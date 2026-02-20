Government will consider removing former Prince Andrew from line of succession

Government will consider removing former Prince Andrew from line of succession

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen returning after leaving police custody, following his arrest on February 19, 2026 in Sandringham, Norfolk. Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

(LONDON) — The U.K. Government will consider introducing legislation to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession once the police investigation has concluded, ABC News learned Friday.

Andrew is currently 8th in line to the throne.

Investigations continued Friday after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — formerly known as Prince Andrew and the younger brother of King Charles III — was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office and released under investigation.

Police confirmed that searches being conducted in Norfolk have now concluded, while searches in Berkshire remain underway and that Mountbatten-Windsor has not been charged. The former prince was pictured returning to Sandringham in Norfolk on Thursday night.

In a statement on Thursday, Thames Valley Police said it had “arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.”

There have been no senior royals arrested in recent history.

Under United Kingdom law, an arrest requires police to have reasonable grounds to suspect an offense has taken place and reasonable grounds for believing that it is necessary to arrest the person in question.

In a statement issued on Thursday, King Charles III said, “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.”

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation,” Charles added.

“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest on Thursday follows the emergence of documents detailing communication between Andrew and the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He has previously denied wrongdoing with respect to Epstein.

In late 2010, Mountbatten-Windsor appeared to share sensitive information stemming from his role as the U.K. trade envoy with Jeffrey Epstein, who had just months earlier completed his sentence in Florida for solicitation of a minor into prostitution, emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice suggest.

Emails sent by Mountbatten-Windsor show the former prince passing along what he described as “confidential information” stemming from his government role to Epstein. Other emails sent by his former liaison suggest that Mountbatten-Windsor discussed Epstein’s connections in his personal dealings.

“It’s undoubtedly a threat to the monarchy,” ABC News royal contributor Robert Jobson said Thursday of Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest, noting the historic and “seismic” nature of a police raid taking place at a royal estate.

“I think some people, many people, younger people included, will argue, what is the point of an institution that’s unelected when you’ve got criminality, or potential criminality, actually unfolding like this and members of the royal family being arrested and cautioned … to give evidence under oath in an interview?” Jobson said on “Good Morning America.” “It’s shocking.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

What we know about the victims of the Bondi Beach, Australia shooting
What we know about the victims of the Bondi Beach, Australia shooting
Izhar Khan/Getty Images

(LONDON) — At least nine of the 15 people who were killed in the mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, have been identified.

They include a young soccer player originally from France, a rugby team manager, a great-grandfather known for his “love of life” who died while shielding others and a Holocaust survivor.

Two gunmen — believed to be a father and son — opened fire on Sunday at an event marking the first night of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, according to authorities.

Here’s what we know about the victims:

Dan Elkayam, 27

Dan Elkayam, 27, a French citizen, was among those killed in the Bondi Beach shooting.

French President Emmanuel Macron posted on X, writing, “I learn with deep sadness of the death our compatriot, Dan Elkayam, during the antisemitic terrorist attack in Sydney,” according to an English translation. “I am thinking of his family and loved ones and express to them the full solidarity of the Nation.”

Elkayam was a player with the Rockdale Ilinden Football Club, a semi-professional football club in the Sydney suburb of Rockdale. Dennis Loether, president of the club, released a statement in response to Elkayam’s passing.

“To say we are shocked would be an understatement. We are [devastated] to learn that our PL1 Association Player — Dan Elkayam — was tragically and senselessly killed in the Bondi Beach massacre,” the statement read.

The statement described Elkayam as an “extremely talented midfield player,” who lived with his girlfriend in in the Eastern Suburbs of Sydney.

“Those who were closest to him described him as a down to earth, happy go lucky individual who was warmly embraced by those he me,” the statement continued. “His smiling face and respectful nature will be sorely missed by his [teammates] and everyone that knew him. We pray for him and for his family.”

Alexander Kleytman, 87

Alexander Kleytman, an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor, was among those killed during the Bondi Beach attack, his wife, Larisa Kleytman, told reporters outside St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney.

“I think he was shot because he raised himself up to protect me,” Larisa Kleytman told the newspaper The Australian.

Rabbi Leibel Lazaroff

Rabbi Leibel Laaroff’s death was confirmed on X by his father, Yoosi Lazaroff.

“Please say Psalms 20 & 21 for my son, Rabbi Leibel Lazaroff … who was shot in a terrorist attack at a Chanukah event he was running for Chabad of Bondi in Sydney, Australia,” the post read. “The Chabad Rabbi he was working with Rabbi Eli Schlangerwas killed. Praying for all the victims and their families.”

Yaakov Levitan

Yaakov Levitan, secretary of the Jewish institution, the Sydney Beth Din, was killed in the attack. His death was confirmed to Guardian Australia by Sydney Beth Din senior member, Rabbi Yehoram Ulman.

​”Yaakov Levitan was a profoundly beloved and active member of the Sydney Jewish community,” according to a post on the crowdfunding site Charidy being overseen by the non-profit organization Jewish House.  

