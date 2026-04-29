‘Evita’ revival starring Rachel Zegler to have Broadway run

‘Evita’ revival starring Rachel Zegler to have Broadway run

Rachel Zegler performs “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” live on the balcony as she plays Eva Perón in ‘Evita’ at the London Palladium on June 30, 2025, in London, England. (Ming Yeung/Getty Images)

Don’t cry for her, New York.

The recent West End revival of Evita, starring Rachel Zegler, is transferring to Broadway. This production will arrive to The Great White Way in spring 2027.

Director Jamie Loyd is at the helm of this production of the musical written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. 

“Performing Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s brilliant show in London was a dream come true, but being able to partner once again with Jamie to bring  Evita  to Broadway is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I can’t wait to perform for my home, New York City,” Zegler said in a press release.

Lloyd said he was “completely overwhelmed by the incredible response” to the show’s London run. He teased that the Broadway production will have some differences.

“It is an honor to work with Tim and Andrew, and I’m looking forward to revisiting the production with Rachel, whose stellar performance continues to inspire me,” Lloyd said. “When we started discussing a New York production, it became apparent that our Palladium staging of ‘Don’t Cry For Me Argentina’ would not be possible. I am really excited to explore a new idea, made especially for Broadway.”

Webber said he’s “delighted to see” the production arrive in New York.

“It is so exciting to see Tim and my work reimagined in new ways, and the show has a generational talent in Rachel Zegler. I can’t wait for American audiences to experience a production which took the West End by storm,” Webber said.

Zegler won an Olivier Award for her performance as Eva Perón. The musical tells the story of Perón’s life, starting with her origins, and leading up to her political career and death.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Bad Bunny is ready to make the world dance in new Super Bowl trailer
Bad Bunny is ready to make the world dance in new Super Bowl trailer
Bad Bunny, courtesy of Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny‘s halftime show will be a global dance party — and everyone’s invited.

In a newly released trailer for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX halftime show, the artist is seen dancing under a Puerto Rican Flamboyant tree, which is a symbol of the island’s pride and identity.

As he dances to his song “BAILE INoLVIDABLE,” which means “Unforgettable Dance,” he’s joined by various partners of all shapes, sizes, ages and ethnicities. The song’s lyrics translate to, “No, I can’t forget you/ No, I can’t erase you/ You taught me to love/ You taught me to dance.”

On Instagram, he wrote in Spanish, “On Feb. 8, the world will dance.”

A press release from Apple Music describes the trailer as “an open invitation, welcoming the entire world—no matter who you are or where you are from—to join Bad Bunny for his monumental Super Bowl Halftime performance and get excited for the rhythm, unity, and cultural richness that only Bad Bunny can bring to the global stage.”

The Super Bowl, which will be held Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California, will also feature Charlie Puth singing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile singing “America the Beautiful” and Coco Jones performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Oscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan wins best actor
Oscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan wins best actor
Michael B. Jordan accepts the actor in a leading role award for ‘Sinners’ during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan won best actor at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night for his dual roles as Smoke and Stack in Sinners.

This was Jordan’s first Oscar nomination and win. He was nominated alongside Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke and Wagner Moura.

Last year’s winner, Adrien Brody, took to the stage to announce this year’s best actor nominees. Brody won the award in 2025 for his performance in The Brutalist. He poked fun at himself by referencing his infamously long acceptance speeches for his win last year, as well as his 2003 win for The Pianist.

Jordan is the sixth Black actor to win in the category. He follows Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker and Will Smith. Jordan thanked the actors who came before him, as well as best actress Oscar winner Halle Berry, when accepting his award.

“I stand here because of the people that came before me,” Jordan said.

The actor continued by thanking everybody in attendance at the Oscars and everyone watching the ceremony at home for supporting him over the course of his career.

“I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me. So thank you for keeping betting on me,” Jordan said. “I’m going to keep stepping up, and I’m going to keep being the best version of myself I can be.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kelly Rowland, Method Man go from exes to competitors in ‘Relationship Goals’
Kelly Rowland, Method Man go from exes to competitors in ‘Relationship Goals’
Kelly Rowland and Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith in ‘Relationship Goals’ (Amanda Matlovich/Prime)

Kelly Rowland is back with a starring role in Prime Video’s new romantic comedy Relationship Goals. She plays Leah Caldwell, a TV producer on the verge of making history as the first female showrunner of a top New York morning show. Kelly tells ABC Audio it was important for her to portray a career-driven woman because representation matters and can give people hope.

Kelly says there are many women in her own life who are trying to figure out the balance between their careers and love. “I think that for some, it’s like, well I have to do this first and … that first before I can fall in love, before I can have the relationship.”

Kelly says the fact that her character reflects “so many women … where they wanna be, where they are” is powerful. “To see it portrayed on screen is a beautiful thing,” she says, “because then [they] know it’s attainable.”

In the film, just as Leah is on the brink of breaking barriers at work, she learns she’s up against Jarrett Roy — played by Method Man — an ex who she’s now forced to work with. As the two butt heads and work through the tension, Method Man hopes people root for what rom-com fans love most: a beautiful love story.

“I just hope this film leaves people rooting for this relationship between Jared and Leah,” he says, noting that was his reaction to the film.

“[I was] rooting for these guys to the point where if one of them gets angry at the other, I’m going to feel uncomfortable and I’m not even in the relationship,” he jokes. “I want people to root for this couple like that, like they want to see them make it to the point where it reflects on their relationship and they … go out there and make something work for them.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.