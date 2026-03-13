‘Love Island USA’ renewed for season 8, gets summer premiere date

‘Love Island USA’ renewed for season 8, gets summer premiere date

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales during the ‘Love Island USA’ season 7 finale. (Ben Symons/Peacock)

I got a text! It says that Love Island USA has been renewed for season 8 on Peacock.

This brand-new season premieres June 2 at 9 p.m. ET. It will once again take place in Fiji with Ariana Madix returning as host.

Love Island USA follows singles who go on a search for love while living in a Fijian villa. “Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before,” according to season 7’s official synopsis. “Temptations rise and drama ensues as new ‘bombshells’ arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.”

There is currently no word on who the new Islanders and bombshells will be, but fans can see some of the season 7 favorites on season 2 of Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

The Love Island USA spinoff series will make its season 2 debut with its first two episodes on April 15. A pair of two new episodes will premiere every Wednesday that follows. Peacock has also released the official trailer for the new season.

As was previously announced, the cast of Love Island: Beyond the Villa season 2 includes Bryan Arenales, Gracyn Blackmore, Jeremiah Brown, Clarke Carraway, Amaya Espinal, Hannah Fields, Pepe Garcia, Iris Kendall, TJ Palma, Andreina Santos, Chris Seeley, Belle-A Walker, Coco Watson and Taylor Williams. Additionally, season 7 Islanders Charlie Georgio and Austin Shepard will also appear.

Notably, this cast is missing some of the breakout stars of Love Island USA season 7, including Ace Greene, Chelley Bissainthe, Huda Mustafa, Nicolas Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen.

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Timothée Chalamet faces criticism for opera, ballet comments ahead of Oscars
Timothée Chalamet faces criticism for opera, ballet comments ahead of Oscars
Timothée Chalamet attends the 32nd annual Actor Awards, March 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

With less than a week to go before the 2026 Oscars, Timothée Chalamet is facing backlash for comments he made about opera and ballet in a recent interview.

The actor has specifically been criticized by some in the arts community for saying “no one cares” about ballet and opera, suggesting they are dying arts.

“I admire people — and I’ve done it myself — [who] go on a talk show and go, ‘Hey, we gotta keep movie theaters alive, you know, we gotta keep this genre alive,'” Chalamet said during a town hall with Matthew McConaughey in late February, presented by CNN and Variety. “And I don’t wanna be working in ballet or opera or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive,’ even though it’s like, no one cares about this anymore.”

Chalamet quickly added, “All respect to the ballet and opera people out there,” as the crowd laughed.

“I just lost 14 cents in viewership,” he said.

Megan Fairchild, a principal dancer with New York City Ballet, responded to Chalamet’s comments on Instagram last week, sharing a video of herself alongside a caption that read in part, “Artists supporting artists matters. None of these paths are easy, and there’s no need to put ballet or opera down along the way.”

“Ballet and opera aren’t niche hobbies people opt out of for fame,” Fairchild said in the video. “They’re disciplines you can only enter if you have the rare ability for them in the first place.”

Conductor Alondra de la Parra also joined the chorus of pushback in a viral Instagram video in which she walks out of a prop coffin, saying jokingly, “I’m coming out of my coffin, because… we’re dead.”

The Seattle Opera, meanwhile, seized on Chalamet’s comments as an opportunity to promote its production of “Carmen,” giving operagoers 14% off tickets with the promo code “TIMOTHEE.”

“Timmy, you’re welcome to use it too,” the company wrote in the caption of an Instagram post Friday.

Chalamet has previously spoken about his family’s own history in the arts, particularly his mother’s, grandmother’s and sister’s ballet careers.

“I grew up backstage at the New York City Ballet. My grandmother danced in the New York City Ballet, my mother danced in the New York City Ballet, my sister danced in the New York City Ballet,” he said in an interview last December promoting Marty Supreme, which has since resurfaced online.

The pushback comes just days ahead of the 98th Academy Awards, which take place Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chalamet has been on a roll this award season, winning best actor statuettes at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and more.