“He served as general manager of Chabad of Bondi, a dedicated secretary at the Sydney Beth Din, and was a key figure in educational initiatives at the BINA Centre in Sydney. He was a man of quiet devotion, known for his kindness and tireless work in assisting others, including his commitment to distributing tefillin as a sacred act of service,” the post read.

Peter Meagher

Peter Meagher, also known as “Marzo,” was a longtime volunteer at Randwick Rugby Club, which confirmed his death in a statement on Monday.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that Randwick DRUFC can confirm the tragic passing of our much loved First Grade Manager and loyal club volunteer Peter Meagher yesterday,” the statement from general manager, Mark Harrison, said.

“Peter was working as a freelance photographer at the ill-fated Hanukkah event and for him it was simply a catastrophic case of being in the wrong place and at the wrong time,” the statement read.

The statement said Meagher served for almost four decades a police officer in the New South Wales police force and retired as a detective sergeant.

“Our deepest condolences go to his wife Virginia, his brothers Greg, David, Andrew and Paul, their extended families and mountain of friends across Randwick Rugby, NSW Police, Sydney Rugby Referees and our local community,” the statement continued.

Reuven Morrison, 67

Reuven Morrison’s death was confirmed in a post on X by Chabad.org, the flagship website of the Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic movement.

Morrison, 67, emigrated from the former Soviet Union to Australia in the 1970s, according to the post.

Chabad.org reported he divided his time between Sydney and Melbourne and was a “successful businessman whose main goal was to give away his earnings to charities dear to his heart.”

Morrison leaves behind a wife and a daughter, Shaina, according to the post.

Marika Pogany

Marika Pogany’s death was confirmed in a post on X from Peter Pellegrini, president of the Slovak Republic.

“Already yesterday, I unequivocally condemned the brutal, deadly attack on innocent people during the Hanukkah celebrations at Australia’s Bondi Beach and expressed my deep solidarity with a nation plunged into grief and shock,” the statement read. “Today, that grief has reached Slovakia as well — among the victims of this senseless, violent rampage was a Slovak woman, Marika.”

“I extend my heartfelt and sincere condolences to Marika’s family and loved ones.”

Rabbi Eli Schlanger

Rabbi Eli Schlanger’s death was confirmed by his cousin, Zalman N Shterna Lewis, in a post on Instagram.

Schlanger was a 41-year-old father-of-five, according to the Instagram post.

“My dear cousin, Rabbi Eli Schlanger was murdered in today’s terrorist attack in Sydney. He leaves behind his wife & young children, as well as my uncle & aunt & siblings,” Lewis wrote on Sunday. “With confidence knowing that ‘joy breaks all boundaries,’ the positive light of Chanukah will triumph against the darkness for once and for all. I knew Eli well enough to know he’d concur.”

Tibor Weitzen, 78

Tibor Weitzen, a 78-year-old great-grandfather, was one of those killed in the attack, his granddaughter, Leor Amzalak, confirmed to Guardian Australia.

His grandson, Mendy Amzalak, told the Australian that Weitzen was a “man full of life, joy, smiles and laughter”, who died shielding others from the bullets.

COLlive.com, an Orthodox Jewish news outlet reporting on Chabad-Lubavitch communities around the world, wrote in a post on Instagram that Weitzen was known “for his warmth, kindness, and love of life. Tibor brought joy to everyone he met, especially the children at Shul, where he was famous for greeting them with lollipops and a smile.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

EU leaders talk coordination over Greenland as Trump readies for Davos meetings
EU leaders talk coordination over Greenland as Trump readies for Davos meetings
NATO headquarters in Haren, Brussels, Belgium. (Michael Nguyen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — The escalating showdown between the U.S. and its NATO allies over the fate of Greenland looks set to be a dominant topic of conversation as leaders gather at this week’s World Economic Forum event in Davos, with U.S. President Donald Trump again declaring on Monday that American ownership of the Arctic island is “imperative.”

Trump said in a post to social media that, following a phone call with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, “I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland. As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees!”

Greenland is a self-governing territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. Trump first raised the prospect of acquiring the minerals-rich island in his first term. Danish and Greenlandic politicians have repeatedly rebuffed such proposals.

European leaders, meanwhile, continued to push back on Trump’s ambitions and publicize their coordination efforts on the issue.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post to X that she met with a bipartisan congressional delegation to discuss both Russia’s war in Ukraine and recent tensions around Greenland.

Von der Leyen said she “addressed the need to unequivocally respect the sovereignty of Greenland and of the Kingdom of Denmark. This is of utmost importance to our transatlantic relationship.”

The European Union, she said, “remains ready to continue working closely with the United States, NATO, and other allies, in close cooperation with Denmark, to advance our shared security interests.”

“We also discussed transatlantic trade and investment. They are a major asset for both the EU and US economies. Tariffs run counter to these shared interests,” von der Leyen wrote.

Danish and Greenlandic ministers traveled on Monday to Brussels to meet with NATO chief Rutte.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said afterward that the Greenland issue poses challenges “fundamentally to Europe and, for that matter, also the future of NATO.” Poulsen said Rutte is “very aware of the difficult situation.”

Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt said the meeting “achieved some important things with regard to security in the Arctic.” She added, “It is important to know how to work with security in the Arctic. That is why we are now carrying out various exercises.”

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, meanwhile, was in the U.K. on Monday to meet with his counterpart in London. “In turbulent times, close allies are crucial — Denmark and the UK stand close together,” Rasmussen wrote on X. “We agree on the need for stronger NATO engagement in the Arctic and closer security cooperation.”

Trump has suggested that U.S. sovereignty over Greenland is necessary to ensure American security and blunt Chinese and Russian influence in the Arctic region. A 1951 defense agreement already grants the U.S. military access to Greenland, but Trump has suggested the deal is inadequate.

Denmark and its European allies have sought to ease concerns about the supposed vulnerability of the Arctic through more military spending and by sending small contingents of troops to Greenland last week.

But Trump interpreted the deployments as a provocation, and announced new 10% tariffs on all goods from the eight nations — Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the U.K., the Netherlands and Finland — that sent troops.

European leaders hit back at Trump’s decision and said the move threatened a new transatlantic trade war.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Witkoff and Kushner in Geneva for pivotal talks on Ukraine and Iran
Witkoff and Kushner in Geneva for pivotal talks on Ukraine and Iran
Steve Witkoff, US special envoy, right, and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

LONDON — Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law — will lead American negotiators in Geneva, Switzerland, in high-stakes talks starting Tuesday regarding Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the U.S. standoff with Iran over the latter’s nuclear energy program.

The talks on Ukraine will be in a trilateral format including American, Ukrainian and Russian representatives. They are the third instalment of the trilateral format following two rounds of recent negotiations in the United Arab Emirates.

Those talks were described as constructive by participants, but appeared to have failed to achieve a breakthrough on key contentious points, such as the fate of Ukraine’s partially-occupied eastern Donbas region, the future of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and proposed Western security guarantees for Kyiv.

Asked what he expected ahead of talks with Russia and Ukraine in Geneva on Tuesday, Trump on Monday put the onus on Ukraine to “come to the table fast,” appearing to suggest that the U.S. and Russia “are in a position” to make a deal. 

“Well they’re big talks. It’s going to be very easy,” Trump said. “Ukraine better come to the table fast. That’s all I’m telling you. We are in a position, we want them to come.” 

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Gen. Alexus Grynkewich — the top U.S. commander in Europe and NATO’s chief military officer — will also attend the Ukraine-Russian talks in Geneva on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the U.S. delegation, a person familiar with the upcoming discussions told ABC News.

The Ukraine talks are expected to stretch through Tuesday and into Wednesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Monday evening address that Kyiv’s negotiators had already traveled to Switzerland, warning that Moscow was preparing fresh long-range attacks on Ukrainian cities despite the ongoing diplomatic push.

Ukraine’s air force on Tuesday reported a major Russian overnight attack, in which it said Moscow launched 396 drones and 29 missiles into the country. Ukrainian forces downed or suppressed 367 drones and 25 missiles, the air force said. Four missiles and 18 drones impacted across 13 locations, the air force reported.

“It was a combined strike, deliberately calculated to cause as much damage as possible to our energy sector,” Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X. Twelve regions of Ukraine were targeted in the Russian strikes and at least nine people, including children, were injured, the Ukrainian president said.

Among the targets was the southern port city of Odesa and the wider region, where “tens of thousands of people are without heat and water supply after the drone strike,” according to Zelenskyy.

Poland’s Armed Forces Operational Command said NATO aircraft were scrambled and air defenses put on alert as a response to the Russian strikes. “No violations of the Republic of Poland’s airspace by objects that could pose a threat were recorded,” the command said on X.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its forces shot down at least 151 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Also on Tuesday, U.S. representatives are scheduled to take part in talks over Iran’s nuclear program. The talks will be mediated by Oman, traditionally a conduit for U.S.-Iran exchanges.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Geneva on Monday. Araghchi said in a post to X that he would hold talks with International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi and Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi.

“I am in Geneva with real ideas to achieve a fair and equitable deal,” Araghchi wrote. “What is not on the table: submission before threats.”

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday that he would be “indirectly” involved in Tuesday’s talks with Iran.

“They’ll be very important,” Trump told reporters of the talks. “We’ll see what can happen. Specifically, Iran is a very tough negotiator.”

Trump has said the U.S. wants Iran to end all nuclear enrichment as part of any deal, while American officials have also indicated that the U.S. wants constraints on Tehran’s ballistic missile program and its support of regional proxies.

All three demands have long been U.S. goals, but such proposals have been repeatedly rebuffed by Iranian leaders.

The talks have been preceded by a U.S. military buildup in the Middle East, with officials in Tehran warning that Iranian forces will retaliate against U.S. and Israeli targets if Iran is attacked.

The latest round of talks also come in the aftermath of a major anti-regime uprising in Iran, in which protests — initially sparked by the deteriorating economic conditions inside the country — spread nationwide. Trump offered his support to the demonstrators, telling them to “keep protesting”, saying “help is on its way.”

Security forces violently suppressed the demonstrations, killing at least 7,000 people according to data published by the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.