’ and more
Hulu announces new ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ show, ‘Project Runway’ and more
Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, Bobbi Althoff, Saloma Andrea, McCall Dapron, Ashleigh Pease, Madison Bontempo and Chandler Higginson Brooks attend Hulu’s Get Real House event, April 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Maya Dehlin/Disney)

A Secret Lives of Mormon Wives show based in California, a new reality show from Khloe Kardashian and a new season of Project Runway were among the new projects announced Wednesday at Hulu’s second Get Real House event

The event, hosted by talk show host and actor Scott Evans, delivered a series of announcements about Hulu’s upcoming unscripted slate.

Here are some of the upcoming new shows coming to Hulu:

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County
The show that originated in Utah will air a new installment this year featuring a group of young moms in Orange County, California.

The moms “collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion; they are their identity. While some defend their way of life, fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo,” according to a show description.

The series, which does not yet have a release date, stars Aspyn Ovard, Bobbi Althoff, Avery Woods, Salomé Andrea, McCall DaPron, Chandler Higginson, Ashleigh Pease and Madison Bontempo.

Project Runway
Model Heidi Klum will return for a new season of Project Runway in July.

Twenty-two designers will compete for a chance to take their fashion careers to the next level, according to a press release from Disney Entertainment Television Publicity.

The upcoming new season will feature a crossover with some of the Dancing with the Stars cast members, who will hit the Runway catwalk. 

Project Runway will premiere on Hulu, Disney+ and Freeform on July 9.

The Girls from executive producer Khloé Kardashian
Many may know Khloé Kardashian on The Kardashians, but the reality star and entrepreneur is stepping behind the camera for the new reality series The Girls.

As an executive producer, Kardashian is bringing a new show to Hulu about her “inner circle of real-life besties” as they raise children and run businesses and survive “brutally honest group chats.”

The Mob hosted by Parker Posey
A new reality competition series The Mob will also be coming to Hulu, with Emmy-nominated actress Parker Posey as host.

The series will send a group of celebs to an Italian villa where they will “shake down, hustle and whack their way to win up to $250,000 in cash prizes,” a press release says.

“Every episode, they will tackle mob movie-inspired jobs to survive,” the press release adds. “But every mob family needs a don, and whoever they choose will have absolute power — deciding who makes money, who stays, and who ultimately gets whacked.”

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC, Hulu and Disney+.

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Mckenna Grace to star as Daphne in live-action ‘Scooby-Doo’ Netflix series
Mckenna Grace to star as Daphne in live-action ‘Scooby-Doo’ Netflix series
Mckenna Grace attends The 2026 WWD Style Awards presented by Women’s Wear Daily at Regent Santa Monica Beach on Jan. 9, 2026, in Santa Monica, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Mckenna Grace is hitching a ride on the Mystery Machine.

The actress has joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix live-action Scooby-Doo series in the role of Daphne. Grace shared the news on Instagram Tuesday.

“Oh my jeepers,” Grace captioned her post. “I can’t believe life is real I could cry all over again just looking at this announcement. So thankful, SO excited.”

Along with a screenshot of Deadline‘s article about the casting announcement, Grace posted a photo of herself as a young child wearing a Daphne costume, presumably for Halloween. The photo finds Grace sitting in a car seat while wearing Daphne’s signature purple ensemble, a bright orange wig and flashing a peace sign to the camera.

According to the outlet, the currently untitled series will function as an origin story for the Scooby-Doo gang, showing “how the Mystery Inc. group got together and first teamed up to crack the haunting case that started it all.”

Deadline reports it will follow old friends Shaggy and Daphne, who get involved in a haunting mystery regarding a lost Great Dane puppy during their final summer at camp. They team up with Velma and Freddy as they set out to solve the case of the puppy that was a witness to a supernatural murder.

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