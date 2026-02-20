Eric Dane’s final interview captured in Netflix’s ‘Famous Last Words’

Eric Dane in ‘Famous Last Words.’ (Netflix)

Netflix has shared a brand-new interview with the late Eric Dane.

The streaming platform has released Dane’s final interview before his death, which is part of the posthumous interview series Famous Last Words.

Dane died Thursday at age 53, almost 10 months after revealing his ALS diagnosis in April 2025.

According to Netflix, Famous Last Words “gives audiences around the world the opportunity to hear from a cultural icon after they’ve passed away. The intimate, in-depth interviews were recorded with the understanding that they were to be kept secret and only aired posthumously.”

Dane’s episode was filmed last November. He was interviewed by Emmy winner Brad Falchuk.

“Eric and I were the same age when we discussed his life and legacy, so the conversation felt uniquely moving and personal,” Falchuk said in a press release. “There was no self-pity in Eric. He refused to complain. He was brave, soulful, charming, joyful, grateful, and hilarious — and when he flashed that smile, he was undeniably still a leading man. His final words at the end of the episode are truly beautiful. I will miss him.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

John F. Kennedy Jr., Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s love story examined in new special
John F. Kennedy, Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy arrive at the annual John F. Kennedy Library Foundation dinner and Profiles in Courage awards in honor of the former president’s 82nd birthday, May 23, 1999, at the Kennedy Library in Boston. (Justin Ide/Boston Herald/Getty Images)

Close friends and contemporaries of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy are speaking out about the couple’s love story in a new special examining their lives and tragic deaths.

John and Carolyn | Love, Beauty and Loss, airing Tuesday, Feb. 17 on ABC, features interviews with close friends of the late couple, as well as their contemporaries and the journalists who covered their lives.

“From the very beginning, they had a volatile relationship, and unfortunately, the cameras were always there recording,” one person says in the trailer for the special, which dropped Feb. 12 on Good Morning America.

The couple’s lives were cut short when they died in a fatal plane crash in July 1999, along with another passenger, Bessette Kennedy’s older sister Lauren. The accident occurred when the light aircraft that Kennedy was piloting crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

“There just wasn’t enough time,” a friend of the couple says in the special’s trailer.

John and Carolyn | Love, Beauty and Loss, airs Tuesday, Feb. 17, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

In addition to new interviews, the special also features newly unearthed photographs of Bessette Kennedy and rare footage from the couple’s 1996 wedding, according to ABC News Studios, which produced the special.

The special on the Kennedys coincides with the release of Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette, a Ryan Murphy-produced scripted series about the couple, airing on FX.

In John and Carolyn | Love, Beauty and Loss, viewers will also go behind the scenes of the FX series and see new interviews with its stars, as well as its executive producers, costume designer and production designer.

Disney is the parent company of Disney+, Hulu and ABC.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ spinoff, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ film coming in 2028
Sonic The Hedgehog attends the family screening of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 27, 2022, in London, England. (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty Images)

Paramount has added a couple of new movies to its release schedule.

A new hybrid live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, as well as a Sonic the Hedgehog movie, will arrive to cinemas in 2028, ABC Audio has learned.

The currently untitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie has grabbed the Nov. 17, 2028, date for its release, while a similarly untitled “Sonic Universe Event Film” has nabbed Dec. 22, 2028.

Additionally, the studio announced it plans to rerelease the original Top Gun in theaters on May 13, 2026, in honor of its 40th anniversary.

Plot details for both the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Sonic films are being kept under wraps. Producer Neal H. Moritz is set to produce the former. He’s best known for the popular live-action Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy starring Ben Schwartz as the titular hedgehog and Jim Carrey as the mad scientist Dr. Robitnik.

This upcoming Sonic film is different from Sonic the Hedgehog 4, which is set for release on March 19, 2027.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi fall in love in ‘Wuthering Heights’ ﻿official trailer
Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie on the ‘Wuthering Heights’ poster. (Alon Amir/Warner Bros. Pictures)

The official trailer for Emerald Fennell‘s Wuthering Heights film adaptation has arrived.

Warner Bros. Pictures released the official trailer for this reimagning of Emily Brontë‘s classic story on Thursday.

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi star as Cathy and Heathcliff in this bold telling of the beloved Gothic romance. Fennell wrote, directed and produced the film.

“Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same,” Robbie’s Cathy says in the trailer.

The movie features original songs by Charli XCX. The Brat superstar has just released the new track “Chains of Love,” which is featured in the new trailer. Additionally, the album Charli made for the film is also now available to preorder.

“Wuthering Heights, the album i created for Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel, is available to pre order now. 12 original songs. Yours, 13th February 2026. <3,” Charli posted to Instagram.

Making up the film’s ensemble cast are Hong Chau as Nelly Dean, Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton and Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton. Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell also star in the film.

Wuthering Heights arrives in theaters on Feb. 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.