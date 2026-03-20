Chuck Norris, action star and martial artist, dies at 86

Chuck Norris, action star and martial artist, dies at 86

: Actor Chuck Norris arrives at Lionsgate Films’ ‘The Expendables 2’ premiere on August 15, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Actor Chuck Norris, the martial artist known for a string of hit action movies and the series Walker, Texas Ranger, has died, according to his family. He was 86.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” Norris’ family said Friday in a statement shared on his Instagram page. “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”

The family said Norris was “a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.”

“While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him,” the family statement continued. “The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”

Norris’ family said the actor had been recently hospitalized but did not share further details on his condition.

The actor turned 86 on March 10, just days before his death. He shared a video of himself boxing on his birthday, saying in the video, “I don’t age. I level up.”

Norris, born Carlos Ray Norris, was born in Oklahoma but spent much of his childhood in California. He learned karate while serving in the U.S. Air Force in South Korea, with the hopes of becoming a police officer after his service, he told The New York Times in a 1985 interview.

When he returned to Southern California after his military service, he instead opened a chain of karate schools.

It was through teaching karate that Norris was introduced to acting when he instructed the late Steve McQueen and McQueen’s son, he told the Times.

“He told me that I should think about projecting a presence, and never do a part that had a lot of dialogue,” Norris said of McQueen’s advice. “He told me, ‘Movies are visual, and when you try to verbalize something, you’re going to lose the audience.’ He said to let the character actors lay out the plot, and that when there were important things to say, you say it, and people will remember.”

From that fateful meeting with McQueen, Norris went on to have an acting career that spanned several decades and featured starring roles in blockbuster action movies including The Way of the Dragon, Lone Wolf McQuade, Missing in Action, The Delta Force and Invasion U.S.A.

In the 1990s, Norris became a television star with the series Walker, Texas Ranger, which he both starred in and executive produced.

In addition to acting, Norris was an author, including of his 2004 autobiography, Against All Odds: My Story.

Offscreen, Norris also entered the political arena, endorsing and campaigning for several conservative candidates over the years.

In his later years, Norris reached unexpected online fame when jokes known as “Chuck Norris Facts” went viral online, touting Norris’ seeming invincibility with lines like, “Chuck Norris doesn’t sleep. He waits.”

Norris revealed his personal favorite in 2008, telling Extra, “My favorite is that they wanted to put Chuck Norris on Mount Rushmore, but the granite wasn’t tough enough for his beard.”

Norris capitalized on his online fame, growing a social media following of nearly 3 million followers on Instagram, where he continued to post everything from his workouts to life advice until the time of his death.

Norris is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Gena O’Kelly, with whom he shared two children, twins Dakota Norris and Danilee Norris.

Norris is also survived by three other adult children, two sons, Eric Norris and Mike Norris, and a daughter, Dina Norris.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Billy Crystal and Rob Reiner attend the Hand and Footprint Ceremony: Billy Crystal at the 2019 10th Annual TCM Classic Film Festival on April 12, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TCM)

Several friends of the late Rob Reiner and Michele Singer are remembering the couple after they were found stabbed to death in their home in California on Sunday.

Billy Crystal and Janice Crystal, Albert Brooks and Kimberly Brooks, Martin Short, Alan Zweibel and Robin Zweibel, Larry David and Ashley Underwood, Marc Shaiman and Lou Mirabal, Barry Levinson and Diana Levinson, and Ambassador James Costos and Michael Smith shared a joint statement with The Associated Press on Tuesday, paying tribute to the couple, who were frequent collaborators and worked together on several iconic classic films, including When Harry Met Sally… and Misery.

The statement memorialized Rob Reiner as an unparalleled director who “was always at the top of his game.”

“Absorbing all he had learned from his father Carl (Reiner) and his mentor Norman Lear, Rob Reiner not only was a great comic actor, he became a master story teller,” it read. “There is no other director who has his range. From comedy to drama to ‘mockumentary’ to documentary he was always at the top of his game. He charmed audiences. They trusted him. They lined up to see his films.”

