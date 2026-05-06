Trump asks judges to pause E. Jean Carroll ruling so he can appeal case to Supreme Court

Trump asks judges to pause E. Jean Carroll ruling so he can appeal case to Supreme Court

E. Jean Carroll arrives for her civil defamation trial against President Donald Trump at Manhattan Federal Court on January 22, 2024 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked a federal appeals court in New York to pause its ruling rejecting his challenge to the writer E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit so he can pursue an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A jury awarded Carroll $83 million in damages in 2024 after she successfully argued that Trump defamed her with comments he made disputing her claim that he sexually abused her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined last week to re-hear Trump’s claim of immunity and his attempt to substitute the United States as a defendant in Carroll’s case.

Trump on Wednesday asked the 2nd Circuit to stay its ruling in order to allow him “to present important questions relating to, without limitation, Presidential immunity and the Westfall Act to the Supreme Court.”

If the stay is not granted, Trump’s attorneys said he would suffer irreparable harm.

The jury in 2024 found that, as a result of Trump’s comments, Carroll was harassed and humiliated, subjected to death threats, and feared for her physical safety for years. Trump has denied all wrongdoing.

A separate jury in an earlier trial awarded Carroll $5 million in damages after holding Trump liable for defamation and sexual abuse. 

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Man who ran toward Capitol with shotgun said he wanted to talk to members of Congress
Man who ran toward Capitol with shotgun said he wanted to talk to members of Congress
The US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Georgia man who was arrested after running toward the U.S. Capitol with a loaded shotgun told officers he was “just there to talk to Members of Congress,” according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

Just after noon on Tuesday, Carter Camacho, 18, allegedly parked a white Mercedes SUV, got out of the car and started running toward the Capitol building, according to the statement of facts filed in court.

As he approached the building, officers with the Capitol police saw him and ordered him to drop the weapon, Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan said.

“He immediately complied,” Sullivan said, adding that he put down the gun, got on the ground and was then taken into custody.

Once secured in handcuffs, Camacho told officers his name and that “he was just there to talk to Members of Congress,” according to the complaint.

Camacho had additional rounds with him, as well as a tactical vest and tactical gloves, Sullivan said. A Kevlar helmet and gas mask were found in his car, Sullivan said.

“Who knows what could’ve happened” if the officers were not standing guard, Sullivan said.

Officers cleared the area, which has since reopened, according to police.

“There does not appear to be any other suspects or ongoing threat,” authorities said.

Both chambers of Congress are out of session this week. 

Capitol police said Camacho was arrested for Unlawful Activities, Carrying a Rifle without a License, Unregistered Firearm and Unregistered Ammunition. The complaint said he was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds. Camacho is expected to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.

ABC News’ Ivan Pereira contributed to this report.

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Judge orders Lindsey Halligan to stop using US attorney title or face disciplinary action
Judge orders Lindsey Halligan to stop using US attorney title or face disciplinary action
Lindsey Halligan, attorney for US President Donald Trump, holds ceremonial proclamations to be signed by US President Donald Trump, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Trump exempted Canadian goods covered by the North American trade agreement known as USMCA from his 25% tariffs, offering major reprieves to the US’s two largest trading partners. (Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered that Lindsey Halligan, President Donald Trump’s appointee as interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, must stop using that title before the court or face disciplinary action.

“Ms. Halligan’s continued identification of herself as the United States Attorney for this District ignores a binding court order and may not continue,” the order from U.S. District Judge David Novak stated.  

Judge Novak earlier this month ordered Halligan to explain to the court why she was using the title of U.S. attorney after a judge in that district found that her appointment was improper and violated the Constitution.  

The Justice Department’s fiery reply to that order, which included Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche as signatories, drew Judge Novak’s ire. 

“Ms. Halligan’s response, in which she was joined by both the Attorney General and the Deputy Attorney General, contains a level of vitriol more appropriate for a cable news talk show and falls far beneath the level of advocacy expected from litigants in this Court, particularly the Department of Justice,” Novak wrote Tuesday.

Halligan, who was a White House aide before being appointed interim U.S. attorney by President Trump, secured indictments against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, only to have them thrown out when U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie determined in November that she had been unlawfully appointed without being either Senate confirmed or appointed by the federal judiciary.   

“The Court finds it inconceivable that the Department of Justice, which holds a duty to faithfully execute the laws of the United States even those with which it may have disagreement would repeatedly ignore court orders, while simultaneously prosecuting citizens for breaking the law,” Judge Novak wrote in Tuesday’s order. “If the Court were to allow Ms. Halligan and the Department of Justice to pick and choose which orders that they will follow, the same would have to be true for other litigants and our system of justice would crumble.”

The judge warned that if Halligan continues to use the U.S. attorney title, she will be subject to disciplinary proceedings.

“Ms. Halligan and anyone who joins her on a pleading containing the improper moniker subjects themselves to potential disciplinary action in this Court pursuant to the Court’s Local Rules,” Tuesday’s order said.

The Eastern District of Virginia also issued a job posting to fill the vacancy left by Halligan’s improper appointment.

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia declined to comment when contacted by ABC News. 

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ICE agent charged with 2 counts of felony assault in Minneapolis
ICE agent charged with 2 counts of felony assault in Minneapolis

(WASHINGTON) — A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent has been charged with two counts of second degree assault which occurred in February, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office in Minneapolis.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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