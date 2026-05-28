Andie MacDowell, Kevin Bacon cast in ‘Beach Read’ film adaptation

Andie MacDowell, Kevin Bacon cast in ‘Beach Read’ film adaptation

Kevin Bacon of ‘Family Movie’ poses for a portrait at SxSW on March 13, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (Robby Klein/Getty Images for IMDb) | Andie MacDowell attends the ‘Karma’ screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2026, in Cannes, France. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

Andie MacDowell and Kevin Bacon are joining the Emily Henry rom-com universe.

The actors have joined the cast of the film adaptation of the bestselling novel Beach Read, ABC Audio has learned. They join Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor and The White Lotus’ Patrick Schwarzenegger, who are set to star in the film. Production will begin on the picture in June.

Beach Read follows the character January Andrews, a romance novelist who struggles with writer’s block due to her grief after the death of her father and her discovery of the secrets he kept.

January spends the summer at her father’s Michigan beach house as she prepares to sell it. While there, she reconnects with Gus Everett, a fellow author and her formal college rival. The pair spark an unexpected romance after they agree to partake in a writing challenge to get them out of their respective writing ruts.

Yulin Kuang, who co-wrote the Netflix film adaptation of Henry’s novel People We Meet on Vacation, will direct Beach Read for 20th Century Studios from her own script.

This is the latest adaptation of one of Henry’s works, following the Netflix release of People We Meet on Vacation in January. Three of her other novels — Book Lovers, Funny Story and Happy Place — are also currently being adapted for the screen.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 20th Century Studios.

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Glen Powell to voice Fox McCloud in ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’
Glen Powell to voice Fox McCloud in ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’
Fox McCloud, as voiced by Glen Powell, on the poster for ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.’ (Universal Pictures)

Glen Powell has officially joined The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The actor has been revealed as the voice of Fox McCloud in the upcoming sequel film to The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Powell made the announcement in a post he shared to Instagram on Friday.

“Born to Barrel Roll,” Powell captioned his announcement video, alongside a star emoji and a fox emoji.

In the video, Powell jumps around a movie theater as if he was inside of a video game. The theater is adorned with many different posters for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which he bounces around to the tune of “Ground Theme,” colloquially known as The Super Mario Bros. theme song.

This new film is inspired by the Super Mario Galaxy video games, which find Mario and friends in the cosmos.

The voice actors from the previous film returned to voice the roles they originated. Chris Pratt is back as Mario, Charlie Day returns to play Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy voices Princess Peach, Jack Black voices Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key is back as Toad and Kevin Michael Richardson voices Kamek.

As for the voice cast for the film’s new characters: Brie Larson voices Princess Rosalina, Benny Safdie portrays Bowser Jr., Donald Glover voices Yoshi, Luis Guzman plays Wart and Issa Rae voices the Honey Queen.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie arrives in theaters on April 1.

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Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s ﻿’Welcome to Wrexham’ ﻿renewed for three more seasons
Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s ﻿’Welcome to Wrexham’ ﻿renewed for three more seasons
‘Welcome to Wrexham’ season 5 key art. (Courtesy of FX Networks)

Welcome to Wrexham has netted three more seasons.

FX has renewed the documentary series, which follows the Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC following its purchase by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac in 2020, through its sixth, seventh and eighth seasons.

“A three-season order for a TV series is nearly unheard of and is only possible through the ground-breaking work of our Emmy-winning documentary team and the relentless rise of Wrexham AFC and all those working so hard to make sports history,” Reynolds and Mac say in a statement. “We are forever grateful to our equally fearless and tireless partners at FX for being with us every step of the way.”

They add, “We are so happy we get to keep telling the Wrexham story for years to come.”

The series extension is set to keep Welcome to Wrexham on the air into 2029.

In the meantime, the fifth season of ﻿Welcome to Wrexham﻿ will premiere on May 14 via FXX and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, FX and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Billie Eilish is ‘grateful’ she and her fans will be able to watch her 3D concert film ‘forever’
Billie Eilish is ‘grateful’ she and her fans will be able to watch her 3D concert film ‘forever’
Billie Eilish and James Cameron attend the ‘Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live in 3D’ U.S. Premiere on May 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

BILLIE EILISH – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D), a concert film the Grammy-winning star co-directed with James Cameron, hits theaters Friday, and Billie says she’s happy that she and her fans will be able to watch it “forever.”

At the LA premiere, Billie told ABC News of the film, “I just feel really, really grateful that it’s gonna exist forever, and I’ll get to watch this show and this tour that I loved so much, and made so many memories with them, forever.”

“I think that’s really magical for them to have and for me to have,” she continued. “It’s just a moment in time captured forever.”

Billie also wants her fans to “sing and dance if they want and just have fun” while watching the film. She notes, “It’s a concert. It is a movie, but it’s a concert.”

The Oscar winner was also “really grateful” that a director “as incredibly talented and legendary” as James was “so eager to collaborate with me and listen to my feelings and thoughts and opinions” while working on the project.

As for James, he tells ABC News that initially they were simply going to film a show on Billie’s tour. But then, he says, “It got complicated, because then we started trying to tell a story about [Billie’s] relationship with her fans … and what her … reality is like.” As a result, he says, “It kind of grew a little bit.”

But throughout, James says he was impressed with “how in control … of the show and of the process” Billie was while filming. In fact, he says, “I had to keep up with her, and that energy of — I don’t want to say perfectionism, because that sounds a bit elitist — but I would say, the pursuit of excellence.” 

 

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