“His comedic touch was beyond compare, his love of getting the music of the dialogue just right, and his sharpening of the edge of a drama was simply elegant,” the statement continued. “For the actors, he loved them. For the writers he made them better. His greatest gift was freedom. If you had an idea, he listened, he brought you into the process. They always felt they were working as a team. To be in his hands as a film maker was a privilege but that is only part of his legacy.”

Rob Reiner and Singer were also remembered for their activism.

“Rob was also a passionate, brave citizen, who not only cared for this country he loved, he did everything he could to make it better and with his loving wife Michele, he had the perfect partner,” their friends wrote. “Strong and determined, Michele and Rob Reiner devoted a great deal of their lives for the betterment of our fellow citizens. … They were a special force together-dynamic, unselfish and inspiring. We were their friends, and we will miss them forever.”

The friends ended their statement with a quote from what they said was one of Rob Reiner’s favorite films.

“There is a line from one of Rob’s favorite films, It’s a Wonderful Life, ‘Each man’s life touches so many other lives, and when he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?'” they wrote. “You have no idea.”

Rob Reiner and Singer were found dead with stab wounds on Sunday in their Los Angeles home.

The couple’s son Nick Reiner was taken into custody on Sunday night and has since been charged by the Los Angeles district attorney with two counts of first-degree murder in relation to his parents’ deaths. He is currently being held without bail.

If convicted, the 32-year-old could face the death penalty.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Skyscraper Live’ official trailer and more
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Queer Eye is coming to an end. Netflix has released the trailer for the 10th and final season of the reality series that takes regular people and helps them grow and upgrade their lives. The Fab 5 — Jeremiah Brent, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness — takes to Washington, D.C., for the final season, which premieres on Jan. 21 …

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Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Golden Globes 2026: Jennifer Lawrence, Tessa Thompson and more wow at the Golden Globes
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Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. (Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

The stars were out in Hollywood Sunday night for the Golden Globe Awards, and as always, the fashion was something to talk about.

Stars shining on the red carpet included: Tessa Thompson in a shiny green strapless Balenciaga gown; One Battle After Another’s Chase Infiniti in a dress with a mirrored bodice; Kate Hudson in a shimmering silver Armani Privè gown; Elle Fanning, in a Gucci dress embellished with tiny flowers; and Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku, who made a statement in a bright yellow gown that revealed she was expecting a baby.

Black and white appeared to be one of the big trends this year. Among the standouts in black were The Bear’s Ayo Edeberi, who channeled old Hollywood in a Chanel dress; Selena Gomez, whose black gown was adorned with white feathers at the top; and Ariana Grande, who wore a structured black dress with a bubble skirt.  Meanwhile, Claire Danes, Emily Blunt, Pamela Anderson and Amanda Seyfried were among the stars making statements in white.

There was also plenty of exposed skin on the red carpet. Jennifer Lawrence wowed in a sheer dress from Givenchy by Sarah Burton with an embroidered floral print that covered her in all the right places, while Jennifer Lopez showed off her body in a naked dress with strategically placed brown embellishments from LILY et Cie. Teyana Taylor revealed some skin in both the front and back of her custom Schiaparelli gown, which featured a diamond thong-like detail in the back. Jenna Ortega’s black dress was also daring, with open sides from her breasts to her hips.

And it wasn’t just the ladies making fashion statements. Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie both brought the style, with Hudson wearing black pants paired with a white silk shirt, cummerbund and jacket from Armani, along with Bulgari jewelry. Connor wore a black Saint Laurent suit accented with a jeweled broach on his lapel. As always, Colman Domingo delivered in a black suit by Valentino with jeweled embellishments, and Michael B. Jordan looked sleek in a chocolate brown suit.

Glasses were also a big trend for the men, with Jordan — as well as Glen Powell, Jacob ElordiAdam Brody and others — sporting specs on the red carpet.

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