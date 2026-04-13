Nick Jonas to star in Netflix rom-com about bachelor caught in a custody battle

Nick Jonas to star in Netflix rom-com about bachelor caught in a custody battle

Nick Jonas attends the world premiere of ‘A Very Jonas Christmas Movie’ at the New York City Center on Nov. 10, 2025. (Disney/Jose Alvarado, Jr.)

As the father of 4-year-old Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, whom he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas knows all about being a dad in real life. But in his latest movie role, he’ll play a guy who has to learn the ropes unexpectedly.

ABC Audio has confirmed that Nick will star in a rom-com for Netflix about a bachelor who suddenly has to take care of his cousin’s infant daughter. Then, the child’s godmother shows up during the holidays and tries to get custody of her, but since this is a rom-com, you can probably guess what happens next. There’s no streaming date for the film yet, which is untitled.

The Netflix film is just the latest movie role for the Jonas Brother. He stars opposite Paul Rudd in the movie Power Ballad, which is coming out in June, and also has upcoming roles in the action thriller Bodyman; the upcoming sequel Jumanji: The Next Level; and the horror holiday flick White Elephant.

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Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz to return for ‘The Mummy 4’
Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz to return for ‘The Mummy 4’
Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser in the 1999 film ‘The Mummy’ from Universal Pictures. (Getty Images)

Time to unwrap a brand-new film in The Mummy franchise.

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are set to return for a fourth installment in The Mummy film series. Universal Pictures will release the film in theaters on May 19, 2028.

The studio confirmed the news by sharing a Deadline article on the topic to its Instagram Story on Tuesday. It also posted a photo collage of images of Fraser and Weisz from the original 1999 film.

“Mummy and Daddy are so back,” Universal Pictures captioned the post. 

ABC Audio has reached out to Universal Pictures for further comment.

Fraser and Weisz are set to reprise their roles as Rick O’Connell and Evelyn O’Connell in the new film, which will be directed by Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. They helm from a screenplay written by David Coggeshall. Its story is being kept under wraps for the time being.

Fraser starred in all three of the franchise’s films — 1999’s The Mummy, 2001’s The Mummy Returns and the 2008 film The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, while Weisz only appeared in the first two. In addition to starring, Fraser will executive produce this fourth installment.

Producer Sean Daniel also returns for this new film. He has produced each installment in the franchise so far, including the three previously mentioned films, the 2002 prequel spinoff The Scorpion King and the 2017 Tom Cruise-starring reboot of The Mummy.

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‘Beef’ season 2 gets premiere date at Netflix
‘Beef’ season 2 gets premiere date at Netflix
Oscar Isaac attends the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Dec. 1, 2025, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty Images)

Netflix has cooked up a premiere date for Beef season 2.

The popular Emmy-winning anthology series from A24 and creator Lee Sung Jin arrives to the streaming service on April 16.

This season features a brand-new story with a completely different cast of characters. The indecent that sparks it all is a young couple witnessing a fight between their boss and his wife. This all triggers a game of chess featuring favors, coercion, and the elitist world of a country club and its billionaire owner.

Oscar Isaac stars alongside Carey Mulligan in the season. They play characters named Josh and Lindsay, while Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny star as characters named Austin and Ashley.

The cast also includes Youn Yuh-jung as Chairwoman Park, Song Kang-ho as Dr. Kim, Seoyeon Jang as Eunice, William Fichtner as Troy, Mikaela Hoover as Ava and the musician BM in his acting debut as Woosh.

There will be eight 30-minute episodes in season 2. Lee returns as its creator, showrunner and executive producer. The first season’s stars, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, also return to executive produce season 2, joined by Mulligan, Isaac, Melton and Spaeny as executive producers.

Season 1 of Beef won eight Emmy Awards, including limited or anthology series, lead actor in a limited or anthology series for Yeun and lead actress in a limited or anthology series for Wong.

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In brief: ‘Imperfect Women’ trailer and more
In brief: ‘Imperfect Women’ trailer and more

Sony Pictures Animation has shifted the release date for its upcoming film BUDS. The original comedy film, for which the studio has not released a description, will now premiere in theaters on Dec. 22, 2027, instead of its previous date of March 12, 2027. Sony says this change is due to the box office success of its latest release, GOAT, as they want to position BUDS at the lucrative winter holiday moviegoing season …

Apple TV has released the trailer for its new psychological thriller Imperfect Women. Kerry Washington and Elisabeth Moss star in and executive produce the eight-episode series, which premieres its first two episodes on March 18. New episodes will debut weekly on Wednesdays through April 29 …

You can see the late James Van Der Beek act in one of his final roles in the trailer for the upcoming thriller film The Gates. Lionsgate has released the trailer for the upcoming film, which arrives in theaters on March 13. The movie follows three college students on a road trip gone wrong who find themselves trapped in a small gated community after they witness a murder …

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