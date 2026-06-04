In brief: Anya Taylor-Joy stars in ‘Lucky’ trailer and more

In brief: Anya Taylor-Joy stars in ‘Lucky’ trailer and more

Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe are rolling along into a new collaboration. Deadline reports Groff has joined the cast of the Vietnam War thriller Trust the Man, where he’ll act alongside Radcliffe. This reunites the actors after they starred and both won Tonys for their performances in the most recent Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along. Trust the Man will be written and directed by Will Graham …

The trailer for Anya Taylor-Joy’s new limited series Lucky has arrived. Apple TV is set to release the show’s first two episodes on July 15, and will follow with new episodes every Wednesday until the Aug. 19 finale. Lucky is based on The New York Times bestseller by Marissa Stapley, which follows a multimillion-dollar heist that goes sideways. Starring alongside Taylor-Joy are Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Drew Starkey …

Tickets for Supergirl are now on sale. DC Studios co-head James Gunn made the announcement in a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday. “Get tickets now and tag who you’re bringing to see #Supergirl,” he captioned his announcement post. Milly Alcock plays the titular cousin of Superman, Kara Zor-El, in the new film, which is directed by Craig Gillespie. It flies into theaters on June 26 …

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‘The Big Bang Theory’ spinoff ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ ﻿sets release
‘The Big Bang Theory’ spinoff ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ ﻿sets release
Lauren Lapkus, Kevin Sussman, John Ross Bowie and Brian Posehn in ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.’ (Colin Remas Brown/HBO Max)

Are you ready for the next The Big Bang Theory spinoff?

HBO Max has announced that the series Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will be available to stream in July.

The new series stars Kevin Sussman as Stuart, Lauren Lapkus as Denise, Brian Posehn as Bert and John Ross Bowie as Barry.

“Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon,” according to its official logline. “Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don’t go well.”

Additionally, HBO has announced that the series’ original theme music will be created by Emmy and Grammy winner Danny Elfman.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe comes from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. It is created, written and executive produced by Lorre, Zak Penn and Bill Prady.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is not the first Big Bang Theory spinoff. Young Sheldon, which followed the origins of the original show’s protagonist, Sheldon Cooper, aired on CBS from 2017 to 2024. A spinoff of Young Sheldon, titled Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, currently airs on CBS. It premiered in October 2024 and is now in the middle of its second season.

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Andie MacDowell, Kevin Bacon cast in ‘Beach Read’ film adaptation
Andie MacDowell, Kevin Bacon cast in ‘Beach Read’ film adaptation
Kevin Bacon of ‘Family Movie’ poses for a portrait at SxSW on March 13, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (Robby Klein/Getty Images for IMDb) | Andie MacDowell attends the ‘Karma’ screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2026, in Cannes, France. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

Andie MacDowell and Kevin Bacon are joining the Emily Henry rom-com universe.

The actors have joined the cast of the film adaptation of the bestselling novel Beach Read, ABC Audio has learned. They join Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor and The White Lotus’ Patrick Schwarzenegger, who are set to star in the film. Production will begin on the picture in June.

Beach Read follows the character January Andrews, a romance novelist who struggles with writer’s block due to her grief after the death of her father and her discovery of the secrets he kept.

January spends the summer at her father’s Michigan beach house as she prepares to sell it. While there, she reconnects with Gus Everett, a fellow author and her formal college rival. The pair spark an unexpected romance after they agree to partake in a writing challenge to get them out of their respective writing ruts.

Yulin Kuang, who co-wrote the Netflix film adaptation of Henry’s novel People We Meet on Vacation, will direct Beach Read for 20th Century Studios from her own script.

This is the latest adaptation of one of Henry’s works, following the Netflix release of People We Meet on Vacation in January. Three of her other novels — Book Lovers, Funny Story and Happy Place — are also currently being adapted for the screen.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 20th Century Studios.

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
XO, Kitty: The third season of the romance series from Jenny Han makes its debut.

Apple TV
Your Friends & Neighbors: Jon Hamm is back for season 2 of the dark comedy crime drama.

Hulu
Pizza Movie: College students go on an unexpected journey one night after taking a hallucinogenic drug.

Movie theaters
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Mario, Luigi and the gang must rescue Princess Rosalina from the villainous Bowser Jr. in this sequel to the hit animated movie.

The Drama: Zendaya and Robert Pattinson have an anxiety-filled wedding week in the new film.

A Great Awakening: See the unlikely friendship between George Whitefield and Benjamin Franklin in the new drama.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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