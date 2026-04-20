‘Melrose Place,’ ‘Days of Our Lives’ star Patrick Muldoon dies at 57

‘Melrose Place,’ ‘Days of Our Lives’ star Patrick Muldoon dies at 57

Patrick Muldoon attends the 53rd annual Saturn Awards at Hilton Universal City Hotel on March 8, 2026, in Universal City, California. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Patrick Muldoon, known for his roles on shows including Days of Our Lives and films including Starship Troopers, has died at age 57, his representative confirmed to ABC News Monday.

Muldoon rose to fame in the early 1990s with his role on Days of Our Lives, on which he originated the role of Austin Reed. He later starred on the primetime soap opera Melrose Place and had a recurring role on Saved By the Bell.

Days of Our Lives paid tribute to its former star on Monday, writing in an Instagram post, “The Days of our Lives family is saddened by the news of Patrick’s untimely passing.”

“As the original ‘Austin Reed,’ he left an indelible mark in Salem both personally and professionally. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, and he will be missed by all of us,” the soap opera posted, alongside a series of photos of Muldoon.

Allison Sweeney, who co-starred with Muldoon on Days of Our Lives, shared memories of the actor in a post on X Monday, writing, “Pat was a rare kind of person—brilliantly talented, endlessly kind, and generous in spirit. I was so lucky to have worked with him when I first started at Days, he made me feel at ease right away. He brought his unique charm and humor to work every day. A truly gifted guy, and one who will be profoundly missed.”

Lisa Rinna, who also starred alongside Muldoon on Days, posted a photo of the pair together in an Instagram Story, alongside a broken heart emoji.

In addition to his TV roles, Muldoon acted on the big screen, including the 1997 movie Starship Troopers, playing the role of Zander Barcalow.

Over his decadeslong acting career, Muldoon accrued nearly 100 acting credits, as well as more than one dozen producing credits and several soundtrack credits, according to IMDb.

Just days before his death, Muldoon shared a post on Instagram promoting a new film he was working on, Kockroach, starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Egerton and Zazie Beetz.

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‘The Incredibles 3,’ ‘Lilo & Stitch 2’ get summer 2028 release dates, ‘Toy Story 5’ shares new clip
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A scene from ‘Lilo & Stitch.’ (Disney)

Josh D’Amaro’s first day as Disney CEO has brought about several new announcements from the company.

The upcoming third The Incredibles film and the second live-action Lilo & Stitch movie have received new release dates in summer 2028.

Lilo & Stitch 2 will release in theaters on May 26, 2028. Disney previously announced that a sequel to the successful movie was in development back in June 2025. The first live-action Lilo & Stitch movie opened on May 23, 2025, before it grossed over $920 million worldwide.

The Incredibles 3 has landed a new theatrical release date of June 16, 2028. The project was first announced at D23 Expo in August 2024, where Disney and Pixar revealed that Brad Bird would return to the franchise to helm its third movie. At the time, Disney said the film would release in spring 2026, and also confirmed Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter and Samuel L. Jackson’s return. 

In other Pixar news, a brand-new clip from the upcoming Toy Story 5 has been released. The snippet finds the cowgirl Jessie (Joan Cusack) confronting her caretaker Bonnie’s new smart tablet, Lilypad (Greta Lee).

“Me and the toys have been working all summer to try and get Bonnie to make friends with the Jordan twins across the street. But then you had to ruin it with all your stupid — you’re not even listening to me!” Jessie says as Lilypad begins scrolling through a social media feed on her screen.

“Oh no, I was listening. I’m always listening. See?” Lilypad says, before she reads out a transcription of Jessie’s rant, translates it into Spanish and even instantly turns it into a piece of rap music.

Toy Story 5 rides like the wind into theaters on June 19.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar.

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‘The Madison’ gets premiere date, first-look photos
‘The Madison’ gets premiere date, first-look photos
Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn in season 1, episode 4 of the Paramount+ series ‘The Madison.’ (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount + © 2026 Viacom International Inc.)

Get ready to meet the Clyburns. The new Taylor Sheridan series The Madison has an official premiere date on Paramount+.

The series, directed by Christina Alexandra Voros and starring Michelle Pfeiffer, will debut March 14. It’s described as “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.”

The network also released first-look images from the show, including Pfeiffer as “the heart of the family” Stacy Clyburn, and Kurt Russell and Matthew Fox as brothers Preston Clyburn and Paul Clyburn

The Madison is one of several Taylor Sheridan projects in the works, including Yellowstone spinoff Marshals and a spinoff with the working title Dutton Ranch. Yellowstone ended its five-season run on Paramount Network in December 2024.

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Ken Jennings admires ‘Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars’ contestants: ‘They’re not just pretty faces’
Ken Jennings admires ‘Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars’ contestants: ‘They’re not just pretty faces’
‘Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars’ host Ken Jennings (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Celebrity Jeopardy! is back with a twist. This season’s tournament, Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars, sees past celebrity contestants returning for another shot at the Jeopardy! crown. In addition, the three previous champs — Ike Barinholtz, Lisa Ann Walter and W. Kamau Bell — head right to the second round for a chance to defend their titles.

Host Ken Jennings tells ABC Audio he admires any celeb who comes to compete because “they’re really putting themselves out there.”

“Anything can happen on the Alex Trebek Stage,” he says, noting that while the celebs may be playing for charity, they still want to win and make a good impression.

“You know, they don’t wanna go viral with a wrong response,” he says. “This is not SNL Celebrity Jeopardy! where we’re just throwing them a bunch of softballs. They have to know real facts and do it fast.”

While the celebrities take the competition seriously, there’s certainly a looser feel on set, which Jennings believes is because the stars are more comfortable in front of a camera than regular Jeopardy! contestants are.

“On Celebrity, if anything they’re too comfortable,” he says. “They’re having a good time. They’re joking around.”

Jennings says one perk for the celebrity contestants is they get to prove to the public just how smart they are and that “they’re not just pretty faces.”

“It does seem unfair, by the way, that they have pretty faces,” Jennings jokes. “Like can’t Jeopardy! be our thing? Like, can’t nerds have one thing?”

He adds, “I always get a little upset when someone very talented is also good at Jeopardy! Like, come on.” 

Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars debuts Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream on Hulu the next day.

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