Brian Tyree Henry to star in upcoming Apple film ‘Running’

Brian Tyree Henry to star in upcoming Apple film ‘Running’

Brian Tyree Henry attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Brian Tyree Henry has another Apple gig in the works. He’s set to star in the upcoming movie Running opposite Spike Fearn, according to Deadline. Details about his character have not been disclosed.

Running is based on an original story by director Gavin O’ Connor. It tells the story of a “homeless high school running prodigy on the hunt for greatness as he uses his gifts to outrun his past and find a family,” Deadline reports.

“I started thinking about building a story around a homeless kid who doesn’t have a place in the world. No love. No friends. No family. The only home he knows is the streets,” O’Connor said, as per Deadline. “It felt like a great place to begin a character’s journey and tell an underdog story about the human spirit.”

Bill Dubuque wrote the script, with production from Makeready and Nike.

Running marks Henry’s latest Apple project. He previously starred in and executive produced the Emmy- and Critics Choice-nominated series Dope Thief, as well as Causeway, which received an Academy Award nomination.

 

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Megan Thee Stallion to make Broadway debut in ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’
Megan Thee Stallion to make Broadway debut in ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’
Megan Thee Stallion is seen arriving to the God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Oct. 21, 2024, in New York City. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images via Getty Images)

Watch out, Broadway! Megan Thee Stallion is set to make her debut. She’s joined the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, becoming the first female-identifying person to take on the role of Zidler, impresario of the Moulin Rouge nightclub.

Meg will flex her acting skills at New York City’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre for eight weeks, starting March 24 and ending May 17. The musical will end its Broadway run on July 26.

“Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honor,” Megan said in a statement. “I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace. Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation and storytelling, but I’m up for the challenge and can’t wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me.”

“Welcoming Megan Thee Stallion into the Moulin Rouge! The Musical community is a thrilling moment for us,” adds producer Carmen Pavlovic. “This historic casting is a major part of our closing celebrations: our farewell gift to Broadway audiences and one of our biggest announcements in the history of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”

News of Meg’s Broadway debut arrives after she teased a collaboration with Juvenile on her socials. Alongside a clip of her lip-synching and dancing to her verse on a new version of Juvie’s “B.B.B.,” she wrote, “BBB ft ME @juviethegreat. when you gonna drop it.” He responded, “Friday.”

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Luke Thompson on Benedict’s ‘refreshing’ coming out scene in ‘Bridgerton’ season 4
Luke Thompson on Benedict’s ‘refreshing’ coming out scene in ‘Bridgerton’ season 4
Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in the sixth episode of ‘Bridgerton’ season 4. (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

(SPOILER ALERT) Bridgerton season 4 is continuing its reign atop the Netflix charts, having danced its way into its seventh week as part of the platform’s Top 10 TV chart.

Millions of fans are still swooning over Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie’s (Yerin Ha) love story. There’s a specific moment in the sixth episode of the season that had fans reeling. Sophie reveals to Benedict that her mother was a maid and that her father was Lord Penwood. In return, Benedict shares a secret of his own: he’s been intimate with men in the past.

Thompson spoke to ABC Audio about how these confessions allowed the pair to finally communicate and see each other in new ways. He said one of the reasons he loves the moment is because it is not your usual coming out scene.

“It’s atypical in that, and that’s always been the case with Benedict … sex hasn’t been something he’s ever been particularly scared or worried about,” Thompson said. “Him opening up to Sophie like that feels like something he is doing for Sophie as a gesture of openness rather than to get something off his chest.”

Thompson truly believes Benedict when he tells Sophie he refuses to be ashamed about the confession.

“That doesn’t feel like a cover,” Thompson said. “I think that’s genuinely true. And quite distinctive, I think, for a male character to feel no shame like that.”

The actor said it “feels like it’s a real gesture for Sophie rather than something that he’s trying to sort out for himself.”

“I think that’s refreshing,” he said.

Part 2 of Bridgerton season 4 arrived to Netflix on Feb. 26. All episodes are streaming now.

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‘Harold and Maude’ actor Bud Cort dies at age 77
‘Harold and Maude’ actor Bud Cort dies at age 77
Bud Cort and Ruth Gordon in the Hal Ashby-directed 1971 film, ‘Harold and Maude.’ (FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)

Bud Cort, the actor known for his co-starring role in the 1971 film Harold and Maude, has died. He was 77.

Dorian Hannaway, a television producer and friend of Cort, confirmed Cort’s death to ABC News on Wednesday. Cort died of what was described as a long illness.

Cort was born Walter Edward Cox on March 29, 1948, in Rye, New York. Director Robert Altman discovered the actor and cast him in two 1970 films, M*A*S*H and Brewster McCloud, which both went on to be hits.

He earned a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Harold Chasen, a young man who falls in love with a 79-year-old Holocaust survivor played by Ruth Gordon, in director Hal Ashby’s Harold and Maude. The movie was selected to be preserved in the National Film Registry in 1997, as the Library of Congress deemed it to be “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”

Other notable roles of his include parts in Michael Mann’s 1995 film Heat, the 1999 movie Dogma and Wes Anderson’s 2004 film The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou. He also appeared in Coyote Ugly, Pollock, She Dances Alone and Electric Dreams.

Cort is survived by his brother, Joseph Cox, and his family; his sister Kerry Cox; his sister Tracy Cox Berkman and her family; and his sister Shelly Cox Dufour and her family.

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