Chalamet started off award season as the Oscar favorite for lead actor, though in recent weeks Sinners star Michael B. Jordan has emerged as another strong contender.

Kelley Carter, ABC News entertainment contributor, pointed to the timing of the backlash to Chalamet’s February town hall remarks, saying it is important to keep in mind that “awards season is a political campaign.”

“While you’re not going to see outright smear campaigns, you are going to see people resurfacing maybe unfavorable interviews at times,” she said.

ABC News has reached out to Chalamet’s representatives for comment.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Shia LaBeouf arrested after allegedly assaulting two men in New Orleans
Shia LaBeouf arrested after allegedly assaulting two men in New Orleans
Shia LaBeouf attends the ‘Megalopolis’ red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2024, in Cannes, France. (Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Shia LaBeouf has been arrested in New Orleans after allegedly assaulting two men, according to police.

He is facing two counts of simple battery, the New Orleans Police Department said in a statement to ABC News on Tuesday.

Investigators say LaBeouf allegedly assaulted the two men outside a business on Royal Street.

“At approximately 12:45am on February 17, 2026, NOPD officers were called to the 1400 block of Royal Street in response to a simple battery where two victims (two adult males), reported being assaulted,” police stated. “Investigators say a man identified as 39-year-old Shia LaBeouf was reportedly causing a disturbance and becoming increasing aggressive at a Royal Street business.”

According to the statement, a staff member at the Royal Street business tried to remove LaBeouf, 39, from the establishment, and once outside, the actor allegedly struck one of the victims with “closed fists” several times.

Police said the Transformers star then left the area but returned and allegedly continued to act aggressively, at which point “multiple” people tried to restrain him.

“He was eventually let up in hopes that he would leave — but he reportedly again struck the same victim with closed fists to the victim’s upper body,” the department stated. “LaBeouf then reportedly assaulted another person — punching him in the nose.”

According to police, LaBeouf was then restrained again and “held down” until officers arrived on the scene. The department said the actor was later taken to a hospital “for treatment of unspecified injuries” before being arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery.

The incident occurred amid Lundi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.

ABC News has reached out to LaBeouf’s representative for comment.

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Rashida Jones says one message from ‘In the Blink of an Eye’ ﻿is ‘to be completely present’
Rashida Jones says one message from ‘In the Blink of an Eye’ ﻿is ‘to be completely present’
Rashida Jones and Daveed Diggs in ‘In the Blink of an Eye.’ (Photo by Searchlight Pictures/Kimberley French, Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2025 Searchlight Pictures. All Rights Reserved.)

The new film In the Blink of an Eye ﻿tells three interwoven stories spanning from prehistoric times to a future in space — but the chapter that audiences will likely find most relatable is the story of Claire and Greg. Set in 2023, it follows two Princeton post-graduate students and the evolution of their romance.

Rashida Jones, who plays Claire, tells ABC Audio she loves Claire and Greg’s dedication to making the relationship work.

“What I love so much about this relationship is the improbability of ever making it work with somebody,” she says. Claire and Greg experience career pressures, grief and even “literal geographical obstacles,” Jones says, but they still choose each other.

“The fact that anybody gets together and loves each other enough to make a baby … and raise a child is so improbable,” she says, which is what makes their story romantic. “It’s really hard to be with somebody and to have a family. Like, it’s amazing that it happens.”

Diggs appreciates that the film doesn’t shy away from exploring the hard parts of a relationship. “It follows love in a very honest way,” he says. “Two people who eventually decide that, like, we are really doing this thing and have to be honest about how difficult that is, but it’s always worth it.” 

The film also asks whether living forever would make love more or less meaningful. Diggs, who notes he’s “pretty nervous about death,” believes that mortality deepens connection. “The fact that there is a clock … guides a lot of our decisions and allows us to love more deeply,” he says. He suggests that without it, “You would probably be a lot less likely to fall in love.”

According to Jones, one message of the film, and more specifically their storyline, is: “We do all have a clock and really our only job is to be completely present for whatever moment is in front of us.” 

In the Blink of an Eye is now available to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

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