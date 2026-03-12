In brief: Will Ferrell Netflix comedy series to be called ‘The Hawk’ and more

Will Ferrell’s upcoming golf comedy series now has a title, release window and teaser video. Netflix has announced that the series is titled The Hawk. It will debut to the streamer in summer 2026. The Hawk follows a golf legend named Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins who’s attempting to get back onto the PGA Tour for one more go-around …

We now know when the animated series Rick and Morty will return with its ninth season on Adult Swim. The show will premiere season 9 on May 24. Its official logline reads, “Rick and Morty is back, baby! Season Nine is all certified bangers. No AI slop! Just Grade A organic slop, made by real humans with real human traits like back hair and cysts. Please watch, or we’ll have neglected our families for nothing.” …

Barbra Streisand is going to be honored with an honorary Palme d’or at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. The actress, director, producer and singer will be awarded with the honor during the festival’s awards ceremony on May 23. “It is with a sense of pride and deep humility, that I’m honored to join the company of past Honorary Palme d’or recipients whose work has long inspired me,” Streisand said in a press release. “In these challenging times, movies have the ability to open our hearts and minds to stories that reflect our shared humanity, and to perspectives that remind us of both our fragility and our resilience. Cinema transcends borders and politics, and affirms the power of imagination to shape a more compassionate world.” …

‘God of War’ series starts production, shares first-look photo
Ryan Hurst as Kratos and Callum Vinson as Atreus on the set of ‘God of War.’ (Leah Gallo/Prime Video)

Prime Video has released its first look at its upcoming God of War series.

Additionally, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios have announced that production on the new series has begun. The first photo from the show’s set has also been released. It features stars Ryan Hurst and Callum Vinson in character as Kratos and Atreus.

God of War is based on the popular ancient mythology-themed Playstation video game. It has already received a two-season order from the streamer. 

Hurst previously played Thor in the Playstation game God of War Ragnarök and already has established familiarity with the franchise.

The storyline for the upcoming series follows “father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye,” according to an official synopsis from Prime Video. “Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.”

Also starring in the show are Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri and Danny Woodburn as Brok.

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ wins #1 at the box office with million
‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ poster (Universal)

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 played to win at the box office this weekend.

The Josh Hutcherson-starring sequel, based on the popular horror game, took the #1 spot with $63 million. According to Variety, that exceeded predictions, which had it debuting between $35 million and $40 million. But it didn’t quite reach the heights of the first film, which debuted with $80 million in 2023.

Coming in at #2 was Zootopia 2 with $43 million. The Disney film now surpassed $900 million globally.

The new anime release Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution debuted at #4, while Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, which combines Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, came in at #6.

Here are the top 10 at the box office this week:

1. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 — $63 million
2. Zootopia 2 — $43 million
3. Wicked: For Good — $16.75 million
4. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution — $10.2 million
5. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t — $3.5 million
6. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair — $3.25 million
7. Eternity — $2.7 million
8. Hamnet — $2.3 million
9. Dhurandhar — $1.98 million
10. Predator: Badlands — $1.86 million

Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen represent the X-Men in new ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ teaser trailer
The logo for ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ (Marvel)

The X-Men take center stage in the new teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel released the third teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Tuesday, and it stars Patrick Stewart back as Charles Xavier and Ian McKellen returning as Magneto.

The trailer, which runs a little over a minute, finds the pair reuniting over a game of chess.

“Death comes for us all. That’s all I know for sure. The question isn’t, ‘Are you prepared to die?’ The question is, ‘Who will you be when you close your eyes?'” McKellen’s Magneto says in the teaser.

We then see James Marsden in character as Cyclops. He tears off his visor and unleashes a powerful red beam from his eyes.

Stewart, McKellen and Marsden first appeared together in these roles in the 2000 film X-Men

The teaser ends with a black screen and text that reads, “The X-Men will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

Directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo took to Instagram to share the new teaser, writing, “Who will you be… When you close your eyes… #FearDoom.”

This is the third teaser for the film. It follows a previous trailer that showed off the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, a character who hasn’t appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, as well as one that focused on Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor.

Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in theaters on Dec. 18, 2026.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel Entertainment. 

