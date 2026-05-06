‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series ‘Elle’ debuts teaser trailer

‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series ‘Elle’ debuts teaser trailer

Tom Everett Scott, Lexi Minetree and June Diane Raphael in ‘Elle.’ (Jessica Brooks/Prime Video)

Omigod, you guys!

Prime Video has released the teaser trailer for its upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle. The show follows the character Elle Woods, who was originated by Reese Witherspoon in the 2001 film, as she takes on high school.

Lexi Minetree stars as young Elle Woods in the upcoming series. The prequel follows Elle as “we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love,” according to Prime Video.

“We meet her in 1995 as a fish in the tumultuous waters of high school where she encounters tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and questionable fashion choices,” according to the show’s official description. “Through it all, Elle uses her family as a touchstone, and forms an even tighter bond to her mother, proving that they can get through anything life throws their way as long as they have each other.”

The trailer is filled with glimpses of Elle’s life growing up in Bel-Air in the year 1995. She enjoys her glamorous existence before her parents tell her they are moving to Seattle, Washington.

“Bruiser, wish me luck,” Elle says to her beloved dog before heading out to her first day at a brand-new high school.

Laura Kittrell created the series, which she co-showruns and executive produces with Caroline Dries. Witherspoon executive produces, while Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore helmed the first two episodes and also executive produces. Additionally, Prime Video has already ordered a season 2 ahead of season 1’s debut.

The series also stars June Diane Raphael as Elle’s mother, Eva, and Tom Everett Scott as her father, Wyatt. Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney and Zac Looker make up the rest of the main cast.

Elle will debut to Prime Video on July 1.

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‘Jury Duty’ season 2 gets premiere date on Prime Video
‘Jury Duty’ season 2 gets premiere date on Prime Video
The title treatment for ‘Jury Duty: Company Retreat.’ (Prime Video)

The second season of Jury Duty is coming soon.

Prime Video has announced the official title and premiere date for the comedy series. Jury Duty: Company Retreat premieres its first three episodes on March 20. Two more episodes will drop on March 27, while the final three episodes will release on April 3.

The upcoming season of the show will be set at a corporate offsite event at a family-owned hot sauce company. It will be told from the perspective of Anthony, a recently hired temporary worker who has no idea the entire experience is fake.

“Unbeknownst to Anthony, the entire experience is staged, every colleague around him is performing a role, and each moment — whether in conference rooms or during downtime — has been meticulously orchestrated,” according to a description from Prime Video. “As the founder prepares to step down, the getaway transforms into a clash between big corporate ambitions and small business values, with control of the company hanging in the balance.”

The first season of Jury Duty premiered in 2023. It followed Ronald Gladden, who was the only non-actor participating in a fake trial. The season earned a Peabody Award and an AFI Award and scored four Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series. James Marsden starred in the first season and returns as an executive producer on season 2.

Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky co-created and executive produced season 2, which was also directed by Stupnitsky.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Halle Berry on feeling like the film industry wanted to discard her: ‘A painful realization’
Halle Berry on feeling like the film industry wanted to discard her: ‘A painful realization’
Halle Berry stars as Sharon in ‘Crime 101.’ (Merrick Morton)

Halle Berry is a successful insurance broker who doesn’t get the respect she deserves in the new film Crime 101.

Her character, Sharon, finally has enough of the poor treatment. Late in the film she stands up for herself to her boss, telling him exactly how she feels before quitting. Berry opened up to ABC Audio about the many ways she resonated with Sharon and this particular moment in the film.

“I am a woman of a certain age down the path of life, and I have felt very much what Sharon has felt probably since I turned 40, 45,” Berry said. “I started to feel like my industry, that I love so much, was kinda lowkey kinda telling me, ‘We don’t really have a place for you. There are no parts. You’re not young. You’re not quite old enough to be grandma. So there’s no place for you.'”

The Oscar winner said that she “worked so hard to arrive to that place” of success in the industry.

“To feel that I would now be discarded was a painful realization,” Berry said.

Despite this, Berry said she made a conscious choice to not allow that to happen to her.

“There was some point in that period where I said, ‘No, screw this. I will not allow this to happen.’ And I pushed through, and I managed to not allow that to be my story,” Berry said. “I really related to Sharon deciding to stand up for herself.”

Berry feels other women who see the film will similarly relate to Sharon’s story.

“It was a moral question that she had to face, but I think in that moment she chose to do what was best for her and I really respected her for that,” Berry said. “I think women will feel seen, they’ll feel heard, and they will cheer for her.”

Crime 101 is available to watch in theaters everywhere.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Oscar nominations 2026: Snubs and surprises
Oscar nominations 2026: Snubs and surprises
The Oscar for best picture is awarded to ‘Anora,’ and accepted by Alex Coco, Mikey Madison, Mark Eydelshteyn, Samantha Quan, Sean Baker and Yuriy Borisov during the 97th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Kyusung Gong/The Academy)

The 2026 Oscars race heated up Thursday as nominations were announced.

The academy confirmed several expected front-runners across all 24 categories while rattling expectations by excluding others.

With a deep field of acclaimed films this year, ABC News’ Chris Connelly and Kelley Carter broke down the biggest snubs and surprises of the 2026 Oscar nominations.

Perhaps the biggest surprise from the nomination ceremony was the scale of success for Ryan Coogler‘s Sinners, a project that was expected to perform well on Thursday morning. The film, which stars Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo and more, pulled in a whopping 16 total nominations on Thursday morning.

“I think it surprised us that it got even more than we thought it was going to,” Carter said.

Connelly called the slate of nominations “a dominating performance,” noting Coogler’s nominations as writer, director and producer.

“What a vindication for every risk he took to make this movie,” Connelly said. “It triumphed on every level, box office and now with Oscar nominations. An amazing morning for that movie and for Ryan Coogler, who deserves it.”

While Chloé Zhao‘s Hamnet also took in its fair share of nominations, including best picture and best actress, one notable name from the film was left off the nominations list.

“For me, Hamnet — I was really happy to hear all the nominations that it got, even though you missed out on the Paul Mescal nomination,” Carter said. “I think that he probably should have been in there. But I feel like Jessie Buckley really drove this story, and rightly so, hearing her name called.”

Connelly also reacted to Joachim Trier‘s success with the drama Sentimental Value.

“I was really impressed with the number of acting nominations that Sentimental Value got,” Connelly said. “It’s a beautifully done movie … it was overlooked by a previous award show, but it’s no doubt that for an international body like the voters for the Oscars, a lot of people loved it. I see Stellan Skarsgård as a likely winner in [the best supporting actor] category.”

Notable names left off the list of Oscar nominations this year included Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande for their roles in Wicked: For Good and Adam Sandler for his role in Jay Kelly opposite George Clooney, who was also left off the nominations list.

Actors Jacob Elordi, Lindo and the film F1 all scored notable nominations, as well as songwriter Diane Warren, who earned her 17th nod for best original song.

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