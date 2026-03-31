In brief: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ renewed for season 23, and more
The Housemaid’s Secret, the sequel to 2025’s The Housemaid, has a release date. Lionsgate confirms the Sydney Sweeney-starring thriller will hit theaters Dec. 17, 2027. The sequel, based on the Freida McFadden bestseller, will also star Michele Morrone and Kirsten Dunst …
A limited series about the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein is in the works with Laura Dern to star, according toVariety. The series, from Sony Pictures Television, is based on the book Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story by Julie K. Brown, a Miami Herald journalist. Dern will star as Brown and is also among the executive producers on the project …
Grey’s Anatomy isn’t going anywhere. The ABC medical drama has been renewed for season 23. The show extends its own record as the longest-running primetime medical drama on TV. The season 22 finale airs May 7, marking the final episode for longtime cast members Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver …
Colman Domingo is set to host Saturday Night Live for the first time.
NBC has announced that Colman will make his Studio 8H debut to host the April 11 episode of the show. The Oscar nominee is promoting his upcoming projects The Four Seasons, Euphoria and Michael.
He will be joined by Anitta, who will serve as the show’s musical guest for the first time. The Grammy-nominated singer is promoting her new album, Equilibrium.
Also scheduled to host SNL is Jack Black, who will host the show for the fifth time on April 4. NBC initially made the announcement of Black’s hosting gig during the March 14 episode, which was hosted by Harry Styles. Black is promoting his upcoming animated film The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which arrives in theaters on April 1.
Jack White will serve as the musical guest on the April 4 episode, marking his fifth time performing on the show. White is a 12-time Grammy winner and a 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.
We now know when The Handmaid’s Tale spinoff series The Testaments will premiere. Hulu has announced that the new series, which is based on Margaret Atwood‘s eponymous novel, premieres its first three episodes on April 8. This dramatic coming-of-age story follows young teens living in Gilead who attend a preparatory school for future wives, where obedience is brutally instilled. Ann Dowd, Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Mabel Li and Rowan Blanchard star in the upcoming series, which is executive produced by Elisabeth Moss …
The upcoming limited series based on the whirlwind romance between one of the 20th century’s most iconic couples has a release date. Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette will premiere to FX and Hulu on Feb. 12. Its first three episodes will debut at that time, while one new episode of the nine-episode series will air weekly after the premiere. Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon star as the titular couple, while Grace Gummer, Naomi Watts and Alessandro Nivola co-star …
The ceremony date for Broadway’s biggest night has been announced. The 79th annual Tony Awards will take place on June 6. CBS will broadcast the awards show live from Radio City Hall. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+. Nominations for this year’s Tony Awards will be announced on May 5 …
Close friends and contemporaries of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy are speaking out about the couple’s love story in a new special examining their lives and tragic deaths.
John and Carolyn | Love, Beauty and Loss, airing Tuesday, Feb. 17 on ABC, features interviews with close friends of the late couple, as well as their contemporaries and the journalists who covered their lives.
“From the very beginning, they had a volatile relationship, and unfortunately, the cameras were always there recording,” one person says in the trailer for the special, which dropped Feb. 12 on Good Morning America.
The couple’s lives were cut short when they died in a fatal plane crash in July 1999, along with another passenger, Bessette Kennedy’s older sister Lauren. The accident occurred when the light aircraft that Kennedy was piloting crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.
“There just wasn’t enough time,” a friend of the couple says in the special’s trailer.
John and Carolyn | Love, Beauty and Loss, airs Tuesday, Feb. 17, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
In addition to new interviews, the special also features newly unearthed photographs of Bessette Kennedy and rare footage from the couple’s 1996 wedding, according to ABC News Studios, which produced the special.
The special on the Kennedys coincides with the release of Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette, a Ryan Murphy-produced scripted series about the couple, airing on FX.
In John and Carolyn | Love, Beauty and Loss, viewers will also go behind the scenes of the FX series and see new interviews with its stars, as well as its executive producers, costume designer and production designer.
Disney is the parent company of Disney+, Hulu and ABC.