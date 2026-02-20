Anna Sawai says Sam Mendes’ Beatles films will include Yoko Ono’s ‘side of the story’

Anna Sawai says Sam Mendes’ Beatles films will include Yoko Ono’s ‘side of the story’

Anna Sawai attends the world premiere of Apple TV’s “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 19, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Shōgun star Anna Sawai is set to play Yoko Ono in Sam Mendes’ Beatles films, The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event. She tells Variety she hopes fans will come away with a better understanding of Ono, who married John Lennon in 1969 and has often been accused of breaking up The Beatles.

“It was my dream to tell her story and I didn’t think it would come this quick,” Sawai told the magazine. “There’s a version of her I feel people still don’t understand. And in this film, I think we’re going to be able to tell that side of the story.”

The actress notes that she’s been doing a lot of research for the role, including “so much reading.”

“So many books, so many videos, so many articles,” she explained. “She has so much artwork that also shows her personality.”

Sawai also offered up some insider info on how her co-stars Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Joseph Quinn and Barry Keoghan are handling performing as The Beatles for the film.

“They’re not even looking at the sheet music anymore,” she says. “They can just play it off and sing it, and it really sounds like the Beatles to me. It feels surreal.”

The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event will consist of four films, each told from the perspective of one of the band members. It is set expected to open in theaters in April 2028.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘The Madison’ teaser trailer and more
In brief: ‘The Madison’ teaser trailer and more

The first teaser trailer for The Madison has arrived. Taylor Sheridan‘s newest Paramount+ series stars Michelle Pfeiffer and follows “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana,” according to its official synopsis. The show premieres on March 14 …

The official teaser trailer for the upcoming documentary Take That has arrived. Netflix has shared the official trailer for the three-part limited docuseries about one of the U.K.’s most popular boy bands. Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Jason Orange and Robbie Williams take fans behind the scenes of the history of the band as they unpack their personal experiences as part of it …

David Letterman is set to perform in Canada for the first time in almost half a century. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Letterman will return to Canada for the first time in 48 years to make his Just For Laughs festival debut to interview Zach Galifianakis. The festival takes place on Feb. 18 …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg achieves EGOT status with 1st Grammy win
Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg achieves EGOT status with 1st Grammy win
Steven Spielberg attends the AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

In the history of Hollywood and the world of entertainment, around two dozen people have achieved what is known as EGOT status, the ultimate prize amid the industry’s yearly awards season.

On Sunday Steven Spielberg became the newest member of Hollywood’s EGOT club when he won his first-ever Grammy.

EGOT is an acronym for the four biggest awards in the entertainment industry: the Emmys, the Grammys, the Academy Awards or Oscars and the Tonys.

Spielberg nabbed his win for best music film for Music by John Williams, which he produced. Spielberg’s Grammy completes his EGOT status, adding to his already stacked trophy case, which includes three Oscars, four Emmys and one Tony.

Following the Grammy win, Spielberg’s production company, Amblin Entertainment, shared a post on Instagram congratulating the team behind the film, including director Laurent Bouzereau and Spielberg on his EGOT status.

The post also included a statement from Spielberg, who said of his Grammy win, “This acknowledgment is obviously deeply meaningful to me because it validates what I have known for over 50 years: John Williams influence on culture and music is immeasurable and his artistry and legacy is unrivaled. I am proud to be associated with Laurent’s beautiful film.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Prue Leith to leave ‘The Great British Bake Off’ after nine seasons
Prue Leith to leave ‘The Great British Bake Off’ after nine seasons
Restaurateur Dame Prue Leith poses for a portrait as she prepares to host a long table banquet during Wilderness Festival at Cornbury Park on Aug. 1, 2025, in Charlbury, Oxfordshire. (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

This news may cause a soggy tissue, but at least that’s better than a soggy bottom.

Prue Leith, the longtime judge of The Great British Bake Off, has announced that she is leaving the show after nine years. The restauranteur shared the news on Instagram Wednesday.

“After nine series and judging more than 400 challenges, I have decided to step down as a judge on The Great British Bake Off,” Leith wrote. “Bake Off has been a fabulous part of my life for the last nine years, I have genuinely loved it and I’m sure I’ll miss working with my fellow judge Paul, Alison and Noel and the teams at Love Productions and Channel 4.”

The Great British Bake Off, which goes by the name The Great British Baking Show on Netflix, is also judged by Paul Hollywood. The program is hosted by Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding. Leith joined the show in 2017, replacing the original judge, Mary Berry.

Leith continued her goodbye announcement by explaining why she came to this decision.

“But now feels like the right time to step back (I’m 86 for goodness sake!), there’s so much I’d like to do, not least spend summers enjoying my garden,” Leith wrote. “Whoever joins the team, I’m sure they’ll love it as much as I have. I feel very lucky to have been part of it.”

Rahul Mandal, the season 9 Bake Off winner, took to the comments to share support for Leith.

“We will miss you so much. It was a joy and privilege to be in the tent [with] you. You are kind, funny, passionate and always inspired us,” Mandal wrote.

The most recent winner of the show, Jasmine Mitchell, also sent love Leith’s way in the comments.

“Awwwww, Prue you’re amazing and we will miss you so very much,” she wrote.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.